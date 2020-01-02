Tips on caring for wood furniture

The beauty of wood furniture is in its timelessness of design and material, which with proper care and maintenance, can last a lifetime and for many generations to come. Here are some #CommuneCare tips on how to care for your wood furniture of varying materials and finishes.
AMERICAN WALNUT WOOD
American walnut is heavy, hard and strong, making it one of the most durable and shock-resistant woods. Overtime, natural walnut wood develops a lustrous patina and solid walnut can even be repaired by sanding down and re-waxing the surface.
The key to maintaining walnut furniture is preventative maintenance - besides using gentle, non-chemical cleaners, it is important to apply wood wax on the surface monthly to prevent cracking.
AMERICAN OAK WOOD
Compared to other hardwoods, solid oak wood is durable, rot-resistant and even hardens and becomes tougher as it ages.
Although easy to maintain, oak wood is naturally porous and more care should be given when it comes to cleaning your oak wood furniture. To prevent staining, quickly blot any spills with clean, slightly damp cloth, followed by a dry cloth to absorb excess moisture.
ACACIA WOOD
Acacia wood is a beautiful wood that is not only durable but also a cost-saving alternative if you are trying to achieve that rustic, modern retro look at home.
As with other types of wood, it is important to avoid placing your acacia wood furniture in direct sunlight to prevent discolouration or bleaching. Tip: use day curtains for your windows if the furniture is within the path of natural light! Every piece of wood possesses distinctive individual characteristics and with proper care and maintenance, can withstand a lifetime of use and age gracefully. Here at Commune, we design premium wood furniture inspired by international trends and tastes to create functional yet beautiful pieces for every home. This article was first published in Home & Decor.
Read also
As with other types of wood, it is important to avoid placing your acacia wood furniture in direct sunlight to prevent discolouration or bleaching. Tip: use day curtains for your windows if the furniture is within the path of natural light!
Every piece of wood possesses distinctive individual characteristics and with proper care and maintenance, can withstand a lifetime of use and age gracefully. Here at Commune, we design premium wood furniture inspired by international trends and tastes to create functional yet beautiful pieces for every home.
This article was first published in Home & Decor.