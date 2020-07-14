Jewel Changi Airport's Canopy Park and Raffles Hotel among updated list of attractions and hotels that have reopened

If you're experiencing some travel blues due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you're not the only one.
But there's some good news. While it still may not be safe to travel overseas, you can find some respite by heading to local attractions and enjoying a relaxing staycation.
The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has permitted several tourism businesses to resume operations since the start of July and as of yesterday (July 13), the list has been updated to include more.
These attractions are only allowed to resume operations after receiving approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), and they must have demonstrated effective implementation of safe management measures that provides a safe environment for both customers and employees.
So we can rest easy, knowing that certain measures have been put in place to ensure our safety during this ongoing Covid-19 situation.
Attractions
These 13 attractions have reopened since July 1:
- Bounce
- Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay
- Jurong Bird Park
- Madame Tussauds
- River Safari
- Singapore Zoo
- Zero Latency
- ArtScience Museum, Sands SkyPark and Observation Deck and Casino at Marina Bay Sands
- Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A. Aquarium and Casino at Resorts World Sentosa
Here are some new reopenings that have just been announced:
- AIRZONE
- Changi Experience Studio
- Flight Experience
- Forest Adventure
- Jewel Changi Airport's Canopy Park attractions
- Mega Adventure Singapore
- National Orchid Garden
- NERF Action Xperience
- Singapore Cable Car
- Skyline Luge Sentosa
Hotels
On July 3, STB announced that hotels were able to apply to host staycation guests. These five hotels were among the first to receive approval for operations:
- Crockfords Tower
- lyf Funan Singapore
- ONE15 Marina Club
- Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa
- W Singapore Sentosa Cove Hotel
Here are the new ones that have gotten approval:
- Capella Hotel, Singapore
- Hotel NuVe
- Hotel YAN
- Marina Bay Sands Singapore
- Oasia Hotel Downtown
- Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Beach Road
- PARKROYAL On Beach Road
- Raffles Hotel Singapore
- Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel
- The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore
- The Fullerton Hotel Singapore
- The St. Regis Singapore
- The Warehouse Hotel
Do check the STB website for the latest updates on attractions and hotels approved for reopening.
