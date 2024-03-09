Top 29 free things to do in Singapore (March 2024): Happiness Carnival at Timezone, The Cutest Fair, free entry to Zouk for ladies

Bored as well as broke? We've got good news for you. This March, there's no way you'll miss out on the festivities with the slew of markets, events, and activities to keep you entertained at zero cost.

Look forward to going "squeee!" at The Cutest Fair in the country, celebrating a whole month of happiness at Timezone, and partying at Zouk this International Women's Day Night for free. Here's your guide to the top 29 free things to do in March 2024.

Festivals, fairs and markets

1. The Hammock Market (March 2, 16)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C34oxo-L7Ep/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

The Hammock Market is a biweekly thrift market that happens every other Saturday at Aperia Mall. It gets its name from the way its participating vendors set up their booths-tables and carts are way too boring, so they set up in hammocks!

Calling themselves "the Saturday Thrift Party", The Hammock Market is packed with over 50 makers' booths and thrift stores. Plus, look out for activities-these could include free Jagua tattoos, a bake sale, tarot reading and personalised illustrations!

The Hammock Market

Dates: March 2 and 16, 2024

Time: 11am - 6pm

Venue: Aperia Mall L1 Atrium

Address: 12 Kallang Ave, Singapore 339511

2. Chingay@Telok Blangah Market (March 9)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C32Q6-YSYqj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

City Sprouts teams up with Telok Blangah PA and Pulai Eco to bring a travelling market to the heartlands, featuring 12 sustainable local vendors. From plants to healthy snacks and sustainable goods, there's something for everyone at Chingay@Telok Blangah Market.

The day is packed with cultural performances and the grandeur of Chingay Parade floats. Plus, don't miss their composting workshop ($8) and free natural dye colouring activity for kids. Join them at Telok Blangah Community Club from 3-6 pm for an afternoon celebrating community, sustainability, and culture.

Chingay@Telok Blangah Market

Date: March 9, 2024

Time: 3 to 6pm

Venue: Telok Blangah Community Club

Address: 450 Telok Blangah Street 31, Singapore 108943

3. Celebrate Women with Crane Living (March 9 and 10)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4EwFmQrulz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Shopping meets empowerment at Crane Living, which transforms into a hub for female-led businesses this month. In March 2024, they're showcasing sustainable fashion, unique art, and much more.

On March 10 at Crane Joo Chiat, immerse yourself in the Empower Her Retreat with mindfulness coach Manuela Jones and sound healer Jas for a session of rejuvenation. Dive into tarot card readings with Mia Sumiati and explore a range of wellness products.

Then on March 9 and 10 at Crane OCBC Wisma Atria, experience the drop-in art bar by Mind In the Mountains alongside an array of beauty and wellness items. Drop by Crane for a celebration of women's creativity and strength this month!

Celebrate Women with Crane Living

Dates: March 9 and 10, 2024

Time: 10am - 6pm / 11am- 7pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat / Crane (OCBC Wisma Atria)

Address: 281 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, 427535 / 435 Orchard Road #04-01 Singapore, 238877

4. Joo Chiat Farmers' Market (March 9-10, 23-24)

Thought farmers' markets could only be found overseas? We're happy to correct you on that one. Singapore has its very own farmers' markets — yes, more than one!

The Joo Chiat Farmers' Market happens every other weekend at Crane Joo Chiat. You'll get to shop foods and produce from local farmers, bakers, gardeners and artisans. There'll even be pet food supplies!

The best part? The Joo Chiat Farmers' Market is indoors, so you can shop in air-conditioned comfort, rain or shine.

Joo Chiat Farmer's Market

Dates: March 9-10, 23-24, 2024

Time: 9am-1pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat, 281 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427535

5. Ugly Food Workshop (March 15)

Did you know that about 817,000 tonnes of food is wasted in Singapore every year? To put things into perspective, that's the weight of 100,000 cars!

Needless to day, food wastage is a huge problem in this garden city. One solution could be embracing ugly food-food that looks cosmetically blemished, but is perfectly edible and nutritious. At this monthy Ugly Food Workshop, learn more about our food waste problem and the benefits of eating ugly foods — beyond reducing food waste, it can also save you money and support sustainable agriculture!

