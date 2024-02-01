Time to sizzle: Top picks for Singapore's hottest teppanyaki places

Flaming hot plates, soaring eggs, and fire-kissed delicacies — these teppanyaki theatrics will elevate your next dinner to heart-racing new heights.

Behold knife-twirling spectacle and seafood symphonies set against the backdrop of raging flames as we present our top picks of Singapore's hottest teppanyaki spots where sparks ignite between the chef and the iron griddle, transforming your dining experience into a top-tier cooking drama.

Teppan Works

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CrhepORy674/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Nestled discreetly in Tras Street, Teppan Works is a cosy Osaka-style enclave, famed locally for its okonomiyaki offerings. However, the Omakase Teppanyaki takes centre stage. Opt for the Wagyu (S$99 per person), Chicken or Pork (both S$89 per person) sets, each featuring a cold appetiser, choice of omelette, an array of seafood teppanyaki, chef’s special, okonomiyaki and dessert.

For luxury, the Premium Omakase (S$158 per person) allows you to upgrade your protein to lobster along with bonus courses. Additionally, don’t miss their show-stopping Special Okonomiyaki (S$26) — a pancake enveloping pork belly, beef tendon, potato and egg.

And to complete the cultural immersion, Japanese whiskies and sakes complement the interactive dining experience Teppan Works has perfected, one sizzling bite at a time.

Teppan Works is located at 42 Tras St, Singapore 078981, p. +65 6909 9469. Open daily 12pm-3pm, 5.30pm-10.30pm.

Tatsu Teppanyaki

Established within the iconic Chijmes since 1996, Tatsu aimed to introduce authentic Japanese dining to Singapore. Expanding their vision, Tatsu launched an adjacent teppan theatre, delivering enthralling fare with flamboyant flair.

Spoil yourself amidst à la carte and omakase courses as skilled chefs provide non-stop entertainment. Opt for the Tatsu Dinner Course (S$68) featuring chicken or beef as your main protein, or indulge in the Wagyu and Lobster Course (S$168), showcasing the finest wagyu beef and lobster.

Each dinner set includes sides such as salad, fried rice, and dessert to cap off the multi-faceted experience. If time permits you to go on a long lunch break, also consider their midday teppanyaki menu with a combination of proteins to choose from served alongside rice, miso soup and regional sides for a soulful detour.

Tatsu Teppanyaki is located at 30 Victoria St, #01-08 Chijmes, Singapore 187996, p. +65 6332 5868. Open daily 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-10.30pm.

Keyaki

Sitting pretty on the fourth floor of Pan Pacific Singapore, Keyaki is an elegant Japanese restaurant boasting a menu of the freshest sashimi, authentically prepared teppanyaki, and artfully plated sukiyaki — all framed by tranquil gardens and serene koi ponds that immerse guests in cultural elegance.

Their extensive teppanyaki offerings prove diverse, from à la carte selections of US Beef Tongue (S$30), Cod (S$32), or Mixed Mushroom platter (S$12), to the upscale Teppanyaki Multi-Course Menu showcasing Classic (S$220) and Premium (S$280) sets.

These omakase-style journeys feature an array of prime meats, seafoods and vegetables, complemented by appetizers, sashimi, miso soup and dessert — curating a refined epicurean experience symbolic of Japan’s action-packed dining tradition.

Keyaki is located at 7 Raffles Blvd, Level 4 Pan Pacific Singapore, Singapore 039595, p. +65 6826 8240. Open daily 11.30am-2.30pm, 6pm-10pm.

Benihana

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C16RwHAPFM-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Finally blessing our shores, the iconic American teppanyaki empire Benihana presents a multi-sensory escape where classic Japanese fare collides with cocktail chemistry. Behind the sleek black façade lies a lush, vibrant world melding modern designs with organic textures.

Glittering lanterns cast an alluring amber glow as you find your place around each iron stage soon to erupt in performative cuisine. Take your pick from the Kaiseki Course (S$78++) showcasing proteins like Norwegian Salmon Steak or Japanese A4 Wagyu Beef, served alongside signature sides such as the Beni Egg Roll and Vegetable Volcano.

More à la carte offerings include the Truffle Chawanmushi ($8), a Japanese egg custard amplified by decadent truffle, along with Nasu Dengaku (S$12) a miso-glazed eggplant. So take your seats and let the show begin!

Benihana is located at 9 Raffles Blvd, #01-41/42/42A/43 Millenia Walk, Singapore 039596. Open Mon-Fri 11.30am–3pm, 6pm–10pm, Sat-Sun 11.30am-10pm.

Miyoshi by Fat Cow

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu8YuX_uScy/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Enter the world of Japanese culinary excellence at Miyoshi by Fat Cow, an extension of the renowned Fat Cow. Nestled in a charming colonial-style conservation building on Sentosa Island, this culinary gem offers three distinct dining experiences — ramen, teppanyaki, and omakase.

