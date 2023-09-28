Top 10 postnatal massage services in Singapore

Hello, beautiful mums-to-be! Pregnancy is a magical journey, but it can also take a toll on your body. That's why postnatal massages are a must-have in your recovery plan.

These massages not only help you relax and rejuvenate but also promote faster recovery and better health post-delivery. In Singapore, we are blessed with some of the best postnatal massage services. So, let's explore the top 10 postnatal massage specialists in Singapore.

Top 10 postnatal massage specialists in Singapore

1. D'CuPare Luna Therapy

The best customisable postnatal massage in Singapore

D'CuPare Luna Therapy in Singapore provides a blend of modern and traditional massage therapy services, specialising in postnatal massages. The therapy is designed to aid in the recovery and rejuvenation of new mothers and includes services such as binder support, complimentary baby massage oil, a session of baby massage, personalised consultation advice, and the option of using slimming cream.

The best part? They offer a mobile service, bringing the massage right to your home for maximum comfort and convenience. Secure your spot with a deposit and enjoy a transformative experience without stepping out of your house.

2. CK Bidan Singapore

Best ancient Malay postnatal massage in Singapore

CK Bidan Singapore specialises in ancient Malay postnatal treatments, including aromatherapy massage, herbal massage, hot compress, and belly binding. These treatments enhance blood circulation, expel wind, and reshape the body. They offer three to 14-day postnatal treatment packages, with the 14-day package being the most comprehensive and effective.

3. Schone Mama Singapore

Best personalised prenatal and postnatal massage in Singapore

Schone Mama Singapore specialises in personalised prenatal and postnatal massages, designed to restore women's health, confidence, and beauty after childbirth. They offer a first-time trial at just $28 and operate strictly by appointment. Their treatment solutions have successfully transformed the health of numerous women, particularly post-childbirth.

4. Post Natal Massage Singapore Pte Ltd

Best authentic Javanese postnatal massage

Post Natal Massage Singapore Pte Ltd provides authentic Javanese postnatal massage services to assist with recovery, lactation, and body toning. Their comprehensive packages include a range of beneficial products and treatments, offering a holistic approach to post-pregnancy wellness. Packages range from five to 10 sessions.

5. Mummy's Massage Singapore

Best authentic Malay Jamu postnatal massage

Mummy's Massage Singapore, led by Salwa Salim, offers an authentic Malay Jamu (medicinal) postnatal massage, designed to assist new mothers in regaining their pre-pregnancy shape and preventing postpartum depression. Their regimented daily postnatal care programme has helped thousands of mothers transition smoothly into motherhood.

6. Babies Bellies Singapore

Best home-based prenatal and postnatal massage

Babies Bellies Singapore offers comprehensive prenatal and postnatal massage services at your home or at their spa. Recommended from the fifth month of pregnancy, their massages help prepare mothers for childbirth and assist in postnatal recovery, earning them rave reviews from satisfied customers.

7. Beauty Mums & Babies Singapore

Best comprehensive prenatal and postnatal massage services

Beauty Mums & Babies (BMB) in Singapore offers comprehensive prenatal and postnatal massage services, lactation massages, baby care workshops, and a range of premium products. With over a decade of experience and a team of WSQ-certified therapists, BMB is a trusted name in maternity and baby wellness.

8. Mums N Bumps Singapore

Best affordable post-partum massage packages in Singapore

Mums N Bumps in Singapore offers affordable, relaxing post-partum massage packages and individual sessions. Their massages aim to alleviate discomforts from pregnancy and childbirth, aid in womb recovery, reduce swelling, and improve sleep quality. They also offer a special lactation massage session for a smoother breastfeeding journey.

9. Nimble/Knead Singapore

Best unique prenatal massage spa in Singapore

Nimble/Knead in Singapore offers a unique prenatal massage service, the Rock-a-Bye Mummy Massage, designed to alleviate pregnancy discomforts. Located in a spa built from shipping containers in hip Tiong Bahru, they provide a uniquely relaxing experience that leaves customers feeling rejuvenated.

10. AllTenTic Jamu Massage

Leading specialist in postnatal Jamu Massage

AllTenTic Jamu Massage, established in 2008, is a leading specialist in postnatal Jamu massage in Singapore. They offer home-based services to mums across various nationalities and have an award-winning Signature Jamu Massage developed by their founder to meet the needs of modern mums.

Conclusion

And there you have it, our top 10 picks for the best postnatal massage services in Singapore! Each one offers unique treatments designed to help new mums recover, heal, and relax after childbirth.

Remember, your postnatal period is a time to rest, recuperate and bond with your little one. So why not make it even more special with a soothing massage?

Don't just take our word for it, try it out yourself! Book an appointment with one of these amazing specialists today and experience the healing power of a postnatal massage. Your body will thank you!

Are you ready to embark on this soothing journey? Click the links, book your session, and take the first step towards a rejuvenating postnatal experience. Because you deserve the best care possible. Happy motherhood!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.