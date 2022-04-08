Time to chope leave: Singapore to enjoy 6 long weekends in 2023

Hiwaashini Sivakumar
AsiaOne
PHOTO: Pexels

Get ready to take a well-needed break to rest up and enjoy some quality time away from work. 

According to the list of gazetted public holidays released by the Ministry of Manpower today (April 8), there will be six long weekends next year. This is one more than the five long weekends in 2022.

As New Year's Day and Deepavali both fall on Sundays, the following Monday will be a holiday.

And because the first day of Chinese New Year also falls on a Sunday, the following Tuesday, Jan 24, will be a public holiday, resulting in a four-day weekend.

Public holiday Date Day Long weekend?
New Year's Day  Jan 1, 2023 Sunday  Yes
Chinese New Year  Jan 22, 2023 Sunday Yes
Jan 23, 2023 Monday  Yes
Good Friday  April 7, 2023 Friday Yes
Hari Raya Puasa  April 22, 2023 Saturday  No
Labour Day May 1, 2023 Monday Yes
Vesak Day  June 3, 2023 Saturday  No
Hari Raya Haji  June 29, 2023 Thursday  No
National Day Aug 9, 2023 Wednesday  No
Deepavali  Nov 12, 2023 Sunday  Yes
Christmas Day  Dec 25, 2023 Monday  Yes

