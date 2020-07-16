Time to travel with confidence: These top hotels have implemented maximum hygiene protocols to welcome you back

The outbreak of coronavirus has rendered travelling and vacationing somewhat problematic for travellers to say the least.

Following the enactment of regional quarantine and travel restrictions, both domestically and internationally, recreational options have inevitably become very limited.

As a consequence, the ever-present need for recreational activities has since risen and accumulated due to the restrictive nature of home confinement.

Presently, a brief recreational hotel stay (staycation) is considered to be the safest vacationing option for the community. This naturally begs the question; which hotel is the safest to stay in right now?

Amidst the Covid -19 pandemic, all accommodation providers, including hotels, resorts and Airbnb have had to roll out new hygiene protocols in their bid to ensure the safety and health of both guests and staff alike.

Through the Travel with Confidence campaign, Wego has teamed up with several hotel and resort groups that have implemented maximum hygiene and safety protocols throughout their property.

The following hotels and resorts can be the perfect choice for your next relaxing and worry-free staycation.

Avani hotels and resorts

The properties of Avani Hotels & Resorts are scattered in 18 countries throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Australia.

AvaniSHIELD program

The AvaniSHIELD programme is currently in-effect across all properties. The programme prioritises safety and cleanliness in all areas of the hotel.

Digital check-in/out

Contact-less digital check-in and check-out as well as online billing and payment options are available for guests of Avani Hotels and Resorts.

Digital concierge app

Smart guest service technology; the app will allow guests to browse menus, order room service and book off-property tours.

Trusted partner programme

All of Avani partners (tour operators, suppliers and transportation providers) are in compliance with Avani hygiene standards.

Best minimal-contact service

The entirety of the Avani team is subject to recurring health checks and proper protective mask usage. Keycards and stationary will go through an Ultra Violet C disinfection process.

Disinfection of incoming objects

Guests' luggage and other items delivered by partners will be cleaned and disinfected.

Optimal cleanliness on frequently touched areas

Cleaning of elevator buttons, door handles and other high-touch surface areas utilizing Cu + Copper Sterilisation Film.

Guest room sterilisation

Rooms that have been cleaned will be closed off for the following 24 hours before new guests are allowed to be admitted. Select Avani hotels are utilising HEPA grade Air Purifier.

AvaniFit gym

Physical spacing will be enacted at Avani gym and trainers are subject to health checks. Certain Avani Hotels will have in-room AvaniFit Workout services available.

Hygienic restaurant and kitchen

The restaurant at Avani Hotels & Resort adopts spaced-out seating and digital menu. The dishes being served emphasise freshness and zero-waste procedures. Additional sanitation procedures are also in place for kitchens, cutlery and the culinary team.

Swiss-Belhotel International

Still wary of travelling despite having the irresistible urge to go on that staycation? Swiss-Belhotel International - owner of 145 plus properties worldwide-is the answer. You can easily find Swiss-Belhotel International properties in top destinations around the world, be it in the Middle East, Australia, China, or around the Asia Pacific.

Swiss-Belhotel International cleanliness and safety procedures

Swiss-Belhotel International welcomes and greets guests without any physical contact.

Hand sanitizer dispensers are available at the entrance, lobby, elevator, reception, restaurant and meeting rooms.

Provides special receptacles and bags for used tissues and masks disposal.

Optimizing preventive measures by adopting high levels of room hygiene standards and persistent disinfection of high-touch surface areas. The cleaning staff are also encouraged to wash their hands often.

Public washrooms are equipped with liquid soap and paper towels. Drains are cleaned regularly.

All staff don Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and adhere to strict procedures of gloves and disinfectant usage.

Strict procedures related to used linen, from collection, washing to delivery.

High level of cleanliness applied to the hotel's international standard ventilation system.

Prevent food-borne diseases by maintaining kitchen sterility, cooking utensils, dining areas, and reception areas. The staff don clean aprons and supplied by trusted partners.

Maintaining stringent hygiene and safety protocols in all areas of the hotel.

Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts

If you're looking to stay at an eco-friendly establishment that also places a great deal of importance on cleanliness and hygiene, Banyan Tree Hotels and Resorts is the right choice.

Banyan Tree Hotels & Resort owns a total of 48 properties worldwide, spread around your favourite exotic locales, from Thailand to Morocco, to Bali and Maldives.

Banyan Tree SafeSanctuary Program

Under the SafeSanctuary Program, Banyan Tree adopts the Protect, Provide, and Prevent framework.

Protect is an effort to safeguard the health and safety of Banyan Tree's associates and guests. These efforts include:

Contactless check-in, check-out and payment process, as much as possible

Replacing cloth towels/napkins with disposable wet wipes or paper towels

Sanitizer is provided in the main public area

Sanitizer and individual masks for guests

Body temperature screenings and travel declarations will be subjected to all hotel guests and associates

Physical distancing in public areas and restrictions on the number of guests using public facilities

Extra room cleaning protocols, including additional disinfection in frequently-touched areas

Hourly cleaning and EPA grade disinfection of public, high-touch areas

Heightened food safety standards by serving only ala carte menus.

Table arrangements will be made upon guest arrival to avoid contamination

Provide is an effort to provide a safe and comfortable holiday atmosphere for guests. These efforts include:

Contactless service, as much as possible

In-room hotel and restaurant menu directories are in digital format

Improved housekeeping services that are in line with the Sanctuary Sleep Experience

Personal fitness classes, cooking sessions, or other consultations can be done in-room or online using Zoom

Prevent is the effort to implement hygiene and safety standards to prevent infection or transmission within the property.

Banyan Tree Management Academy will improve training standards in all Banyan Tree properties.

Each property has an appointed Cleanliness Manager to oversee the implementation of the protocol while monitoring the latest development from the local public health authority.

After learning of the safety and hygiene procedures implemented by the hotel and resort groups above, it's high time to set your travel plans in motion and Travel with Confidence.

This article was first published in Wego.