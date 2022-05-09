TikTok #BackToOffice hacks: How to do your makeup in 5 minutes

Putting on a full face of makeup can be quite a chore especially when you're pressed for time in the mornings. For most of us, we would much rather spend those precious few minutes rolling in bed using our phones, or even hitting the snooze button, rather than waking up early to doll up.

And while we can go barefaced to the office, we can't bring ourselves to leave the house without looking a little more presentable.

So what are people doing to make the most of their mornings as they get ready for work? Enter the viral five-minute TikTok makeup hack that has been sweeping the internet. According to recent research by Vera Clinic, the five-minute makeup trend comes in fourth in the most popular time-saving hacks, with a total view count of 15,300,000 views.

The look that many are going after? The ever-so-popular no-makeup makeup look. Think — a light foundation base, some concealer, a pop of blush, and perhaps some contour. It's versatile enough and it also allows you to layer on more makeup especially if you want to level up your look.

For more ideas on how you can glow up in under five minutes and speed through your usual makeup routine as well as the time-saving products to add to your beauty arsenal, keep on reading.

https://www.tiktok.com/@looooooooch/video/7070115828506610946?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

Not a fan of liquid foundations? Consider going for a foundation stick to add some coverage to your base. Take, for instance, the Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick by Hourglass.

This easy to use foundation stick provides full coverage and can easily be applied to the different points of your face. It's super easy to blend and not to mention, it's compact and convenient enough for you to carry it with you, especially when you need a quick touchup.

Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circle Treatment Concealer has been a cult favourite for many years for good reason. Not only does it provide you with sufficient coverage, but it also helps to brighten your under eye area, or shall we say it banishes your dark circles.

TikTok user georgia.barratt, shows us how easy it is to apply the concealer and if you look close enough, you'll notice that her undereye area is instantly brighter with just one application. Besides, it's super blendable and it comes with an affordable price tag too.

https://www.tiktok.com/@didonatoemily/video/7030896808867925253?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

Kill two birds with one stone by using your bronzer as your eyeshadow.

TikTok user didonatoemily, uses the iconic Hoola Glow Bronzer from Benefit Cosmetics to bronze her face, and she uses the same bronzer to add some depth to her eyelids. It's fairly simple to do and it is also guaranteed to save you a lot of time in the morning as well.

https://www.tiktok.com/@aselbbh/video/7033706794820062466?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

Cushion foundations are so easy to apply and it takes no less than a minute to build a good base. We love how compact it is, and you can easily bring them along in your purse when you need some touchups too. While there are a ton of options to choose from in the market, we recommend getting a buildable yet lightweight cushion foundation formula.

A great example would be the Neo Cushion Matte Foundation by Laneige. Providing 24-hour lasting hydration, this cushion provides full coverage and boasts a sweat-resistant formula, which works perfectly well in countries like Singapore.

https://www.tiktok.com/@lenkalul/video/7049396757641317637?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

While we're no experts in complicated eyeshadow looks, you can however try your hands at doing a simple smokey eye look in the morning with this technique by TikTok user lenkalul.

In the video, she is seen applying two streaks of eyeshadow, the first being the darker brown shade on the outer corners of the eyes, and a lighter brown in the middle of the eyelids. She then proceeds to blend this out with her brush before applying a sparkly gold shade over her lids to evenly blend everything together.

Although this might take more than five minutes to achieve for some (and a few more tries), we think that this amazing makeup hack is not only useful for your mornings, but also for your nighttime look.

https://www.tiktok.com/@madalinamerca/video/6995254655290789125?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

Ever since we've been introduced to liquid blushes, we have never looked back. And if you're looking for a good blush to invest in, consider the ones from Rare Beauty.

This popular Soft Pinch Liquid Blush is well-loved and has been flying off the shelves at Sephora in Singapore. What many love about it is that it is long-lasting, lightweight, and delivers a beautifully soft, healthy flush to your look.

This article was first published in Her World Online.