Jewel Changi Airport's Canopy Park and Raffles Hotel among updated list of attractions and hotels that have reopened

If you're experiencing some travel blues due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you're not the only one.

But there's some good news. While it still may not be safe to travel overseas, you can find some respite by heading to local attractions and enjoying a relaxing staycation.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has permitted several tourism businesses to resume operations since the start of July and as of yesterday (July 13), the list has been updated to include more.

These attractions are only allowed to resume operations after receiving approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), and they must have demonstrated effective implementation of safe management measures that provides a safe environment for both customers and employees.

So we can rest easy, knowing that certain measures have been put in place to ensure our safety during this ongoing Covid-19 situation.

Attractions

These 13 attractions have reopened since July 1:

Bounce

Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay

Jurong Bird Park

Madame Tussauds

River Safari

Singapore Zoo

Zero Latency

ArtScience Museum, Sands SkyPark and Observation Deck and Casino at Marina Bay Sands

Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A. Aquarium and Casino at Resorts World Sentosa

Here are some new reopenings that have just been announced:

AIRZONE

Changi Experience Studio

Flight Experience

Forest Adventure

Jewel Changi Airport's Canopy Park attractions

Mega Adventure Singapore

National Orchid Garden

NERF Action Xperience

Singapore Cable Car

Skyline Luge Sentosa

Hotels

On July 3, STB announced that hotels were able to apply to host staycation guests. These five hotels were among the first to receive approval for operations:

Crockfords Tower

lyf Funan Singapore

ONE15 Marina Club

Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa

W Singapore Sentosa Cove Hotel

Here are the new ones that have gotten approval:

Capella Hotel, Singapore

Hotel NuVe

Hotel YAN

Marina Bay Sands Singapore

Oasia Hotel Downtown

Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Beach Road

PARKROYAL On Beach Road

Raffles Hotel Singapore

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore

The St. Regis Singapore

The Warehouse Hotel

Do check the STB website for the latest updates on attractions and hotels approved for reopening.

