I've test-driven 40 cars for AsiaOne this year. Here are some of my favourites from 2024

Over the course of the past six months, I've test-driven 40 cars for AsiaOne, which is quite a lot of cars if you think about it.

Some of their reviews have been featured on our Lifestyle pages, while others will be published in due time over the next few weeks.

The range of cars span from compact hatchbacks, large SUVs, to family sedans and even a couple of sports cars in between. Interestingly, more than half of them (25 out of the 40) are full electric vehicles (EVs), which is a sign of how quickly electrification has taken hold of the automotive market in Singapore.

I am often asked what my favourite car is, but to be honest it is challenging to pick just one. Here though are some of the cars that left a strong positive impression on me this year.

Most fun to drive - Smart #1 Brabus

A couple of years ago, if you told me that the most fun car to drive all year is an electric crossover, I would have given you a seriously sceptical stare.

However, such has been the pace of EV development, that the notion of a fun EV is not just a pipe dream, but a genuine reality.

The Smart #1 Brabus is a prime example. Many EVs can drive fast, but the Brabus does it with all the demeanour of a hyperactive bunny on a sugar rush.

Everything about the car's driving manners is urgent, eager and yet not overly exuberant. You can go completely wild with it if you wish, but it also manages to maintain some semblance of restraint and self-control if you want to drive it seriously.

It's almost good enough for you to look past its foibles, namely its slightly irritating interior layout and its hefty price tag. But who cares about such minor issues when you're having so much fun?

Most full of surprises - MG 4

A common trend in our local automotive market over the past couple of years is the introduction of EVs with reduced power that qualify for a Category A Certificate of Entitlement (COE), shortly after the launch of a more powerful model.

The reasoning for this is obvious, as a Cat A version will be more price-competitive, especially in an era of $100,000 COE premiums. But many of these 'detuned' EVs tend to feel somewhat diluted in their driving experience over their higher-powered counterparts.

There are exceptions of course, and one surprising example is the MG 4, which proves that less can sometimes be more.

Despite the reduction in power, the latest MG 4 loses none of the delightful driving characteristics found on its more powerful sibling (which has unfortunately been discontinued).

The car shows little signs of having its power tempered, with its smooth and effortless delivery that helps you make great progress when you put your foot down.

And for an affordable mainstream electric hatchback, the MG 4 handles like a dream, with the kind of driving manners that feels more akin to a sports car than an urban runabout.

It just goes to show that you don't always need big power to have a fun time. All you need are the right elements put together in a well-balanced package.

Most attention-grabbing - MG Cyberster

Most of the cars I test drive take the form of sedans, hatchbacks or, more commonly now, SUVs. But once in a while I do get something that is rather exciting, at least to look at.

The MG Cyberster is an absolute head-turner, no doubt. It's a two-door roadster with doors that open upwards like a Lamborghini. Whichever way you look at it, that is a surefire formula to attract stares wherever you go.

It's not just all for show too. In top-spec AWD form, the Cyberster puts out a staggering 536hp and 725Nm of torque, and can go from 0-100km/h in a scant 3.2 seconds. Those are numbers that would trouble a Ferrari not too long ago.

But who cares about driving fast when you look this good? The Cyberster is a car that you'd want to cruise down Orchard Road in, as you soak in the attention from bystanders stopping in their tracks and looking at you out of curiosity and wonderment.

And oh, did I mention that it is an EV too? Wouldn't have guessed it, would you?

The EV I would buy and drive every day - BYD Seal

Some cars are enjoyable for a brief period, but there are some cars where you feel like you could actually see yourself owning and driving every day, if you could afford it that is.

I don't think I'll be buying an EV any time soon, but if I had to get one, it would likely be the BYD Seal.

Truthfully, it was a very close call between this and the Hyundai Ioniq 6. The deciding factor was probably the fact that BYD let me test drive both the entry-level Dynamic model and the top-tier Seal Performance, whereas I only got to try the less powerful Cat A version of the Ioniq 6 so far.

A test drive of a more powerful Ioniq 6 is in the works, but until then, I will have to give my nod to the Seal.

The car is impressively well-rounded, being great to drive, comfortable enough for daily use, decently equipped with features, and still managing to throw in a bit of fun into the mix.

The Performance variant in particular lives up to its name with its spectacular capability, being a real wolf in sheep's clothing with its ability to outrun supercars easily at the drop of a hat.

The Ioniq 6 does edge the Seal in terms of interior quality and usability though, and perhaps my answer to this might be completely different next year, but for now, the Seal gets my approval.

The non-EV I would buy and drive every day - Suzuki Swift

If I had to stick to a non-EV though, then my choice would be something that's simple, straightforward and old-school. And the new Suzuki Swift fits the bill perfectly.

The Swift offers many of the modern conveniences you would want out of a car today but dispenses with the complicated tech that often feels like you need a PhD to figure out and operate.

Everything on the Swift is easy to use and understand, and the car is a doddle to drive thanks to its compact footprint. It also feels zippy and nimble as you dart in and out of traffic with enjoyable ease.

Its light weight, along with its frugal 1.2-litre engine mated to a mild hybrid setup means that the car is extremely economical at the pumps too.

It's a small car of course, but there's enough room to accommodate three adults at the back. It also finally gets a decently sized boot that can fit more than just a few grocery bags for once.

Fun to drive, easy to manoeuvre, fuel-efficient, and well-packaged, what's not to like about the Suzuki Swift?

Special shoutout as well to the Volkswagen T-Cross, which exhibits many of the same elements as the Swift, except that it comes in a slightly more premium German crossover form.

The car I wished I had more time with - Toyota Camry

In case you are ever curious, the standard test drive duration for car reviews locally is either three days and two nights if it is during the week, or over a weekend (Fri to Mon). However, certain brands, for reasons only known to themselves, offer a loan period that's shorter than that.

It is a bit of a pity because sometimes you come across a car that's so good that you really want to spend more time with it.

The latest Toyota Camry is a perfect example. I only had the car for one night, but it left quite an impression on me in that short time.

The new Camry feels completely unlike its predecessors and is actually quite enjoyable to drive, to the point of being almost sporty even.

For a car that built its reputation for being safe, reliable and truthfully somewhat boring, the new Camry's enthusiastic nature does come across as a pleasant shock.

It's also quite a bit more luxurious than before, and its interior is genuinely a rather pleasant place to be in. Almost makes you want to spend all your waking hours in it, if you could.

Personal favourite - Mini Cooper E

Finally, saving the best for last, literally, because I only drove this on the last weekend of the year.

The latest electrified Mini Cooper is far from perfect, of course. Its EV driving range isn't great, the rear seats are cramped, the ride is harsh enough to give you a backache, and the large circular infotainment touchscreen, while funky-looking, can be a tad annoying to use.

But choosing a favourite car is often an emotional decision as much as it is a rational one, and the Mini wins my heart simply because of how it makes me feel.

Despite its electrified status, the latest Mini Cooper retains much of its essence that makes it, well, Mini. That go-kart-like driving experience is still there, and its lively nature is boosted by the instantaneous response you get from the electric drivetrain.

The car feels like an excitable puppy, constantly urging you to have fun with it, and you can't help but smile whenever you get behind the wheel.

More importantly, though, I share a strong personal affinity with Minis as a whole, and I will elaborate on that in a future story soon. Let's just say that driving a Mini always gives me the feels, and for that reason, the Mini Cooper E is my personal favourite car of 2024.

