Top 22 free things to do in Singapore (June 2023): Pride month edition

Welcome to the month of Pride! It's going to be one heck of a colourful month. This June, there's a slew of pride-themed events, fairs, performances, talks and workshops that celebrate diversity, spread awareness, and share knowledge.

Look forward to pride-themed weekend markets, LGBTQ-friendly exhibitions and talks, and a food expo with over 1,000 F&B products on offer (Okay, that last one isn't pride-themed, but all good things must share!).

Here's your guide to the top 22 free things to do in June 2023, with a special nod to the LGBTQ+ community events happening this month.

Festivals, fairs and markets

1. Pride Weekend

Crane at Joo Chiat has something fun on practically every weekend. This June, they're adding a special pride-themed Pride Weekend to their monthly line-up. Look forward to tons of little handmade trinkets, gifts, home decor, and tasty treats from various locally-owned small businesses.

The two-day event will also feature the folks from Sploosh! on June 10 (Saturday) for a bunch of pride-related sessions and workshops. Think tarot readers, drag artists, and a safe space for queer folks of all backgrounds to say what they want to say.

Do note that some of these Sploosh sessions at the Pride Weekend are ticketed events, but entry to the event space is free.

Date: June 10 to June 11

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat

Address: 281 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427962

2. Pink Dot 15 - Celebrating All Families

One cannot talk about pride in Singapore without mentioning Pink Dot, Singapore's landmark LGBTQ+ rally. This year, the 15th iteration of Pink Dot is all about families.

What makes a family? How do families form, and how do they stay together? The message Pink Dot 15 is celebrating and spreading is that family ties exist outside of how people look and how their sexual orientations are aligned.

The event welcomes all LGBTQ+ individuals and their families to showcase familial love, and to celebrate with the usual Pink Dot mainstays, including a night-time formation, the Pink Dot Concert, and community tents.

Date: June 24

Venue: Hong Lim Park

Address: New Bridge Rd, Singapore 059299

3. Weekenders Market at Jurong Play Grounds

Tucked away in a little corner in Jurong East, Jurong Play Grounds is a pet-friendly lifestyle centre home to a plant nursery, bustling doggy daycare and grooming centre, and the largest padel club in Singapore.

Once every few months or so, Jurong Play Grounds hosts the Weekenders Market, a celebration of artisanal bakes and treats, local handmade goods, and pet essentials.

This June 10 to June 11, the Weekenders Market is back with their Father's Day edition. Expect a slew of vendors and booths selling goodies and yummies for the whole family, including our four-legged friends!

You can also sign up for paid workshops, including a Preserved Flower Photo Frame Workshop ($60), Pastel Furry Friends Workshop ($25), and an Egg Shell Coaster Workshop ($20).

Date: June 10 to June 11

Venue: Jurong Play Grounds

Address: 2 Jurong Gateway Rd, Singapore 608512

4. Artsy Weekend

There's something about handmade that hits different. At Crane's Artsy Weekend from June 3 to June 4, prepare to be wowed by an assortment of locally made tufted crafts, trinkets, paintings, glassware for the home, a flower bar, artisan-crafted jewelry and upcycled sustainable goods.

You'll be spoilt for choice wandering around and getting lost in art! To refuel, you can also look forward to some food booths, a live bar, and fresh and hot tamales. Sounds like we could spend all day there at this rate!

Date: June 3 to June 4

Time: 10am to 6pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat

Address: 281 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427962

5. Body Topographies: Body Art Month @ The Pink House

Thinking about getting inked? June might just be the month to take the plunge. This month, lifestyle marketplace Curbside Crafters is bringing you Body Topographies: Body Art Month.

It's the first time they're gathering 15 tattoo, jagua and henna artists together in The Pink House in Kampong Glam for a celebration of self-expression with ink-be it permanent or temporary.

Most of these artists will accept walk-ins, but you can also book a slot with the artist directly to guarantee a slot. And the best part is, the event will take place every single weekend in June! If you want to get inked, you can't say you have no time.

Dates: June 3-4, June 10-11, June 17-18, June 24-25

Time: 12pm to 8pm

Venue: The Pink House

Address: 695 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 198674

Gastro guide

6. Yummy Food Expo

Teochew traditional oyster puff, Penang assam laksa, Taiwanese stewed pork belly rice, Japanese mochi…is your mouth watering yet? These are just some of the hundreds of foods you can find at the upcoming four-day Yummy Food Expo 2023.

Expect over 100 exhibitors and a whopping 1,000 local and international food and beverage items! These items will also be going at special discounts at the fair, and you stand the chance to win over $68,888 worth of cash vouchers and products in their lucky draws. Prepare your stomachs, prepare your wallet, and save the date!