Ugly Food Workshop

Date and time: March 15, 2024

Time: 2 - 5pm

Venue: Crane OUE Downtown Gallery

Address: 6A Shenton Way, Downtown Gallery #01-12 Singapore, 068809

6. The Cutest Fair (March 16 and 17)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C39wVK4hZcW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Hands up if you (like me) take unabashed joy in squishing your favourite soft puppy plushie or even just seeing an adorable keychain of a kitty friend on your bag. If that's you, you're going to want to free up March 16, 2024 for The Cutest Fair at Crane OCBC Wisma Atria.

Dive into a world of irresistible cuteness where artists, crafters, designers, and creatives gather to bring to life those squishy plushies, adorable bag charms, and cartoon-printed delights you've secretly never outgrown. They specialise in sparking joy with their array of hand-crocheted toys and decor, kid-friendly games, clothes, and toys, plus a few special treats just for you.

Whether you're a collector, a fan of all things kawaii, or just looking for that perfect, joyful something-something, they've got you covered. Go ahead, let yourself indulge in a little weekend whimsy that's sure to make you go SQUEE!

The Cutest Fair

Dates: March 16 - 17, 2024

Time: 11am - 7pm

Venue: Crane (OCBC Wisma Atria)

Address: 435 Orchard Road #04-01 Singapore, 238877

7. Conscious Fashion Week (March 16 and 17)

We wrote a blog article last year about Shein, which has been criticised for — among other things — its sustainability issues. Truth be told, many fast fashion brands aren't exactly stewards of eco-friendly living.

Enter Conscious Fashion Week — here to challenge the status quo of the fashion industry, known for its significant waste generation.

They're hosting a unique fashion pop-up that celebrates brands committed to sustainability and ethical sourcing. By supporting this event, you're not just shopping; you're part of a movement that empowers craftspeople and suppliers by giving preloved goods and clothes a new lease of life.

It's a chance to reduce fabric and fashion waste and make a positive impact on the world. Fashion can be a force for good! Join them to discover how style and sustainability can go hand in hand.

Conscious Fashion Week

Dates: March 16 - 17, 2024

Time: 11am - 7pm

Venue: Crane Joo Chiat

Address: 281 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, 427535

8. Celebrate International Women's Day at Zouk (Now till March 17)

This March, Zouk Singapore rolls out the red carpet for ladies with its electrifying 'Zouk Doesn't Care' campaign, marking International Women's Day with a spectacular line-up of events. From March 1 to 17, 2024, women and those who identify as one are treated to complimentary entry until midnight, celebrating female empowerment through the beats of groundbreaking female DJs.

Kickstart the festivities on March 2 with Juicy M, groove to the iconic Mambo Jambo on March 8 with free-flow alcohol, and get mesmerised by Miss Monique's unique tunes on March 16. Immerse yourself in the rhythms curated by women, for women, in a tribute to their talent and achievements in music. Join Zouk this March to celebrate women's empowerment on the dance floor!

Gals have free entry until midnight, but dudes are going to need to buy a ticket. Find out more about Zouk's events and prices.

9. Makers' Market (March 20-22, 29-31)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4AMJufShN9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Everyone's favourite pop-up handmade market Makers' Market always has something up their sleeves. Visit their flagship store located in the National Design Centre from 11am to 7pm on weekends or their Katong Joo Chiat Makers' Market at Kim Choo Kueh Chang (111 East Coast Road #109) every Saturday for special handmade crafts displaying the best of Peranakan heritage.

This March, you can also look forward to a special Easter edition at Bird Paradise and a trade edition at Marina Bay Sands.

10. Plantopia: Ramadan Edition (March 23)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C3-BXYQSM89/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

This Ramadan, embrace the spirit of community and nature at Plantopia: Ramadan Edition, happening on March 23 at City Sprouts Punggol from 5pm to 9pm.

Join family and friends for a special community break-fast session, and revel in the joys of a night carnival designed just for kids, featuring games like ring toss and bouncy castles. Meet local farmers, explore their greenhouses, and maybe even swap plants to refresh your collection!

