The timeless yet stylish black work bags you need right now

Just when women everywhere are embracing pops of colour in their wardrobe choices and doing away with the all-black and all-white only wardrobe, sometimes the best fashion statement to make is one that is unexpected.

Take a note from these fashion powerhouses that are avoiding the obvious by choosing to go back to black.

And here's the main reason why we're all for this move. On hectic mornings, the last thing on your mind is whether your bag matches your outfit — that's when you should turn to your trusty black work handbag.

We ease your hunt for the best black work bag that you should invest in with these 11 picks.

The Four Ring, $2,480, Alexander McQueen

PHOTO: Alexander McQueen

The fancy gold hardware of this bag breaks the monotony of the box bag and gives it that extra ‘oomph’, especially with its gold-finished four ring handle.

For a total no-nonsense girl boss look, go with a white pleated dress to juxtapose the black bag and top it off with yellow gold jewellery to complement the metalware of the bag. Buy it here.

East/West Baguette, $830, Strathberry PHOTO: Strathberry As part of its new Spring/Summer 2022 collection, Strathberry has decided to include an iconic silhouette into its range and it is none other than the well-loved East/West baguette. A less OTT piece for those who prefer something less showy, this bag will soon be a hot favourite amongst many for its timelessness. What’s more, its simple design easily transforms your outfits from day to night — of which you can sling it on as a crossbody to keep your hands free or even carry it in your hands as a sleek evening clutch. Buy it here.

2.55 Handbag, $15,400, Chanel PHOTO: Chanel The Chanel 2.55 handbag needs no explanation. Versatile, timeless, and stylish, it goes without saying that this bag has become a wardrobe staple for many. If you need more reason to invest in a lust-worthy statement piece, then you’ll definitely dig this particular interpretation that’s adorned with gold-tone, silver-tone & ruthenium-finish metal accents. Check out the website here for more information.

Prada Cleo Brushed Leather Shoulder Bag, $3,450, Prada PHOTO: Prada This could arguably be one of the most identifiable bags of all time. Having reigned with “It-bag” status during the ‘90s, this bag is certainly making a strong comeback and it seems like it’s here to stay. While the bag does come in different colours, the black Prada Cleo is definitely a true classic that we can see you carrying for years to come. Buy it here.

Teen Chain Pouch, $4,530, Bottega Veneta PHOTO: Bottega Veneta You’re probably familiar with The Pouch from Bottega Veneta. But if you’re looking for a fuss-free option that will let you go hands-free, peep the label’s Teen Chain Pouch. Sporting a rather similar silhouette, this particular design comes with a chunky gold chain and is crafted from calfskin. Aside from that, it also comes with a single compartment for you to store all your essentials, as well as a snap closure, so you can secure everything while you’re on the go. Buy it here.

Jackie 1961 Small Shoulder Bag, $3,750, Gucci PHOTO: Gucci A historical Gucci icon, the Jackie from the luxury label is one of the most classic designs that are worth investing in. Whether you’re going for a casual look, or you’re spicing things up with a hot date night ensemble, this bag is sure to carry you through any occasion. Aside from its polished look, this bag can also be carried in multiple ways. Enhanced with an additional, detachable shoulder strap, you can easily attach it to the bag and carry it from the top handle, on your shoulder, or even as a crossbody. Buy it here.

Antigona Lock Tote Bag, $3,650, Givenchy PHOTO: Givenchy Widely sought after for its timeless appeal and functionality, the Givenchy Antigona Lock Tote Bag is the piece to cop if you’re guilty of lugging bulky items wherever you go. With a roomy interior that’s perfect to stash all your essentials and other whatnots, this bag is especially handy when you’re spending the whole day out. Buy it here.

Saddle bag, $5,300, Christian Dior PHOTO: Christian Dior We’re pretty sure that this iconic Dior Saddle needs no further introduction. Toted by celebs like Paris Hilton to Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City back in 2000, the Saddle is a perennial favourite for many and it even has various iterations to its design — such as the embroidered version and the relaunch of the classic Oblique canvas version. But if you’d ask us, it is only best that timeless silhouettes come in timeless colourways. Hence, this Saddle in evergreen sleek black grained calfskin is our pick. Buy it here.

Mon Tresor Mini Bucket Bag, $1,750, Fendi from Farfetch PHOTO: Fendi What’s not to love about Fendi’s Mon Tresor bucket bag. We’re a fan of this bag’s simple and modern functionality – it comes with a round top handle, a drawstring fastening and a main internal compartment that allows for neat storage plus the detachable and adjustable double strap that seeks out comfortable for all body types. Buy it here.

Gate Small Canvas Jacquard-Trimmed Leather Shoulder Bag, $3,546,Loewe from Net-A-Porter PHOTO: Loewe The Gate bag is inspired by the utilitarian equestrian saddle bag. Here, the bag owes its name to its side latched metallic pin with a flirty dangling leather strip that resembles the latch of a gate. We are especially a fan of how the logo-jacquard canvas strap cross-body also gives off a pop of colour to its look. Buy it here.

Barcelona Bag, $5,450, Loewe PHOTO: Loewe We love this novel clasp fastener that’s different from the conventional rectangular clasp. This one’s crafted in silk calfskin and takes shape in an inverted triangle. If gold isn’t your thing, turn to this Loewe crossbody instead. Its plus point? It comes with a detachable and adjustable strap that can be worn as a shorter double strap, so you can carry it over your shoulder or even as a crossbody. Buy it here.

