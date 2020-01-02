Tips on caring for wood furniture

Commune's Volta collection combines solid American walnut wood with leather upholstered table top to create a new and modern appeal for wood furniture.
PHOTO: Commune
Domenica Tan
Home & Decor

The beauty of wood furniture is in its timelessness of design and material, which with proper care and maintenance, can last a lifetime and for many generations to come. Here are some #CommuneCare tips on how to care for your wood furniture of varying materials and finishes.

AMERICAN WALNUT WOOD

American walnut is heavy, hard and strong, making it one of the most durable and shock-resistant woods. Overtime, natural walnut wood develops a lustrous patina and solid walnut can even be repaired by sanding down and re-waxing the surface.

Matte brass finishes, slender form and curves add a refined elegance to wood.
PHOTO: Commune

The key to maintaining walnut furniture is preventative maintenance - besides using gentle, non-chemical cleaners, it is important to apply wood wax on the surface monthly to prevent cracking.

AMERICAN OAK WOOD

Compared to other hardwoods, solid oak wood is durable, rot-resistant and even hardens and becomes tougher as it ages.

Commune's Sander Dining Set features solid American oak with a natural white oil finishing that protects the oak from within, thus elongating the lifespan of wood.
PHOTO: Commune

Although easy to maintain, oak wood is naturally porous and more care should be given when it comes to cleaning your oak wood furniture. To prevent staining, quickly blot any spills with clean, slightly damp cloth, followed by a dry cloth to absorb excess moisture.

ACACIA WOOD

Acacia wood is a beautiful wood that is not only durable but also a cost-saving alternative if you are trying to achieve that rustic, modern retro look at home.

Commune's Bruno Console Table uses acacia wood veneer overlay in herringbone pattern on engineered wood. 
PHOTO: Commune

As with other types of wood, it is important to avoid placing your acacia wood furniture in direct sunlight to prevent discolouration or bleaching. Tip: use day curtains for your windows if the furniture is within the path of natural light!

Every piece of wood possesses distinctive individual characteristics and with proper care and maintenance, can withstand a lifetime of use and age gracefully. Here at Commune, we design premium wood furniture inspired by international trends and tastes to create functional yet beautiful pieces for every home.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.

More about
Home works Lifestyle Interior Design

TRENDING

First Singaporean confirmed to have Wuhan virus; she was on Scoot flight from Wuhan
First Singaporean confirmed to have Wuhan virus; she was on Scoot flight from Wuhan
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Watsons and Guardian sold out? Here are 5 alternatives to buy surgical masks in Singapore
Watsons and Guardian sold out? Here are 5 alternatives to buy surgical masks in Singapore
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids
Visitors with recent travel history to China not allowed entry or transit to Singapore
Visitors with recent travel history to China not allowed entry or transit to Singapore

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week

Home Works

10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tips on caring for wood furniture
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home

SERVICES