For some retail therapy, don't miss out on shopping for plants and enjoying treats from unique vendors. Plus, get creative with their creative Wood Bark Love Art and yummy Chocoflake workshops. Entry to Plantopia is free, but these workshops are priced at $5 each.

Plantopia: Ramadan Edition

Date: March 23 2024

Time: 5 to 9 p.m.

Venue: City Sprouts Punggol

Address: 50 Punggol East, Singapore 828826

11. Repair Kopitiam (March 24)

I don't know about you, but I am a destroyer of household items. I break things around the house on an almost weekly basis sometimes. Enter Repair Kopitiam, a haven for anyone looking to mend their broken goods rather than tossing them aside.

Gathering on the last Sunday of every month, this initiative is more than just a repair session — it's a movement towards sustainability. Whether it's faulty electronics, torn outfits, or wobbly furniture, the Repair Coaches are on hand to guide you through the fixing process.

The next Repair Kopitiam session is scheduled for March 24 2024, and is your chance to embrace repair over despair. Remember to sign up between March 8 and 20. Bring your damaged treasures and discover the joy of fixing, saving, and learning — all in the name of reducing waste and embracing sustainability.

12. Timezone's Month of Happiness celebrations (Now till March 31)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4CbTAmo3GE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

March in Singapore is beaming with joy, thanks to Timezone's Month of Happiness. It's all kicking off with a Happiness Carnival at Timezone Orchard Exchange from March 8 to 10, 2024, perfectly aligning with the school holidays. Imagine a weekend filled with laughter, friendly competitions, and heaps of games — perfect for shaking off any routine blues!

The fun doesn't end there. Every weekend, mini carnivals are popping up at different locations, ensuring that the vibes of happiness reach every corner. Here are their dates and venues:

March 9 & 10, 2024: Vivocity, Westgate, Parkway Parade

March 16 & 17, 2024: Jurong Point and Marina Square

March 23 & 24, 2024: Northpoint City and AMK Hub

March 30 & 31, 2024: Orchard Exchange and Vivocity

Are you a Kung Fu Panda fan? One of my friends swears the first movie is one of the best movies around. This March, Timezone has come up with fun movie-themed activities to get you ready to watch the fourth instalment.

Reload $300 on your Powercard for a chance to snag a pair of Kung Fu Panda 4 movie passes, limited to the first 150 reloads from March 1, 2024.

Join the Kung Fu Panda 4 Hunt on March 16, 2024 to find hidden capsules at Timezone for a special message from Po and a surprise gift.

Meet Po in person on March 10, 2024 at Timezone Orchard Exchange during the Happiness Carnival for a memorable photo op with your favourite Kung Fu Panda.

Other exclusive promotions this month include their Double Dollar Deals from March 10-17, 2024, offering double credits for a week of family bonding. You can also play the Happiness Tile Game in the Timezone Fun App from March 4 to 31 by reloading $38 at three venues for a chance to win a plushie.

Music performances and programmes

1. Music Programmes at the Esplanade: Foreword (March 2-31)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C32Ny_zSe9m/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

This March, the theme for the Esplanade's free programmes is "Foreword". As you can probably guess, it's all about words. Look forward to performances of poetry, stories and literary texts that are spoken, narrated, or interpreted musically.

Highlights include:

Time Is A Thief (March 2): With four-piece band There Be Wolves, there be lyrical poetry, original music and head-banging rock. All in one unmissable evening!

Across languages and cultures - A Reading with Literary Translator Shanna Tan (March 21): Singaporean literary translator Shanna Tan shares about her journey working from Korean, Chinese and Japanese. Mind-blowing, right?

Can You Feel The Love Tonight?: A Literary Ode to Love (March 26): Max Pasakorn, Wen-Yi Lee and Marylyn Tan talk about the depiction and influence of love in literary works and popular media before doing readings of their own works.

2. Singapore Composers Festival (March 23)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CnzpbFGLUU7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

The Singapore Composers Festival redefines the concert experience by embodying the concept of Gesamtkunstwerk, or "total work of art." This unique approach integrates various art forms into a cohesive, immersive experience, with music serving as the heartbeat of cultural exchange and critical dialogue.

