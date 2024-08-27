TikTok user shares sneak peak of secret Amex lounge open only to those with elite credit card

For a working adult, credit cards are generally easy to apply for.

The criteria usually is a relatively reasonable income requirement per annum and online applications normally involve just a few clicks of a button.

But there are some credit cards out there that you can't even apply for because you need to be invited to get one.

And these cards unlock a whole new world of perks.

In a TikTok carousel uploaded on Aug 17, user Drcassiuslow gave a sneak peak of what owners of the premium American Express (Amex) Centurion Card can enjoy.

"Even if you have seven figures, you might not be allowed to dine here," he wrote in the first slide, which showed a photo of a table full of food in a dimly lit room.

The place where Drcassiuslow was dining at was Centurion Haus, an Amex lounge that only those who hold the Amex Centurion Card can access.

And it's so exclusive that the location is hidden behind a secret door in a hat shop.

"You can't find this on Google Maps," Drcassiuslow pointed out in the post, which has since gone viral, garnering more than 35,000 likes and 700 comments.

He also shared that the annual credit card fee is "more than most people's monthly salary"—$7,500, to be exact.

Drcassiuslow added that even if you fulfill the criteria to own the card, you can only be invited to join the credit card programme.

So, what can one enjoy at the Centurion Haus?

From the snippets that Drcassiuslow shared, it seems that members choose from a range of food options from burgers to chicken wings.

There are also drinks complete with ice cubes carved with the Amex logo.

AsiaOne has reached out to Drcassiuslow for more details.

A luxe lounge at Raffles Hotel Singapore

While the lounge seems like something you would only see in a Hollywood movie, it actually exists.

Befittingly, it is located at the opulent Raffles Hotel Singapore and takes inspiration from English fashion staples in the 1800s, reported an article by Asian Banking and Finance in September 2022.

Guests enter the lounge through a millinery, which doubles as a retail store. The food and wine served at the restaurant is also from Raffles Hotel.

In a review in March 2020, Milelion shared that the annual fee for the Amex Centurion Card is $7,490, as Drcassiuslow had shared on TikTok.

On top of this, Milelion also shared that you have to fork out another $7,490 for the initiation fee and have "an NOA showing more than $1 million in income".

Perhaps as a way to maintain secrecy, the full details and benefits from owning the card are not publicly available.

But those that are known are enough to make one envious.

For instance, upon approval or renewal of the card, Centurion members receive a pack of vouchers that includes perks like F&B vouchers, complimentary spa treatments and free hotel stays, shared Milelion.

Other perks include access to several airport lounges like International American Express Lounges, The Centurion Lounges and Plaza Premium Airport Lounges. There's also complimentary airport limousine transfers as well as meet and greet services.

On top of that, Centurion cardholders enjoy instant elite status with five hotel chains, which are Hilton, Shangri-la, IHG, Radisson and Marriott.

Each hotel chain comes with its own set of perks too like room upgrades, late check-out and lounge access.

ALSO READ: How to make your credit card work harder for you

melissateo@asiaone.com