Tips on caring for wood furniture

The beauty of wood furniture is in its timelessness of design and material, which with proper care and maintenance, can last a lifetime and for many generations to come. Here are some #CommuneCare tips on how to care for your wood furniture of varying materials and finishes.

AMERICAN WALNUT WOOD

American walnut is heavy, hard and strong, making it one of the most durable and shock-resistant woods. Overtime, natural walnut wood develops a lustrous patina and solid walnut can even be repaired by sanding down and re-waxing the surface.

Matte brass finishes, slender form and curves add a refined elegance to wood.

PHOTO: Commune

The key to maintaining walnut furniture is preventative maintenance - besides using gentle, non-chemical cleaners, it is important to apply wood wax on the surface monthly to prevent cracking.

AMERICAN OAK WOOD

Compared to other hardwoods, solid oak wood is durable, rot-resistant and even hardens and becomes tougher as it ages.

Commune's Sander Dining Set features solid American oak with a natural white oil finishing that protects the oak from within, thus elongating the lifespan of wood.

PHOTO: Commune

Although easy to maintain, oak wood is naturally porous and more care should be given when it comes to cleaning your oak wood furniture. To prevent staining, quickly blot any spills with clean, slightly damp cloth, followed by a dry cloth to absorb excess moisture.

ACACIA WOOD

Acacia wood is a beautiful wood that is not only durable but also a cost-saving alternative if you are trying to achieve that rustic, modern retro look at home.

Commune's Bruno Console Table uses acacia wood veneer overlay in herringbone pattern on engineered wood.

PHOTO: Commune