Organised by the Composers Society of Singapore and set against the backdrop of the Peranakan Museum, the festival is a day-long musical voyage. It invites attendees to explore the confluence of sound, culture, and ideas, showcasing the transformative power of music as a platform for understanding and examining contemporary issues.

While the festival on the whole is free, note that some talks and performances are paid events. View the full Singapore Composers Festival itinerary.

Singapore Composers Festival

Date: March 24, 2024

Time: 10am to 6pm

Venue: Peranakan Museum

Address: 39 Armenian Street Singapore, 179941

3. Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft (Every Sunday)

It feels almost like it should be a secret, but this is too good not to share. Every Sunday evening, tucked away in Bali Lane, you can get a taste of live jazz jams at The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz Cafe at no cover charge.

Called the Sunday Jam Sessions, each session opens with pianist Rachma Lim and her trio. Then, homegrown and international jazz stars take the stage — some familiar faces already well established in the jazz world, and some up and coming jazz musicians paving the way for a new wave of jazz. You never really know exactly who you'll get to hear (to our knowledge, they don't publish this anywhere), but perhaps the mystery is part of the appeal. Just like jazz improv, every iteration is unique.

Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft

Date and time: Sundays, 7.30 - 11pm (Doors open at 7pm)

Venue: The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz, 11 Bali Lane, Level 3, Singapore 189848

Register here: March 3, March 10, March 17, March 24

Community events

1. Growth Circles (March 6, 12, 26)

Everyone wants a safe space where you can just be you, and be supported. Not everyone has such spaces in their lives-but everyone deserves them.

That's why Growth Collective SG has organised Growth Circles, two-hour sessions for individuals to connect meaningfully and feel empowered by each other. It's about showing support, being present, and ultimately building a world where no one feels alone.

Here's how a month's worth of Growth Circle sessions looks like:

These are the Growth Circles sessions this month:

Date and time Venue Registration 6 Mar 2024, 7.30 p.m. The Red Box, 113 Somerset Road Singapore, 238165 Register here. 12 Mar 2024, 7.30 p.m. Online Register here. 26 Feb 2024, 7.30 p.m. Online Register here.

2. Make friends with Friendzone (March 7, 9, 13)

One of my closest friends used to use the dating app Tinder — not to date, but to make friends. She would chat with people on the app-filtering out any creeps, of course-and actually made some meaningful friendships from her efforts.

These days, there's an easier, non-virtual way to make friends. Friendzone hosts community-building gatherings for young adults to connect with each other and develop friendships. They believe ​​that Singapore is, and I quote, "full of diversity and interesting people that just haven't met yet". If you don't agree, maybe you should give one of their sessions a try.

This month, there are three Friendzone sessions planned for the topics of hobbies, careers, and success:

Remember to respect that these are friend-making events, not dating ones.

3. Crochet Interest Group Meetup (March 20)

Myth: Crochet is only for old grannys.

Fact: Crochet is for people of all ages, and has made something of a comeback in recent years. I daresay certain crochet amigurumi toys might even have been trending this year.

If you're a crochet hobbyist, this Crochet Interest Group Meetup is your chance to meet like-minded folks. There's no dedicated teacher, but you'll meet fellow crocheters you can explore the craft with and learn from. It doesn't matter if you're a beginner or if you've been doing this for decades, all skill levels are welcome!

Crochet Interest Group Meetup

Date and time: March 20, 2024, 10am

Venue: Starbucks, 277 Orchard Road #B2-04 Gateway, 238858

4. Zalora's Snap and Drop Programme

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2oTfFrvEtq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Zalora is extending its Snap and Drop Programme, a programme that lets you donate your unwanted clothing to reduce the amount of apparel that ends up in landfills. On top of that, you'll receive a $10 cashback voucher from Zalora for each clothing drop you make. How does it work? It's pretty simple:

Pack your clothes, shoes, bags and more-basically any fabric item.

Snap a photo of your bag of unwanted fabric items in front of the collection box at any of these drop-off locations.

