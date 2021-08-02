The top 10 favourite lipsticks according to Instagram

Social media is the most accessible way of finding out the latest lipstick launches. With new shades and ranges hitting the market every week, it’s hard to know which are the trending lippies to get. Here are some of the top lipsticks with the most hashtags on Instagram.

PHOTO: Tangs

As part of their 20th anniversary celebration in 2014, the Audacious Lipstick Collection launched 40 stunning shades (which has since grown) in pinks, reds, oranges, coral and even lilac.

The shades feature names like Mona, Barbara, Anita, women who have at one point worked with or inspired founder Francois Nars.

9. Melted liquified long wear lipstick, Too Faced

PHOTO: Too Faced

An oldie but goodie. This lipstick has since been discontinued, although the Melted Matte version is still around. Its built-in applicator allows you to put it on easily, leaving a creamy but vivid colour.

8. Matte lipstick, $34, M.A.C

PHOTO: M.A.C

With cult favourite shades like Russian Red, Ruby Woo and Rebel, we’re not surprised M.A.C’s Matte Lipstick made it to the list.

It’s hard to keep up with how many shades they have as they launch collections all year round, but one thing’s for sure: you can expect vivid shades that glide on with ease.

7. Vice Lipstick, $31, Urban Decay

PHOTO: Urban Decay

The Vice Lipstick collection launched in 2016 with a whopping 12 shades. It was one of the most talked-about lipstick collections due to its variety of shades, texture, finish, and very accessible price point.

It’s undergoing a revamp and the new version of the Vice Lipstick will be available in Singapore in early August.

6. Lipglass, M.A.C

PHOTO: M.A.C

Matte or shine? It seems there are always different camps. For those who love the lip-plumping effect of lip glosses, the go-to seems to be M.A.C’s Lipglass.

As its name suggests, it gives a glass-like shine to the lips, with high-coverage colours that is comfortable to wear.

PHOTO: Colourpop

At only US$7 (S$9.50) a pop, it’s not hard to imagine owning multiple shades. Colourpop releases several collections a month, with new shades of the Lippie Stix thrown into the mix. Some shades are limited releases, so it’s best to get your hands on them while you can.

Because they roll out new colours constantly, it’s hard to keep track of how many, but we estimated over 200 shades were ever released. Lippie Stix also comes in a variety of finishes and performs decently for its low price point. No wonder it’s one of the most popular lipsticks on Instagram.

PHOTO: Bourjois

The Bourjois Rouge Edition Velvet Lipstick strikes a fine balance between creamy and matte. Gliding on smoothly on the lips, this lipstick doesn’t dry out your pout and leaves behind a velvety matte texture. There are 33 shades to choose from, and all are equally stunning to wear.

PHOTO: Kylie Cosmetics

This lip kit launched the liquid lipstick craze and revived the lip liner market. Kylie Cosmetic’s Lip Kits used to be so coveted that they sold out within minutes of launch, contributing to its buzz on Instagram.

While the stocks aren’t nearly as hard to come by, the recent revamp to a vegan formula probably revived its status as the leading liquid lip colours. There’s a good selection of warm and cool tones that flatter a wide range of skin tones.

PHOTO: Maybelline

The shape of the applicator is tapered at the end for precise application and the lightweight formula coats the lips without feeling heavy or sticky. This lipstick is made to last, boasting a 16-hour long-wear that doesn’t budge.

Taking the top spot is NYX Professional Makeup’s Soft Matte Lip Cream. While the brand has exited Singapore, it’s still available on online retailers like ASOS if you’re hankering for its creamy formula and pocket-friendly prices.

There are 34 shades of this lipstick, all named after cities in the world, ranging from MLBB shades to wild ones like purple and blue.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.