Date: June 22 to June 25

Time: 11am to 10pm

Venue: Singapore Expo Hall 5

Address: 1 Expo Drive, Singapore 486150

7. Saturdays at LPB - Free Wine Tastings

La Petite Boutique (LPB) is all about the finer things in life. Artisanal cheeses, the finest charcuterie, and over 150 wines from France and all over the world. Every Saturday, you can sample some of their wines for free at their weekly free wine tasting sessions. Here's the selection for June:

June 3: Two Italian white wines from Friuli-Tunella Pinot Grigio 2021, Tunella Sauvignon 2021

June 10: Two French red wines from Cotes du Rhone and Bordeaux-Cotes du RhoneAnne Sophie Pic & Michel Chapoutier 2021, Montagne Saint Emilion Chateau Coucy 2018

June 17: Two French red wines from Bordeaux-Chateau Thibault Bordeaux, Chateau Bel Air de l'Orme Bordeaux Superieur

June 24: Two French red wines from Bordeaux and Medoc-Chateau Moulin du Rey Bordeaux, Chateau Haut Plantey Medoc

Date: Every Saturday

Time: 11am to 6pm

Venue: LPB Wine Cellar (2nd floor)

Address: 4 Kensington Park Rd 4 Kensington Park Road, Singapore 557256

8. Friday Night Tastings at The Providore

Friday nights are always fun, but one Friday each month is extra special at The Providore's Downtown Gallery outlet.

This month, their Friday Night Tastings is going to be a triple threat. You'll get to try 10 tasting samples comprising Belgium beers, Italian wines of Piemonte, and Rebel Yell Whiskeys. Don't forget to reserve your spot at the link below!

Date: May 5

Time: 6pm to 9pm

Venue: The Providore Downtown, B1-07 OUE Downtown Gallery, 6A Shenton Way, Singapore 068815

Learning, skill upgrading, and self-improvement

9. Career, Home, Health and Legal 101 for LGBTQ+ Folks

Adulting is hard enough, with stresses from your career, home and health facing you at every corner. But it's even harder for LGBTQ+ folks, who have to navigate these waters with extra care.

How "out" can queer people be at work, and will this affect their careers? Will they face discrimination while visiting the doctor to get their reproductive or sexual health checked? These are concerns and worries queer individuals face every day.

This June, Prout has organised a series of four virtual panel discussions on four key areas that affect LGBTQ+ people:

June 7: Career 101 for LGBTQ+ Folks with Prident

June 14: Home 101 for LGBTQ+ Folks with Haus of Pride

June 21: Health 101 for LGBTQ+ Folks with PULSE Clinic & TransBefrienders

June 28: Legal 101 for LGBTQ+ Folks with Same but Different

Each session will feature guest speakers from their community partners who will answer questions as well as share useful information with the queer community. Sign up early-they're limiting numbers to ensure conversations can stay intimate and meaningful.

Date: Every Wednesday in June

Time: 8pm to 9pm

Venue: Zoom

10. Heart Truths: Being Transgender and Christian

For those who are both transgender and Christian, their heart truths can be hard to swallow-for both themselves and those around them. This June, the Free Community Church is hosting an online conversation series featuring folks from the queer Christian community.

They'll be discussing the central question "What does it mean for an LGBTQ+ Christian to lead an abundant life?" Join them and tune in via YouTube to hear how trans Christians and others in Singapore have navigated and continue to navigate their faith and gender identity.

Date: June 16

Time: 8pm to 9:30pm

Venue: YouTube

11. Crypto Expo Asia 2023

Singapore's largest crypto expo is happening this June with Crypto Expo Asia 2023, a two-day virtual asset and blockchain conference organised by HQMena. Expect over 100+ crypto companies, over 60 knowledgeable speakers, and an estimated 3000+ attendees from more than 30 countries.

Date: June 7 to June 8

Venue: Marina Bay Sands

Address: 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956

12. Uncle Chris Walking Tours

Uncle Chris is a self-described "everyday Singapore uncle" who's seen a lot of Singapore over the years, and now loves showing it to others.

Join Uncle Chris on his free walking tours to be entertained and even educated on the hidden heritage, culture and history behind various areas in Singapore. Uncle Chris spills all he knows, and isn't afraid to touch on the darker parts of history; for this reason, do look out for tours that are adult only.

