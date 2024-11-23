Festive joy at every turn: Earn rewards as you do your festive shopping at Lendlease malls

With Christmas just around the corner, the urge to do some year-end retail therapy is stronger than ever. What if you can clear your wish list and gain rewards as you spend?

Take this as your sign to spend the holidays and shop till you drop at Lendlease malls! Happening till Dec 29, unlock exclusive benefits and win prizes like a Subaru Crosstrek e-Boxer Hybrid (with EyeSight Technology), or 200,000,000 Plus$ while you do your year-end shopping at 313@somerset, Jem, Parkway Parade and Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ).

In the spirit of giving, read on to find out how you can gift your friends and your family an unforgettable Christmas.

Rewards at every turn

Apart from gifting your friends and family with items from their wish lists, you too can look forward to receiving rewards through fun in-app games, lucky draws and exclusive deals as you spend in Lendlease malls.

Simply sign up as a Lendlease Plus Member by downloading the Lendlease Plus app and registering as a member with promo code 'LLP24' to earn 5,000 Plus$ and unlock your first step in getting these limited-time rewards.

Jingle Pop

If you are already a Lendlease Plus Member, here's some great news! With a minimum spending of $20 nett in a single receipt, you stand to win a chance of 200,000,000 Plus$ when you play the in-app Jingle Pop game. To put that in perspective - that's worth $100,000 of Lendlease E-Vouchers!

Simply pop as many balloons as you can within the time limit for a chance to win 200,000,000 Plus$. Take note that basic members get up to 5 game chances per day per mall, and premium members get up to 10 game chances per day per mall.

Wheels of Happiness

Being a member also means that you get a chance in the Wheels of Happiness lucky draw to bag home a brand-new car!

Spend a minimum of $50 nett in a single receipt and redeem one lucky draw chance, and if you are a premium member expect to get double the chance with the same spending.

One lucky winner will drive home with a brand-new Subaru Crosstrek e-boxer Hybrid (with EyeSight Technology) and eight other winners can stand a chance to win 5,000,000 Plus$ each.

Rewards at every turn - Happiness tier

As the saying goes, 'the early bird catches the worm', so get rewarded with 10,000Plus$ when you become the first few shoppers to spend $150 ($200 for Parkway Parade)!

This sweet deal is only available in limited redemptions across all Lendlease malls:

313@somerset: First 3,000 redemptions

Jem: First 10,000 redemptions

Parkway Parade: First 15,000 redemptions

Paya Lebar Quarter: First 8,000 redemptions

So be sure to act fast and quickly claim your rewards as you spend!

Additional mall-exclusive perks

On top of the Christmas perks, each Lendlease mall is also holding its own mall-exclusive perks for shoppers to truly immerse and enjoy the festivities!

Available for a limited time only, start your week with some retail therapy at Jem when you do your shopping on a Monday - get gifted a $5 Lendlease Voucher when you spend a minimum of $160.

Or go shopping at Parkway Parade as a Lendlease Plus Member and redeem a $50 Lendlease E-Voucher when you spend a minimum of $350 on a weekday.

Throw your Christmas dinner at 313@somerset where spending $80 at participating F&B outlets bags you a $5 Lendlease voucher.

And at Paya Lebar Quarter, Lendlease Plus Members receive an additional 10,000 Plus$ when they spend a minimum of $250!

For more information check out the respective malls' website to keep up with the variety of promotions.

Festive fun and cheer for the whole family

What is a Christmas celebration without some festive performances and events?

This Christmas season, show off your festive cheer with free unique festive character balloons at each mall!

The balloons are free for any shopper to redeem and feature eight exclusive designs - just be sure to grab them while stocks last.

Plus, soak in the Christmas spirit with special games, events and even an exclusive Santa Meet & Greet session when you visit the malls this season.

Check out the timetable below for all the events that you can expect as you shop at Lendlease malls.

Mall Activity Venue Date Time 313@somerset Santa Claus Meet and Greet and Balloons Giveaway Mall-wide Dec 13-15 Dec 20-22 Dec 24-25 5pm Christmas Carolling L1, next to By Invite Only 7pm Jem Christmas Carolling L2, in front of CHANEL Dec 14-15 Dec 21-22 Dec 24-25 3pm Santa Claus Meet and Greet and Balloons Giveaway Mall-wide 2pm and 6pm Parkway Parade Christmas Workshops L2, near Fun Toast Dec 13-25 12pm - 8pm Santa Claus and Snowman Meet & Greet and Balloons Giveaway Mall-wide Dec 7-8 Dec 14-15 Dec 21-22 Dec 25 2pm and 5pm Ice-cream Giveaway L3, near Epitex 1pm and 4pm Paya Lebar Quarter Christmas Carolling PLQ Plaza Dec 13-14 Dec 20-21 Dec 25 7pm and 8pm Santa Claus Meet and Greet with Balloons Giveaway Mall-wide Dec 14 Dec 21 Dec 25 2pm and 5pm

Happy holidays!

