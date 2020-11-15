Tips to soothe teething pain in toddlers

Teething can be a slightly painful process for your toddler as his little teeth start shooting up through tender gums.

Some toddlers can cut both sets of molars with little or no pain, but that’s usually the exception from what most growing children experience.

Teething normally involves excess drooling, feeling cranky and generally irritable, so it’s not the most pleasant experience for your toddler.

Sometimes teething can take as long as two years, starting with the very first baby tooth that might develop as early as six months old, lasting till the last tooth coming through around your child’s third birthday.

But that doesn’t mean that your child has to live in discomfort through the entire process.