This Jun, here's the lineup for Uncle Chris Walking Tours:

Uncle Chris Walking Tours Date and time Meeting point Fort Canning: The Forbidden Hill Walking Tour June 2, 9am Dhoby Ghaut MRT Station Bukit Brown Avatar Tree Trail June 3, 8:30am Marymount MRT, Exit A Clementi Forest Walking Trail June 4, 8:30am King Albert Park MRT Station Keong Saik Red-Light District Walking Tour June 17, 9am Coffee shop at the junction of Neil Road Civic District Walking Tour June 18, 9am The Arcade, just above Raffles MRT Samsui Women Walking Tour June 24, 9am Maxwell MRT Station Chinatown Walking Tour June 25, 9am Chinatown MRT Station Orchard Towers June 27, 9:30am Orchard MRT Station

Do note that while Uncle Chris Walking Tours are all free, you're strongly encouraged to tip at the end of the tour.

13. Get Professional by NLB

Whether you're looking around for a new job or just want to upgrade your skills at work, these next few programmes will be useful for you.

Thanks to the National Library Board (NLB) and their Get Professional series, you can access professional advice on how to dress for work, resume writing, work life balance, interview skills and personal branding tips-all for free this May.

Get guidance from industry experts who've coached hundreds before you and know all the tips and tricks to play the game.

Here's a summary of NLB's Get Professional line-up in June 2023 for all age groups:

Event and topic Date and time Venue Resume Writing June 1, 7pm Online via Zoom Negotiation Skills June 14, 6:30pm Toa Payoh Public Library (Programme Zone Level 3) The Art of Asking Questions June 28, 12pm Online via Zoom

NLB has also organised a few workshops tailored to those aged 50 years and above:

Event and topic Date and time Venue Project Management Skills June 6, 7:30pm Online via Zoom Networking June 9, 7:30pm Online via Zoom Making Effective Decisions June 12, 7:30pm Online via Zoom Mindfulness at Work June 13, 7:30pm Online via Zoom Resume Writing June 16, 7:30pm Online via Zoom Public Speaking June 19, 7:30pm Online via Zoom Art of Asking Questions June 23, 7:30pm Online via Zoom Working with Multi-generational Co-Workers June 30, 7:30pm Online via Zoom

14. Future of Work by NLB

Is ChatGPT taking over the world? Not quite yet, but it's certainly had a huge impact on the way many of us work. In the Future of Work series organised by the National Library Board, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are embraced as, well, the future of work.

These workshops will equip you with the relevant skills and knowledge in our digital age to prepare you for the quickly evolving office landscape.

This June, the focus is on digital marketing, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. Here's the lineup:

Event and topic Date and time Venue Introduction to Cloud Computing June 5, 6:30pm Punggol Regional Library - Programme Room (Level 5) Mastering Online Branding and Marketing June 6, 7pm Online via Zoom Introduction to Cloud Computing June 7, 6:30pm Choa Chu Kang Public Library - Programme Room 2 Python - A First Look June 8, 6:30pm Online via Zoom Introduction to Digital Marketing (for participants 50 years old and above) June 9, 2:30pm library@harbourfront (Programme Zone 2) Introduction to Cloud Computing June 12, 6:30pm Ang Mo Kio Public Library - Programme Zone Co-branding for Online Marketing June 13, 7pm Online via Zoom Introduction to Cloud Computing June 14, 6:30pm Bishan Public Library (Programme Zone) Cyber Safety: Safeguard against Online Falsehoods (for participants 50 years old and above) June 16, 3pm Punggol Regional Library - Meeting Room (Level 3) SCS Digital Experience @ The Library: The Power of the "Invisible" Cloud June 17, 3pm Clementi Public Library - Programme Zone A Deep Dive into Cloud Services June 19, 7pm Online via Zoom Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Technology June 26, 7pm Online via Zoom Cyber Safety: Safeguard against Online Falsehoods June 28, 2:30pm Woodlands Regional Library (Programme Zone Level 1) Performances and exhibitions

15. Life is Beautiful - LGBTQ-friendly group art exhibition

Here's an art exhibition that celebrates the triumphs and tribulations of life that make you who you are. After all, life is fraught with struggle, but roses grow between the thorns. Specifically, Life is Beautiful is a LGBTQ-friendly group art exhibition that is part of PinkFest 2023.

You'll see works specially commissioned from artists from Thailand to Australia, celebrating the diversity of human life and human experiences around us.

Date: Now till ​July 2, closed on Mondays and public holidays

Time: 10:30am to 7:00 pm

Venue: Art Porters Gallery

Address: 64 Spottiswoode Park Rd, Singapore 088652

16. Rainbow Families: Dear Home

What does home mean to LGBTQ+ people in Singapore? Especially when their loved ones at home may or may not accept them? Rainbow Families: Dear Home explores familial acceptance of queer folk in Singapore.

