Tis the season: Christmas markets to shop at this December

Looking to get your Christmas shopping done this holiday season? Look no further than these ongoing festive markets.

World Christmas Market

This month, the inaugural World Christmas Market transforms The Promontory at Marina Bay into a festive wonderland for you to explore.

Styling itself as a beacon of festive cheer offering family-oriented experiences, this marketplace promises to be more than just a shopping experience.

From twinkling lights to carollers, a Saint Nicholas Village, a merry choo-choo train, nightly Christmas variety shows and more, the pop-up market is chock-full of fun experiences for you to explore in between shopping.

As for what you can buy? Pretty much everything, really.

Aside from the usual retail goodies you'd expect from a Christmas market, this pop-up has specialised bazaars to meet your needs.

If you're looking for a real Christmas tree for your presents this year, why not swing by the on-site Christmas Tree Farm and pick one out?

There's also Feast Street, which brings you flavours of the season from succulent roasts to festive desserts, and even a dedicated Fur Friends Bazaar so you can shop for your pawkids' presents.

The Promontory @ Marina Bay

Till Dec 25 2024

Joyful Christmas Market @ City Square Mall

Embrace the magic of Christmas at City Square Mall's Joyful Christmas Market.

From sparkling holiday fashion and festive home decor to unique gifts and seasonal treats, the marketplace will leave you spoilt for choice when it comes to Christmas shopping.

You can expect one-of-a-kind finds, from festive apparel to handcrafted jewellery, collectible toys, holiday beauty essentials and more.

You can also look forward to a variety of engaging workshops and festive activities organised by The Local Space, including a colouring contest for children aged 12 and below, a Santarina appearance, popcorn giveaways, Paint-A-Bear sessions, a DIY musical box craft, and art jamming on bags.

City Square Mall Basement 1, Fountain Square

Till Dec 15 2024

Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie's Christmas Village

If you've got a sweet tooth, this chocolicious Christmas Village is for you.

Organised by Asian cacao specialist Mr. Bucket Chocolaterie, the pop-up market boasts a delicious selection of gift bundles, from mulled wine and s'mores gift sets to festively flavoured chocolate bonbons, the Christmas Exclusive Pistachio Chocolate Bar, and even a 3D chocolate Christmas tree assembly kit.

Dempsey Hill

Till Dec 31 2024

Christmas Wonderland @ Gardens by the Bay: Mistletoe Alley

Gardens by the Bay's annual Christmas Wonderland is back with a series of attractions and pop-ups for you to enjoy — including, of course, a festive market for you to shop.

Visit Mistletoe Alley to shop for gifts amidst brightly coloured festive huts, with cheerful elves ready to greet you.

Aside from Santa's Gift Shop, which sells official Christmas Wonderland merchandise, you can choose from a range of booths boasting products like stylish apparel and homeware, sophisticated pet accessories, tasty treats, handcrafted jewellery, and even personalised gifts for your friends and family.

Gardens by the Bay

Till Jan 1 2025

Christmas on a Great Street

For a full-out shopping extravaganza, swing by Orchard Road for this year's edition of Christmas on a Great Street.

Choose from two festival villages at Shaw House Urban Plaza and Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza, each of which boast a delightful array of exciting pop-up stores selling unique festive merchandise.

In addition, you can look forward to a rotating line-up of pop-up stores along Orchard Road throughout the holiday season.

Currently, the Giordano X Disney Pop-up is ongoing till 8 December with a limited-edition collection of Disney apparel featuring designs with Mickey and his friends. Be sure to check back as the month goes on for new pop-up shopping experiences!

Orchard Road

Till Jan 1 2025

Public Garden: A Tropical Christmas

Get ready for the Christmas edition of the popular Public Garden pop-up market.

This weekend market brings together independent brands from across Asia offering a wide variety of retail goodies and hidden gems ranging from stylish jewellery and accessories to planners, bags, ceramic figures, lifestyle products, and much more.

Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hall 403 to 404

1 pm to 7 pm, Dec 21 to 22 2024

Christmas Rendezvous at Capitol Singapore & CHIJMES

What's better than one Christmas market? Answer: Two of them in the same area.

Back with a European theme this year, the Capitol Singapore Christmas Market offers a curated selection of unique festive offerings, intricate crafts and bespoke gifts, from scented candles to tote bags, lifestyle products and more.

Likewise, the Christmas Pop-Up Market over at CHIJMES has a large selection of unique Christmas gifts and treats for you to shop for your friends and family.

Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES

Till Dec 25 2024

Jumptopia Triple Adventure: Kiztopia & Friends Xmas Market

Need a way to entertain the kids while you do holiday shopping? Good news: You can kill two birds with one stone by checking out the Kiztopia & Friends Xmas Market at Jumptopia Triple Adventure!

Shop for unique gifts representing the pop-up's Big Three (Sonic, CoComelon, and Kiztopia Friends), with must-have merchandise ranging from stuffed toys to T-shirts, customisable keychains, DIY art kits, and more.

Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Hall C

Till Jan 5 2025

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.