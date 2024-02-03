Top 33 free things to do in Singapore (February 2024): River Hongbao, Light to Night festival, pet-friendly farmers' markets

Bored as well as broke? We’ve got good news for you. This February, there’s no way you’ll miss out on the festivities with the slew of markets, events, and activities to keep you entertained at zero cost.

Look forward to brilliant displays at River Hongbao 2024, not one but two pet-friendly farmers’ markets, and your chance to win a car or a 4D3N cruise when you shop at Lendlease malls.

Here’s your guide to the top 33 free things to do in February 2024.

Festivals, fairs and markets

1. Light to Night Singapore 2024 (now till Feb 8)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2PiVuEy--x/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=fc64003b-ae61-4576-a39c-548535b7607b[/embed]

Light to Night Singapore is back! The annual festival returns for its eighth edition from now till Feb 8, 2024 with the theme Reimagine.

With over 60 artworks and programmes, the festival aims to prompt you to reimagine art and play through interactive art installations, interdisciplinary programmes, mesmerising light projections, and live performances.

Light to Night Singapore 2024

Date : Now till Feb 8, 2024

: Now till Feb 8, 2024 Venue: Various locations. See festival programmes to plan your visit.

2. GranTurismo Prisma Pop-up (now till Feb 25)

Maserati is bringing its dazzling GranTurismo Prisma to Singapore! This exclusive pop-up at Dempsey isn’t just an event; it’s a celebration of speed, style, and heritage.

Immerse yourself in the world of Maserati and marvel at the GranTurismo Prisma, a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. The pop-up will showcase the car in all its glory with a body that’s a canvas of 14 vibrant, hand-painted colours.

Two of these colours point towards the future, whilst the other 12 reflect the most popular GranTurismo models of the past, such as the Amaranto from the 1947 Maserati A6 1.500, and the Oro Longchamps of the 1973 Maserati Khamsin.

It’s a feast for the eyes and the car-enthusiast soul. Even if you aren’t a car enthusiast, you’ll enjoy the visual journey through Maserati’s legacy.

GranTurismo Prisma Pop-up

Date : Now till Feb 25, 2024

: Now till Feb 25, 2024 Time : 10am – 7pm (daily)

: 10am – 7pm (daily) Venue: 26 Dempsey Road, Singapore 249686

3. Farmers Market: Petals and Paws Edition (Feb 3)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1rLtAVSR2m/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=34c68053-0421-4930-8729-7fe3333a5b09[/embed]

We all know February is the month of love with Valentine’s Day smack in the middle of it. But did you know that February is also when International Golden Retriever Day happens?

City Sprouts is celebrating love, golden retrievers and Chinese New Year on Feb 3, 2024 (Golden Retriever Day itself) with a special edition of their farmers’ market: Farmers Market: Petals and Paws Edition.

Explore farm produce, food, gifts and pet-related products from over 20 vendors. There’s also going to be a love mural, seed and plant matching game, and a Best Dressed Pawrent & Pet competition.

If you want even more for you and your furkid, sign up for a 75-minute Pineapple-Shaped Kokedama workshop ($23.80) or a 45-minute Wood Bark Love Art workshop ($5).

View the embedded Instagram post above to see what you’ll be creating. Don’t forget to sign up early to secure your slot!

Farmers Market: Petals and Paws Edition

Dates : Feb 3, 2024

: Feb 3, 2024 Time : 9am – 1pm

: 9am – 1pm Venue : City Sprouts Henderson

: City Sprouts Henderson Address: 102 Henderson Road S159562

4. The Hammock Market (Feb 3 and 17)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2wIgBmrq7V/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=6126f2d9-de38-4edd-ba97-f208bca113d9[/embed]

The Hammock Market is a biweekly thrift market that happens every other Saturday at Aperia Mall. It gets its name from the way its participating vendors set up their booths — tables and carts are way too boring, so they set up in hammocks!

For the Feb 3, 2024 edition, The Hammock Market is packed with over 50 makers’ booths and thrift stores. Plus, look out for activities such as free Jagua tattoos, a bake sale, tarot reading and personalised fashion illustrations!