Drop your items into the collection box. You'll also want to note down the collection box number (SG0XXX) on the front of the box.

Fill in this form to get your cashback! You can only redeem this once a month, and the cashback expires in one month.

For this initiative, Zalora is partnering with Life Line Clothing, a Malaysia-based zero waste textile collector. They'll sort the donated items and resell the apparel in good condition while refurbishing, upcycling, recycling, or even reprocessing the poorer condition items into fuels.

Learning, skill upgrading, and self-improvement

1. Mastering Communication, Empowering Voices with Bedok Toastmasters (March 14 and 28)

For the Easties out there, one good option for public speaking practice is with the Bedok Toastmasters Club. Like the other clubs, this is a supportive space for you to practise speeches and impromptu dialogue, suitable for both beginners and experienced public speakers.

Mastering Communication, Empowering Voices with Bedok Toastmasters

Date and time: March 14 and 28, 7.30 p.m.

Venue: Bedok Community Centre

Address: 850 New Upper Changi Road Conference Room, #02-04 Singapore, 467352

2. Uncle Chris Walking Tours (March 2-31)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CaJZUgdv5qz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Uncle Chris is a self-described "everyday Singapore uncle" who's seen a lot of Singapore over the years, and now loves showing it to others. Join Uncle Chris on his free walking tours to be entertained and even educated on the hidden heritage, culture and history behind various areas in Singapore. Uncle Chris spills all he knows, and isn't afraid to touch on the darker parts of history; for this reason, do look out for tours that are adult only.

I love how Uncle Chris always comes up with interesting itineraries and angles. Here are some Uncle Chris Walking Tours highlights that caught my eye this month:

Sembawang & The Hot Spring Walking Tour (March 16)

Geylang Red-Light District Walking Tour (March 21 and 28)

Forest City Morning Tour (March 31)

Do note that while Uncle Chris Walking Tours are all free, you're strongly encouraged to tip at the end of the tour.

3. My Community Heritage Tours (March 2 and 16)

If you're keen on tours in Singapore, another great option for you is the heritage tours conducted by My Community ,a non-profit organisation that showcases and celebrates the community, culture and heritage in locales like Queenstown, Bukit Merah and Tiong Bahru. Off the mainland, they also conduct tours to St John Island, Sentosa, and Pulau Ubin. These tend to be pretty popular, so be sure to reserve your slot early!

Check out the My Community Heritage Tours line-up for the month. But be warned that at the time of writing, many are already fully booked!

4. Get Professional by NLB (March 7, 22, 28)

Whether you're looking around for a new job or just want to upgrade your skills at work, these next few programmes will be useful for you.

Thanks to the National Library Board (NLB) and their "Get Professional" series, you can access professional advice on resume writing, personal branding, public speaking, and EQ at work-all for free this month. Get guidance from industry experts who've coached hundreds before you and know all the tips and tricks to play the game.

NLB's "Get Professional" series has two sessions lined up for you in Feb 2024:

Art of Asking Questions | Get Professional X TOYL-March 7, 2024, 12 p.m. online via Zoom

Critical Thinking Skills | Learning to Learn X TOYL-March 22, 2024, 12 p.m. online on Zoom

Negotiation Skills | Get Professional X TOYL-March28, 2024, 12 p.m. online on Zoom

Do note that the events that are labelled as part of their "Get Professional X TOYL" series are for participants aged 50 years old and up. This March, all the events are for seniors.

5. Future of Work by NLB (March 6-27)

Is ChatGPT taking over the world? Not quite yet, but it's certainly had a huge impact on the way many of us work. In the Future of Work series organised by the National Library Board, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are embraced as, well, the future of work.

These workshops will equip you with the relevant skills and knowledge in our digital age to prepare you for the quickly evolving office landscape.

Here are some highlights this March:

Introduction to Data Visualisation with Tableau-March 12, 2024, 7 - 8pm via Zoom Introduction to Generative AI-March 13, 2024, 6.30 - 8.30pm via Zoom GenAI's Impact on the Future of Employment-March 16 2024, 4 - 4pm at Central Public Library

Like NLB's "Get Professional" series, some of the "Future of Work" events are only for participants aged 50 years old and up. These are again labelled as "Future of Work X TOYL" on their page.

