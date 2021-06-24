TikToker finds out the gross reason why her washed clothes smelled so bad

A washing machine is one of the most essential home appliances in today’s world, especially when you have kids at home and the utility levels are way higher with a dirty pile going in every other day.

But here’s the thing that many owners surprisingly don’t know about washing machines. They aren't a black hole that consumes all that lint, dust, grime, soap and water. And contrary to popular belief, not everything goes down the drain either.

Most washing machines have a trap filter that will hold larger objects like coins and socks. It also accumulates grime and mud over time and needs to be cleaned from time to time to avoid a pile-up and awful smell.

Well, a TikTok mum recently found out about all of this and issued a warning to fellow parents to learn how to clean washing machine filter.

Finding out about the washing machine filter after 8 years!

Not many people actually know about washing machine filters and that’s exactly what happened with this mum who discovered it a little too late. Just how late you ask? Eight years after buying the washing machine.

TikTok user Edith Grey recently shared her experience on the app reminding people to clean out their washing machine filters. She first realised something was wrong after the washed clothes were constantly smelling bad. As she discovered the machine’s filter, it was clear what caused the smell. Years and years of yucky build-up had to be cleaned.

Going by the user handle @eid.grey, the TikTok user made a video about it and has sent the internet into a frenzy. The mum recorded the whole process of cleaning the washing machine filter and it’s enough to gross you out.

In a video, she says, “So I saw on TikTok people cleaning their filter pumps, or whatever? Their filters for their washers?”

“I just googled, and apparently you’re supposed to do this monthly? I think my boyfriend has owned this house for eight years, and he’s never done it. I’ve lived here for three, and I’ve never done it. I can safely tell you this washer has never been cleaned.”

The video starts out with a glass bowl placed under the filter opening to collect the excess water. Edith continues to remove the filter from the machine and you get a close look at all the grime.

“Water started coming out, and it literally smells so bad. I can’t even describe it. Ooh, no, no, no no!” she says before the video cuts off.

What does the internet say?

Edith’s video has gone viral with over 10 million views and 1.4 million likes online. Clearly, the “revelation” was an “oh my god” moment not just for Edith but every other young adult.

One viewer wrote, “We’re supposed to do WHAT???”

Another added, “There’s a filter? I’ve had my washer 12 years.”

Clearly, here’s some cleaning therapy you never knew your washing machine needed. The question is are you willing to check what kind of secrets your machine trap holds?

Six steps to clean your washing machine filter

If you are ready to face your dirty linen, then here’s how to clean a washing machine filter in six easy steps:

First, unplug the washing machine and make sure that there is no power to it. Unscrew the water supply and lay a towel under it. Now open the service flap and let off the water through the pipe. Next, unscrew the pump cover and filter. Carefully check to see if there are any foreign objects in the pump and remove them. Place the filter back once cleaned and you are ready to go back to washing your clothes again.

If your machine does not have a filter outlet at the front, you may have to lean the washer against the wall and do the cleaning process from underneath. However, before attempting to clean the machine filter, make sure to read the owner’s manual to understand the procedure for your specific model.

If you are finding the process difficult or have a jammed washing machine filter, you can call the service centre and ask them to send a technician to help you out.

What else should you clean in a washing machine?

Clean the drum and the inside of the washing machine to prevent the build-up of bacteria, mould and mildew.

Add some washer cleaner and water in the tub and let it run for at least one cycle, which will not only clean the tub but the soapy water will clean up the hoses as well.

Newer machines have a tub clean cycle, so make sure to look for that option as well.

Remember to keep the washer door open for a few minutes after the washing process is complete. It allows the door seal to dry out and prevents any bacteria from breeding inside the drum.

Make sure to clean the detergent drawer as well. Some machines allow you to completely remove the drawer, so do check your owner’s manual on how to do it.

You can scrub out any extra detergent residue from around the detergent drawer.