The Hammock Market

Dates : Feb 3 and 17, 2024

: Feb 3 and 17, 2024 Time : 11am – 6pm

: 11am – 6pm Venue : Aperia Mall L1 Atrium

: Aperia Mall L1 Atrium Address: 12 Kallang Ave, Singapore 339511

5. Crane Living Lunar New Year Market (Feb 3 to 4)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1_odeqrbZd/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=dce1b529-41e7-462f-a952-85e82137f395[/embed]

New clothes, Chinese New Year goodies, festive decorations…there’s a lot to do before Chinese New Year for those of us who celebrate it.

And while you could head down to any old mall to get all these done, there’s a more interesting and meaningful option for those who are tiring of the usual run-of-the-mill fare.

The Crane Living Lunar New Year Market will feature over 20 local brands selling goods from a wide range of categories: food, clothes, kids, crafts, beauty, home goods, and more. Head down to Crane OCBC Wisma Atria to shop!

Crane Living Lunar New Year Market

Dates : Feb 3 to 4, 2024

: Feb 3 to 4, 2024 Time : 10am – 7pm

: 10am – 7pm Venue : Crane (OCBC Wisma Atria)

: Crane (OCBC Wisma Atria) Address: 435 Orchard Road, #04-01, Singapore 238877

6. Kindness Weekend at Crane (Feb 3 to 4)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2RHW-XJiGJ/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=f2a1434a-d6ef-44ec-a972-392313697062[/embed]

What’s a "kindness weekend"? It’s all about celebrating kindness to the planet, to its people, to your body, and to your mind.

This weekend pop-up will feature products from local brands alongside activities and workshops. Entry is free, but certain workshops are paid events.

For example, the Soul-Journey Journaling workshop ($17) by The Journal Chapter will take you through the best journaling techniques to get in touch with your mind and soul.

There’ll also be a quilling session by Kraftomania, of which 50 per cent of proceeds will go supporting Star Shelter at the SCWO (Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations).

Kindness Weekend at Crane

Dates : Feb 3 to 4, 2024

: Feb 3 to 4, 2024 Time : 10am – 6pm

: 10am – 6pm Venue: Crane Joo Chiat, 285 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427535

7. River Hongbao (Feb 8 to 17)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1_6OHdCzrD/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=8358c8a9-12ba-4e16-a045-03c0ac3da7f3[/embed]

Dive into the heart of Chinese New Year celebrations at River Hongbao, a sparkling event returning for its 38th edition at Gardens by the Bay in 2024.

This is more than just an event; it’s a vibrant cultural tapestry, showcasing giant lanterns that illuminate local culture and Singaporean life.

Immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere, and let the radiant displays captivate your senses. This year, the centrepiece is a 140-metre long Dragon called the Prosperous Year of the Dragon and an 18-metre tall God of Fortune.

Beyond the lanterns and views, enjoy a whirlwind of fringe activities: from electrifying stage performances and cultural exhibitions to a mouth-watering food street.

Plus, join in the fun online! River Hongbao is a feast for the eyes, ears, and taste buds — a perfect blend of tradition and modern celebration.

Here are the opening hours for River Hongbao 2024:

Date Opening Closing Feb 8, 2024 6.30pm 10.30pm Feb 9, 2024 6.30pm 12.15am Feb 10 to 17, 2024 2.30pm 10.30pm

Venue: Gardens by the Bay — Golden Garden, Supertree Grove, The Meadow, Colonnade, and Dragonfly Lake

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

8. World Market (Feb 17 to 18)

A lot of craft and handmade markets feature local businesses and brands. Don’t get us wrong — we are all for supporting local.

But given the tons and tons of crafters all over the world, wouldn’t it also be a shame to not see what international crafters have to offer?

This is where Crane’s World Market comes in, bringing you vendors from far and wide selling everything from clothes and accessories to food and condiments pass down through the generations.