The a-la-carte menu boasts a variety of Teppanyaki mains, while the Teppan-Kaiseki Menu presents a sizzling culinary showcase in a dedicated section of the restaurant. The wood-and-steel teppan counter steals the spotlight as experienced chefs craft a spectacle, with the Teppan-Kaiseki Lunch Menu ($98++) featuring a live lobster preparation.

Transitioning to the evening, the Dinner Teppan-Kaiseki ($280++) unveils an opulent 11-course experience, blending premium seasonal ingredients with chef creations. From the tempting Straw Smoked Hokkaido Scallop to the Teppan Style Sukiyaki featuring thinly sliced Wagyu in a house-made sukiyaki broth, each dish unfolds as a symphony of flavours.

With a commitment to seasonal menu evolution, Miyoshi by Fat Cow guarantees a uniquely special experience for guests, ensuring each visit becomes a delightful culinary adventure.

MIYOSHI by Fat Cow is located at 2 Gunner Ln, #01-04/05/06 Mess Hall at Sentosa, 099567, p. +65 9247 7668. Open Wed-Thu 12pm-3pm, 6pm-10pm, Fri 12pm-3pm, 6pm-10.30pm, Sat-Sun 11.30am-3pm, 6pm-10.30pm. Closed Mon-Tue.

The Straits Teppanyaki

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CzfetgpriX3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Stepping into The Straits Teppanyaki immediately transports you into a lively world where sizzling skillets and tempting aromas promise an undeniably fun dining experience, cherished by locals and visitors alike.

Their innovative fusion cuisine blends classic Japanese teppanyaki techniques with local flair, delivering mouthwatering dishes theatrically prepared before you to suit every palate. Unlike most teppanyaki venues, The Straits Teppanyaki offers an exclusively à la carte menu spotlighting popular options like the Salmon Fillet (S$30.90) and their lip-smacking Wagyu Tomahawk Steak — ideal for sharing.

Unique small plates also surprise, from Truffle Mushroom Gnocchi (S$16.90) to Picante Prawn Quesadillas (S$16.90), complementing the interactive dining experience with cosmopolitan touches.

The Straits Teppanyaki is located at 16 Bussorah St, Singapore 199437, p. +65 9150 4672. Open Mon 11.30am-11pm, Tue-Thu 12pm-11pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-11.30pm, Sun 12pm-11pm.

Mikuni

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CsF4-6usb4e/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Mikuni presents an exquisite gastronomic journey through its lively Teppanyaki and Sushi stations, exclusively utilising premium seasonal Japanese produce. The menu reflects a modern interpretation of kaiseki dishes, aiming to connect you with the rich history and culture of Japanese cuisine presented with creative flair.

The indulgent seven-course Teppanyaki Dinner Set (S$280++ per person) showcases Sea Urchin and Kristal Caviar appetisers, freshly sliced Sashimi, Whole Abalone, and seasonal vegetables like Asparagus and Pumpkin.

The star of the set is your choice of A5 Wagyu Ohmi Sirloin or Ohmi Tenderloin, complemented by Garlic Rice, Scallop in Hokkaido Wagyu Beef Consommé, and a dessert featuring Shizuoka Musk Melon.

Mikuni is located at 80 Bras Basah Rd, Level 3 Fairmont, Singapore 189560, p. +65 6431 6156. Open Mon-Sat 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-10pm. Closed on Sun.

Shima

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CaPXrJ3P-z_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

As the trailblazer of teppanyaki dining in Singapore, Shima has been enchanting patrons within the elegant confines of Goodwood Hotel since 1980. Renowned for its table-side acrobatics performed by Japan-trained chefs, the culinary spectacle adds an entertaining touch to the fresh and flash-cooked dishes.

The Teppanyaki Sets offer a dazzling variety of protein choices, ranging from the A5 Wagyu to the succulent Australian Lamb Tenderloin and the briny delight of Japanese Oysters. If you’re craving a personalised touch, the à la carte options beckon, inviting you to craft your culinary adventure with tantalising ingredients such as Japanese Scallops, luxurious Foie Gras, and the sweet indulgence of Sweet Potatoes.

Shima is located at 22 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228221, p. +65 6734 6281. Open daily 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-10.30pm.

Teppan Bar Q

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CssdvcQSQ9c/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Pull up a chair at Teppan Bar Q, right in front of the counters where skilled chefs dazzle with their spatula prowess, and get ready for a dining experience that’s equal parts performance and gastronomic indulgence. As the grill sizzles to life, the journey through their signature Teppan Course kicks off with a delightful array of starters, including Edamame and a refreshing Sashimi Salad.

The main event lets you choose between the sumptuous Wagyu Diced Steak or a decadent Seafood Platter, paired perfectly with sides of Garlic Rice, Pickles, and Miso Soup. The grand finale? A sweet surprise with their dessert of the day. If you’re seeking a convivial atmosphere and a straightforward selection of grilled delights, you’ve arrived!

Teppan Bar Q is located at 11 Unity St, #01-21/22, Singapore 237995, p. +65 6235 0629. Open Mon-Fri 6pm-2am, Sat-Sun 5pm-2am.