It's an immersive exhibition designed to engage all your senses with video interviews, workshops, installations and even scents! The space is designed to mimic a home, with a kitchen, living room and bedrooms, and different things to do and see in each room.

Additionally, you can also expect letter writing activities, a documentary interviewing parents of LGBTQ+ individuals, and a paper craft workshop inviting participants to create miniature dioramas of their homes. The goal is to create a queer village and get people talking and thinking about what acceptance and home really mean.

Date: June 2 to June 11

Time: Mon to Fri: 4pm to 9:30pm; weekends and PH: 1pm to 11pm

Venue: Projector X: Picturehouse

Address: 2 Handy Rd, Level 5, Singapore 229233

17. Rainbow Homes: LGBTQ+ Housing Workshop on Affordability and Planning

What's the most affordable way to own a home in Singapore as an LGBTQ+ individual? What should your home ownership game plan look like? If these are questions on your mind, you don't want to miss the LGBTQ+ Housing Affordability and Home Ownership workshop this June.

You'll hear from the folks at Haus of Pride, a team of real estate professionals who stand by their belief that home ownership should be accessible to everyone of every race, gender, sexual orientation, and more.

Date: June 20

Time: 7pm to 9:30pm

Venue: SRI Office, Great World City West Tower, L17

Address: 1 Kim Seng Promenade Level 17, West Tower, Singapore 237994

Event will also be held online via Zoom.

18. The Art of Tutting: A Fusion of Geometry and Dance

The art of tutting? Not tufting, the thread-weaving date activity for couples? Yup, you read that right.

Egyptian hieroglyphs meets hip hop in tutting, a type of dance you'll recognise by the unique shapes and angles (usually 90 degrees) that dancers make with their body, arms, hands, and fingers. Allegedly, it's inspired by depictions of King Tut the pharaoh-hence the name.

The origins of tutting sound pretty exotic, but you can watch it live right here in Singapore for free! Catch Singapore tutting dance crew The Tutelage (see what they did there?) at the Esplanade on June 4.

Date: June 4

Time: 7:30pm

Venue: Esplanade Concourse

Address: 1 Esplanade Dr, Singapore 038981

19. Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft

It feels almost like it should be a secret, but this is too good not to share. Every Sunday evening, tucked away in Bali Lane, you can get a taste of live jazz jams at The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz Cafe at no cover charge.

Called the Sunday Jam Sessions, each session opens with pianist Rachma Lim and her trio. Then, homegrown and international jazz stars take the stage-some familiar faces already well established in the jazz world, and some up and coming jazz musicians paving the way for a new wave of jazz.

You never really know exactly who you'll get to hear (to our knowledge, they don't publish this anywhere), but perhaps the mystery is part of the appeal. Just like jazz improv, every iteration is unique.

Date: Sundays

Time: 7:30pm to 11pm (Doors open at 7pm)

Venue: The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz, 11 Bali Lane, Level 3, Singapore 189848

Register here: June 4, June 11, June 18, June 25

Fitness and dance

20. Pink Fest Run 2023 by Singapore Frontrunners

We all appreciate inclusive runs that welcome runners of all experience and fitness levels to join in. This June, the most inclusive run of them all is here. Pink Fest Run 2023 not only welcomes runners of all experience levels and all queer identities, but celebrates this diversity with a 6km run around the bay.

Date: June 17

Time: 8am

Meeting point: Stadium MRT Exit A

21. New Balance Run Club

If you need an extra push to hit your fitness goals, Singapore's New Balance Run Club (NBRC) may be the community you've been looking for.

NBRC meets every Tuesday evening at Suntec City's New Balance outlet to work out together. They run (of course), do some HIIT (a classic!), and even do Fartlek-that's Swedish for "speed play". As the name suggests, it involves switching between fast and slow running to boost metabolism.

Dates: Tuesdays

Time: 7pm to 10pm

Venue: New Balance (Suntec City #01-325), 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983

22. Puma Run Club

Whether you're a seasoned runner or just getting started, the Puma Run Club is a great community to help you meet your running goals.

Remember how in 2.4km runs in school, you'd pick a fit person ahead of you to try to keep up with? Well for this run sesh, there'll be pacers from Singapore Runners Club who'll run alongside you at 7min/km, 6min/km, and 5.30min/km or less.

After you're done, the pacers will also lead you in a cool down to end off the session. So really all you need to do is to show up for yourself and give it your best shot!

Dates: June 1, June 8, June 15 (Thursdays)

Time: 7pm to 9pm

Meeting point: In front of Esplanade Park Children's Play Area

ALSO READ: Just opened in June 2023: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore this month