World Market

Dates : Feb 17 to 18, 2024

: Feb 17 to 18, 2024 Time : 10am – 6pm

: 10am – 6pm Venue: Crane Joo Chiat, 281 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, 427535

9. Doing Good Pop-Up (Feb 17 to 18)

A friend remarked to me the other day that he felt unfulfilled. From his teenage years till now, he didn’t end up doing anything he wanted to do. He just ended up doing what he could do.

And something he wanted to do was to give back and help others the way he had been helped in the past. That spurred him on to look up charitable organisations and non-profits he could possibly carve out some time to volunteer at.

Singapore has more good folks doing good work than you might know, with a wide range of organisations that support various causes for the community, the environment, and the planet.

Crane is shining a spotlight on them this February at their Doing Good Pop-Up. Get to know these social good warriors on Feb 17 to 18, 2024 at Crane OCBC Wisma Atria.

Doing Good Pop-Up

Dates : Feb 17 to 18, 2024

: Feb 17 to 18, 2024 Time : 11am – 7pm

: 11am – 7pm Venue : Crane (OCBC Wisma Atria)

: Crane (OCBC Wisma Atria) Address: 435 Orchard Road, #04-01, Singapore 238877

10. Get Healthy! Pet Friendly Farmers’ Market (Feb 24 to 25, 2024)

Thought farmers’ markets could only be found overseas? We’re happy to correct you on that one. Singapore has its very own farmers’ markets, such as this pet-friendly farmers’ market happening on Feb 24, 2024.

You’ll get to shop foods and produce from local farmers, bakers, gardeners and artisans, with your furbaby by your side!

Get Healthy! Pet Friendly Farmers’ Market

Dates : Feb 24 to 25, 2024

: Feb 24 to 25, 2024 Time : 10am – 6pm

: 10am – 6pm Venue: Crane Joo Chiat, 285 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, 427539

11. Get Crafty (Feb 24 to 25, 2024)

There is a bone in all of us that appreciates crafty, aesthetic, handmade creations. This February, get up close and personal with the artists you see on your TikTok and Instagram feeds at Crane’s Get Crafty market.

From crochet and scrapbooking to painting and graphics, meet the artists, chat them up about their creative process, and perhaps even go home with one of their pieces.

Get Crafty

Dates : Feb 24 to 25, 2024

: Feb 24 to 25, 2024 Time : 10am – 6pm

: 10am – 6pm Venue: Crane (OCBC Wisma Atria), 435 Orchard Road #04-01 Singapore, 238877

12. Makers’ Market (various dates)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2excZ8S4PE/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=056d7548-2315-4847-9b00-071d21ff5a29[/embed]

Everyone’s favourite pop-up handmade market Makers’ Market always has something up their sleeves.

Visit their flagship store located in the National Design Centre from 11am to 7pm on weekends or their Katong Joo Chiat Makers’ Market at Kim Choo Kueh Chang (111 East Coast Road #109) every Saturday for special handmade crafts displaying the best of Peranakan heritage.

Shopping and retail

1. FairPrice Chinese New Year Store Activities (till Feb 4)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2T4GzQhc2y/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=53649b12-a1a6-4b5f-aa74-90cc12c8ca12[/embed]

FairPrice is welcoming the Lunar New Year with an array of free, vibrant in-store festivities for you to enjoy while you get your Chinese New Year shopping done.

Experience the exhilarating Lion Dance, where rhythmic beats and enchanting lion movements bring good fortune and joy. Meet Cai Shen Ye, the God of Fortune, for a photo opportunity that symbolises prosperity and abundance.

Additionally, witness the exhilarating Dragon Dance to bring in luck and prosperity for the year ahead.

View their activity schedule to make sure you don’t miss out on the festivities.

2. Zalora’s Snap and Drop Programme

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2oTfFrvEtq/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=db4067ea-2fe0-4294-97e7-f9e0db9548bf[/embed]

Zalora is extending its Snap and Drop Programme, a programme that lets you donate your unwanted clothing to reduce the amount of apparel that ends up in landfills.