Fitness, dance, and wellness

1. Fabulous Feminine Fridays at Mudita Yoga (March 1, 8, 15, 22)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C3wGoqIytX9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Celebrate International Women's Day with the free yoga classes! Mudita Yoga is back with their second edition of Fabulous Feminine Fridays, offering special complimentary classes across 4 Fridays in March (every Friday except March 29). These sessions are a tribute to the radiant strength, graceful resilience, and boundless beauty of women everywhere.

Open to the entire community, not just studio members, it's a perfect opportunity to celebrate femininity and empowerment together. Whether you're looking to connect with like-minded individuals or simply indulge in some self-care, tag a friend and join in these empowering sessions. Don't miss out on this chance to honour and uplift the spirit of womanhood in a supportive and welcoming environment.

Fabulous Feminine Fridays at Mudita Yoga

Date and time: March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2024, 7 - 8.30pm

Venue: Mudita Yoga

Address: 761A North Bridge Rd, Singapore 198729

2. Puma Run Club (March 7, 14, 21)

Whether you're a seasoned runner or just getting started, the Puma Run Club is a great community to help you meet your running goals. Remember how in 2.4km runs in school, you'd pick a fit person ahead of you to try to keep up with?

Well for this run sesh, there'll be pacers from Singapore Runners Club who'll run alongside you at 7min/km, 6min/km, and 5.30min/km or less. After you're done, the pacers will also lead you in a cool down to end off the session. So really all you need to do is to show up for yourself and give it your best shot!

Puma Run Club

Date and time: 7, 14, and 21 Mar 2024, 7 - 10pm

Venue: Esplanade Park

Address: Raffles Avenue, Esplanade Mall, Singapore Singapore, 039802

3. Pay What You Wish Yoga (March 9 and 17)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C3wGoqIytX9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Exactly as it sounds. These yoga sessions from Pay As You Wish Yoga are all donation-based, meaning you only pay what you can and want to. All proceeds from these sessions go to Yoga Circle, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote diversity and inclusivity in yoga.

This month, there are two sessions you can sign up for:

Prenatal Yoga & Soundbath for Self-Love w Josphyne- March 9, 3 pm

Pay What You Wish Yoga: Foundation Yoga with Zara- March 17, 10.30 am

Pay What You Wish Yoga

Date and time: March 9, 2024, 3 pm/ March 17, 2024, 10.30 am

Venue: Yoga Seeds at Aramsa / Mudita Yoga SG

Address: 1384 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1, Bishan Park 2 Singapore, 569932 / 761A North Bridge Road Singapore, 198729

Mat and props are provided.

Arrive 10 minutes before class starts.

4. Line Dancing for Seniors at Choa Chu Kang Public Library (March 19)

Line dancing is a great way to stay active and get some exercise in. This month, library volunteer Hui Kwang is engaging seniors with the dance form at Choa Chu Kang Public Library.

The two-hour session is part of their drive for "By the community, for the community", and welcomes any fitness levels and dance experience levels. Very beginner friendly, you don't need any dance background to take part!

Line Dancing for Seniors

Date and time: March 19, 2024, 3 - 4pm

Venue: Choa Chu Kang Public Library, Programme Room 2 (Level 4)

Address: 21 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 Lot One Shoppers' Mall, #04-01/02 and #05-06 Singapore, 689812

Come in comfortable attire and bring along a water bottle.

5. New Balance Run Club (Tuesdays)

If you need an extra push to hit your fitness goals, Singapore's New Balance Run Club (NBRC) may be the community you've been looking for.

NBRC meets every Tuesday evening at Suntec City's New Balance outlet to work out together. They run (of course), do some HIIT (a classic!), and even do Fartlek-that's Swedish for "speed play". As the name suggests, it involves switching between fast and slow running to boost metabolism.

New Balance Run Club

Dates and times: Tuesdays, 7pm - 10pm

Venue: New Balance (Suntec City #01-325), 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983

This article was first published in MoneySmart.