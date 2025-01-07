TikToker offers free supercar joyrides to strangers, nearly 400 people sign up

You probably wouldn't hop into a random car with a stranger — but what if it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in a supercar?

In a TikTok video posted on Dec 27, local content creator Justin Sng announced that he would be offering free joyrides in a Ferrari 458 on Jan 11, from 2pm to 6pm at Millenia Walk.

Each ride around the area will last from five to 10 minutes, he said.

The post, which has since garnered 49,000 views, appears to have been well-received by netizens.

According to the 27-year-old, he has received nearly 400 responses since uploading the video.

Ultimately, 30 individuals were selected at random.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@justinsng4_/video/7453063421949496583[/embed]

Several netizens commented on the post expressing their eagerness to take part in the free-ride event, with some stating that they would be heading down to the location despite not being selected.

"According to my calculations, at least one person will be sick, forget about it, or just not there. Therefore, I can come there and hope for a ride," a netizen commented.

Conversely, there were also some that couldn't wrap their heads around the hype.

"Who gives a s*** about this 'free' ride?" a commenter questioned.

Others were curious about how the content creator managed to own such a car.

A comment read: "Wow, how you managed to own one?"

Purely out of passion

For those who are wondering what the catch is — there isn't one, according to Justin.

"It's entirely free, there's no hidden cost or agenda. I'm just doing this out of my passion for cars and content creation as well," he stated in the post.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Justin explained that he has always wanted to do something like this — offering free rides to people in supercars.

"Not many people get a chance to sit in a supercar, and I've always told myself that when I own one, I'd love to take people out for a joyride just to spread the love and joy," said the 27-year-old.

For this reason, Justin said he'd reached out to an individual who was not selected for the free ride initially to offer him a special slot.

This was because the man had told him about wanting to give his father, a fellow car enthusiast in his 60s, a "once-in-a-lifetime experience".

Unfortunately, the man's father couldn't go through with it eventually due to his health, Justin shared.

Possible future events with 'even rarer cars'

Justin also clarified that he doesn't own the Ferrari 458 — it actually belongs to a friend.

"We talked about collaborating on a car content series, which is how we agreed to try this as a 'pilot episode', and depending on how it goes, we'll probably look to do more unique pieces of content that's similar to this in the future!" he said.

"We might be doing more supercar rides as well, with some even rarer cars" he added.