On top of that, you’ll receive a $10 cashback voucher from Zalora for each clothing drop you make. How does it work? It’s pretty simple:

Pack your clothes, shoes, bags and more—basically any fabric item. Snap a photo of your bag of unwanted fabric items in front of the collection box at any of these drop-off locations. Drop your items into the collection box. You’ll also want to note down the collection box number (SG0XXX) on the front of the box. Fill in this form to get your cashback! You can only redeem this once a month, and the cashback expires in one month.

For this initiative, Zalora is partnering with Life Line Clothing, a Malaysia-based zero waste textile collector.

They’ll sort the donated items and resell the apparel in good condition while refurbishing, upcycling, recycling, or even reprocessing the poorer condition items into fuels.

3. Win a car or 4D3N cruise at 313@somerset, Jem, and other malls (now till Feb 24)

From a massive lucky draw (they’re giving away a car!) to exclusive shopping deals, there’s a ton happening this festive season at Singapore’s Lendlease malls — 313@somerset, Jem, Parkway Parade and Paya Lebar Quarter.

Dragon Year Draw (now till Feb 24, 2024)

This Chinese New Year, Lendlease Plus Members stand a chance to win the battery-electric powered Nissan Leaf or a 4D3N cruise on Resorts World Cruises for the whole family with every $68 spent. If you’re a Premium member, you get double the chances!

Prize Winners Nissan Leaf 1 4D3N cruise on Resorts World Cruises for four to Phuket 4 4D3N cruise on Resorts World Cruises for four to Kuala Lumpur and Penang 4

Citi Cardmembers Exclusive (now till Feb 24, 2024)

Do you have a Citibank card? Charge at least $188 nett ($258 nett for Parkway Parade) and you can claim a $10 Lendlease voucher at the Concierge Desk. Even better if you’re a Citi Mastercard Cardmember — you get an additional $10 Lendlease voucher!

Other promotions and offers include:

From now till Feb 9, 2024, spend at least $68 at a Lendlease mall and you can redeem an exclusive set of red packets at the Concierge Desk.

From now till Feb 24, 2024, that same minimum spend of $68 also gets you a $5 Lendlease voucher.

Lendlease Plus Members earn 10,888 Plus$ with a minimum spend of $188 ($258 for Parkway Parade) from now till Feb 24, 2024.

At 313@somerset from now till Feb 23, 2024, Lendlease Plus Members get an extra 5,888 Plus$ with a minimum spend of $188 on weekdays.

At Parkway Parade from now till Feb 23, 2024, Lendlease Plus Members get an additional 10,888 Plus$ with a minimum spend of $68 on weekdays after 6pm at participating F&B stores.

From now till Feb 8, 2024, Lendlease Plus Members get 8x Plus$ when dining at participating F&B stores at PLQ Parkside.

You might have noticed a lot of these promotions apply only if you’re a Lendlease Plus Member. If you aren’t one yet, good news! There’s also a welcome promotion for new members ongoing till Feb 24, Dragon Year Draw.

Just sign up via the Lendlease Plus mobile app or lendleaseplus.com with the promo code CNY88PP.

If you just want to soak in the Chinese New Year vibes, visit these malls to see the Genting World Lion Dance Championship 2023, Yiwei Athletic Association from Feb 14 to 16, 2024:

Mall Location Date Time 313@somerset L1 Main Entrance Feb 14 11am Jem L1 Jem Street Feb 15 11am Parkway Parade Basement Airwell Feb 16 3pm Paya Lebar Quarter L1 PLQ Plaza Feb 16 11am

You can also spot their roving God of Prosperity at Jem and Parkway Parade!

Mall Location Date and Time Jem Mall-wide Feb 15 to 16, 6pm

Feb 17 to 18, 12pm and 6pm Parkway Parade Mall-wide Jan 27 to 28 and Feb 3 to 4, 2pm and 6pm

Community events

1. Growth Circles (Feb 7, 13, 17, 27)

Everyone wants a safe space where you can just be you, and be supported. Not everyone has such spaces in their lives — but everyone deserves them.

That’s why Growth Collective SG has organised Growth Circles, two-hour sessions for individuals to connect meaningfully and feel empowered by each other.

It’s about showing support, being present, and ultimately building a world where no one feels alone.

