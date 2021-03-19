Most people love wooden furniture with soft and warm colours, but only a few people care about the maintenance of wooden furniture. If solid wood furniture is well maintained, it can stay bright and clean for decades. Check out these tips for taking care of wood furniture.

Keep away from direct sunlight and heaters

You might think that wooden furniture under the sun can bring warmth to the home, but in fact, the infrared and ultraviolet rays in the sun can harm wooden furniture, so you should avoid placing wooden furniture in locations exposed to long-term sunlight.

Infrared radiation

Infrared radiation will increase the temperature of wooden furniture. When the sunlight disappears at night, the temperature of the wooden furniture will drop rapidly. Long-term continuous and rapid cold shrinkage and thermal expansion will make wooden furniture easy to warp and brittle.

Ultraviolet rays

Ultraviolet rays will reduce the strength of wood fibres in furniture and cause discolouration.

In addition, the moisturising of wood furniture is also important. Many people use heating and drying equipment. However, when placing these appliances, you must consider the location of wooden furniture. When wooden furniture faces the heating and drying equipment for a long time, the wood may lose its moisture and cause deformation, cracking and other problems. The finish may be affected and deteriorated as well.

Therefore, when place heating and drying equipment, they should be at least 1 meter away from the wooden furniture.

Wax the wooden furniture once a season to lock in moisture

Wooden furniture needs nourishment. Wiping with a wet cloth to keep them moist is not enough. We need to wax the wooden furniture to lock the moisture in the wood and effectively prevent the furniture from drying out and deforming. It is recommended to wax the solid wood furniture once a season to extend the life of the furniture.

Apply the wood wax on the surface lightly and then wipe it with a cotton cloth to reduce dust adhesion and increase gloss.

