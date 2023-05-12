Tired of city living? Here's how you can rent a farmhouse for just $1,800

Tired of the hustle and bustle of city life? In urban Singapore, it would seem near impossible for people to find a space to enjoy a simpler life surrounded by nature and animals.

But hey, not all hope is lost for those who are keen on a small slice of country living without actually departing from Singapore.

On Friday (May 11), TikTok user libertarianfarmer posted a video of a very interesting urban farmhouse that's up for rent.

The property in question is a studio apartment located at the back of a farm.

Situated in Jalan Pergam, the unit is surrounded by lush greenery and a few interesting neighbours.

"Nice little urban farm with ducks, cats, giant crabs and turtles," the caption read. So if you love animals, this is just one of the many perks to enjoy when you live here.

The video also brings you inside the house for a tour. The size of the apartment is modest, with a floor area of 160 sq ft.

According to the clip, you can fit a queen-sized bed and a bedside table in the space. And surprisingly, it also comes with air conditioning.

At the corner, you will notice a small built-in kitchen, equipped with a sink and an induction hob.

The toilet is decent – you’ve got the usual fitting, including a freestanding shower. And yes, it comes with hot water.

All of this could be yours for just $1,800 a month.

The best part about living on a farm? You get to enjoy free produce. The video mentions that you will get crabs, fish and prawns. Sounds like a good deal, if you ask us.

How about living in the countryside?

On the surface, it might seem like Singapore only offers condos and HDB flats but you have to look closer.

In March, the Singapore Land Authority shared a TikTok clip of a property at 4 Mornington Crescent.

Located in Seletar, the two-storey colonial house was up for rent via a bidding process.

The highest bid at the time of writing was $4,879.

The property came unfurnished, but it boasted a land area of 4,843 sq ft and a gross floor area of 1,805 sq ft – a luxury that’s not really common in Singapore.

On the second floor, there are two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The living room and the kitchen are notably spacious and will be ideal for those who love to entertain at home.