Here’s how a month’s worth of Growth Circle sessions looks like:

These are the Growth Circles sessions this month:

Date and time Venue Registration Feb 7, 2024, 7.30pm The Red Box, 113 Somerset Road Singapore, 238165 Register here. Feb 13, 2024, 7.30pm Online Register here. Feb 17, 2024, 1pm (for educators) Garden of Secrets, 37/39 Sultan Gate Level Two Singapore, 198485 Register here. Feb 17, 2024, 2pm (intergenerational edition; youths 30 years old and below and seniors 50 years old and above) Caregiver Resource Centre, Blk 839, Yishun St 81, #01-298 Singapore, 760839 Register here. Feb 27, 2024, 7.30pm Online Register here.

2. Make friends with Friendzone (Feb 8)

One of my closest friends used to use the dating app Tinder — not to date, but to make friends. She would chat with people on the app — filtering out any creeps, of course — and actually made some meaningful friendships from her efforts.

These days, there’s an easier, non-virtual way to make friends. Friendzone hosts community-building gatherings for young adults to connect with each other and develop friendships.

They believe ​​that Singapore is, and I quote, "full of diversity and interesting people that just haven’t met yet". If you don’t agree, maybe you should give one of their sessions a try.

This month, there’s only one Friendzone session planned:

Session Date and time Venue and address Let’s Talk About Career Journeys: Gen Z & Millennials Feb 8, 2024, 7.30 – 9.30pm Stack @ Stamford Arts Centre, 155 Waterloo Street Singapore, 187962

Remember to respect that these are friend-making events, not dating ones.

3. Crochet Interest Group Meetup (Feb 14)

Myth: Crochet is only for old grannys.

Fact: Crochet is for people of all ages, and has made something of a comeback in recent years. I daresay certain crochet amigurumi toys might even have been trending this year.

If you’re a crochet hobbyist, this Crochet Interest Group Meetup is your chance to meet like-minded folks. There’s no dedicated teacher, but you’ll meet fellow crocheters you can explore the craft with and learn from.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or if you’ve been doing this for decades, all skill levels are welcome!

Crochet Interest Group Meetup

Date and time : Feb 14, 2024, 10am

: Feb 14, 2024, 10am Venue: Starbucks, 277 Orchard Road #B2-04 Gateway, 238858

4. Music Programmes at the Esplanade: Cool Classics (Feb 5 to 29)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2hh6d5yZtV/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=046f3774-5369-4f4c-9d56-e7ef1ef054d0[/embed]

This February, the theme for the Esplanade’s free programmes is Cool Classics. Various artists showcase the best classical music from the East and West.

Relax to the harp harmonies from harpists Charmaine Teo and Qi Qin Lim (Feb 5, 2024), lose yourself in classical Arabic music from The Samrah Club (Feb 11, 2024), and celebrate Valentine’s Day with flautist Jihyun Chang, clarinettist HaeJin Ryu, and pianist Mei Hui Tan (Feb 14, 2024).

The month of love concludes with mezzo soprano Priscilla Fong and soprano Tina Lee as they perform songs that celebrate the ecstasy and enchantment of budding love.

5. Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft (every Sunday)

It feels almost like it should be a secret, but this is too good not to share. Every Sunday evening, tucked away in Bali Lane, you can get a taste of live jazz jams at The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz Cafe at no cover charge.

Called the Sunday Jam Sessions, each session opens with pianist Rachma Lim and her trio.

Then, homegrown and international jazz stars take the stage — some familiar faces already well established in the jazz world, and some up and coming jazz musicians paving the way for a new wave of jazz.

You never really know exactly who you’ll get to hear (to our knowledge, they don’t publish this anywhere), but perhaps the mystery is part of the appeal. Just like jazz improv, every iteration is unique.

Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft

Date and time : Sundays, 7.30 – 11pm (Doors open at 7pm)

: Sundays, 7.30 – 11pm (Doors open at 7pm) Venue : The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz, 11 Bali Lane, Level Three, Singapore 189848

: The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz, 11 Bali Lane, Level Three, Singapore 189848 Register here: Feb 4, Feb 18, Feb 25

Learning, skill upgrading, and self-improvement

1. Speak Up and Stand Out: Free Public Speaking Course @ Jurong Green CC (Feb 9)

Another option to help you hone your public speaking skills is Speak Up and Stand Out.

This toastmasters club meets once or twice a month at Jurong Green Community Club to deliver their prepared speeches, practise some impromptu speaking, and get constructive feedback.

Speak Up and Stand Out: Free Public Speaking Course @ Jurong Green CC

Date and time : Feb 9, 2024, 7.30pm to 10pm

: Feb 9, 2024, 7.30pm to 10pm Venue : Jurong Green Community Club, Room 03-02

: Jurong Green Community Club, Room 03-02 Address: 6 Jurong West Avenue 1 Singapore, 649520

2. Mastering Communication, Empowering Voices with Bedok Toastmasters (Feb 8 and 29)

For the Easties out there, one good option for public speaking practice is with the Bedok Toastmasters Club.

Like the other clubs, this is a supportive space for you to practise speeches and impromptu dialogue, suitable for both beginners and experienced public speakers.

Mastering Communication, Empowering Voices with Bedok Toastmasters

Date and time : Feb 8 and 29, 7.30pm

: Feb 8 and 29, 7.30pm Venue : Bedok Community Centre

: Bedok Community Centre Address: 850 New Upper Changi Road Conference Room, #02-04 Singapore, 467352

3. Uncle Chris Walking Tours (Feb 1 to 25)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CaJZUgdv5qz/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=3113eaf2-7fad-497f-be46-877defe5f9a8[/embed]

Uncle Chris is a self-described "everyday Singapore uncle" who’s seen a lot of Singapore over the years, and now loves showing it to others.

Join Uncle Chris on his free walking tours to be entertained and even educated on the hidden heritage, culture and history behind various areas in Singapore.

Uncle Chris spills all he knows, and isn’t afraid to touch on the darker parts of history; for this reason, do look out for tours that are adult only.

I love how Uncle Chris always comes up with interesting itineraries and angles. Here are some Uncle Chris Walking Tours highlights that caught my eye this month:

The 15 Days of Chinese New Year (Feb 3, 2024)

Upper Thomson Road & The Hainanese Village (Feb 6, 2024)

Bishan: Kampong San Teng Walking Tour (Feb 18, 2024)

Do note that while Uncle Chris Walking Tours are all free, you’re strongly encouraged to tip at the end of the tour.

4. My Community Heritage Tours (Feb 4 to 17)

If you’re keen on tours in Singapore, another great option for you is the heritage tours conducted by My Community, a non-profit organisation that showcases and celebrates the community, culture and heritage in locales like Queenstown, Bukit Merah and Tiong Bahru.

Off the mainland, they also conduct tours to St John Island, Sentosa, and Pulau Ubin. These tend to be pretty popular, so be sure to reserve your slot early!

Check out the My Community Heritage Tours line-up for the month. But be warned that at the time of writing, many are already fully booked!

5. Get Professional by NLB (Feb 22, 28)

Whether you’re looking around for a new job or just want to upgrade your skills at work, these next few programmes will be useful for you.

Thanks to the National Library Board (NLB) and their Get Professional series, you can access professional advice on resume writing, personal branding, public speaking, and EQ at work — all for free this month.

Get guidance from industry experts who’ve coached hundreds before you and know all the tips and tricks to play the game.

NLB’s Get Professional series has two sessions lined up for you in February 2024:

The Art of Asking Questions — Feb 22, 2024, 12pm online via Zoom

EQ at Work — Feb 28, 2024, 7pm online on Zoom

Do note that the events that are labelled as part of their Get Professional X TOYL series are for participants aged 50 years old and up. This December, all the events are TOYL.

6. Men’s Journey Circle Open Sessions (Feb 24)

I am all for female empowerment, don’t get me wrong. But I think personal growth has absolutely nothing to do with gender or sex, and men avoiding opening up when they need to is harmful both to themselves and those around them.

