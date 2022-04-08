Time to chope leave: Singapore to enjoy 6 long weekends in 2023

Get ready to take a well-needed break to rest up and enjoy some quality time away from work.

According to the list of gazetted public holidays released by the Ministry of Manpower today (April 8), there will be six long weekends next year. This is one more than the five long weekends in 2022.

As New Year's Day and Deepavali both fall on Sundays, the following Monday will be a holiday.

And because the first day of Chinese New Year also falls on a Sunday, the following Tuesday, Jan 24, will be a public holiday, resulting in a four-day weekend.