The Men’s Journey Circle Open Sessions at The Ark Studio are a unique space for men to connect and grow.

This free event offers a rare opportunity for men to express vulnerability, share experiences, and gain insights in a supportive, empathetic environment.

Ideal for those dedicated to personal growth and self-discovery, the sessions include group workshops, guided meditations, reflective journaling, and sharing circles.

It’s a place to discuss life’s challenges and celebrate achievements, fostering a sense of brotherhood and mutual support. Men, sign up for an empowering experience that nourishes mind, body, and soul.

Men’s Journey Circle Open Sessions

Date : Feb 24, 2024, 10am – 12pm

: Feb 24, 2024, 10am – 12pm Venue : The Ark Studio

: The Ark Studio Address: 8 Kim Tian Place #15-55 Singapore, 163008

7. Future of Work by NLB (Feb 1 to 29)

Is ChatGPT taking over the world? Not quite yet, but it’s certainly had a huge impact on the way many of us work.

In the Future of Work series organised by the National Library Board, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are embraced as, well, the future of work.

These workshops will equip you with the relevant skills and knowledge in our digital age to prepare you for the quickly evolving office landscape.

Here are some highlights this month:

Enhancing Productivity and Creativity with Generative AI — Feb 16, 2024, 6.30pm via Zoom

Talk to your notes with Logseq and ChatGPT — Feb 19, 2024, 7pm at library@harbourfront

Cybersecurity from Scratch — Feb 29, 2024, 6.30pm via Zoom

Like NLB’s Get Professional series, some of the Future of Work events are only for participants aged 50 years old and up. These are again labelled as Future of Work X TOYL on their page.

Fitness, dance, and wellness

1. Puma Run Club (Feb 1)

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just getting started, the Puma Run Club is a great community to help you meet your running goals.

Remember how in 2.4km runs in school, you’d pick a fit person ahead of you to try to keep up with? Well for this run sesh, there’ll be pacers from Singapore Runners Club who’ll run alongside you at seven min/km, six min/km, and 5.30min/km or less.

After you’re done, the pacers will also lead you in a cool down to end off the session. So really all you need to do is to show up for yourself and give it your best shot!

Puma Run Club

Date and time : Feb 1, 2024, 7 – 10pm

: Feb 1, 2024, 7 – 10pm Venue : OCBC Square

: OCBC Square Address: 4 Stadium Walk, Singapore Singapore, 397697

2. Pay What You Wish Yoga (Feb 3 and 4)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2Zlr8nybo1/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=5b0e0499-8eeb-488d-8612-6558c42924ae[/embed]

Exactly as it sounds. These yoga sessions from Pay As You Wish Yoga are all donation-based, meaning you only pay what you can and want to.

All proceeds from these sessions go to Yoga Circle, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote diversity and inclusivity in yoga.

This month, there are two sessions you can sign up for:

Pay What You Wish Yoga

Date and time : Feb 3, 9am and Feb 4, 10.30am (Arrive 10 minutes before class starts!)

: Feb 3, 9am and Feb 4, 10.30am (Arrive 10 minutes before class starts!) Venue : Mudita Yoga SG

: Mudita Yoga SG Address : 761A North Bridge Road Singapore, 198729

: 761A North Bridge Road Singapore, 198729 Mat and props are provided.

3. Line Dancing for Seniors at Choa Chu Kang Public Library (Feb 6)

Line dancing is a great way to stay active and get some exercise in. This month, library volunteer Hui Kwang is engaging seniors with the dance form at Choa Chu Kang Public Library.

The two-hour session is part of their drive for "By the community, for the community", and welcomes any fitness levels and dance experience levels. Very beginner friendly, you don’t need any dance background to take part!

Line Dancing for Seniors

Date and time : Feb 6, 2024, 3pm to 5pm

: Feb 6, 2024, 3pm to 5pm Venue : Choa Chu Kang Public Library, Programme Room Two (Level Four)

: Choa Chu Kang Public Library, Programme Room Two (Level Four) Address : 21 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 Lot One Shoppers’ Mall, #04-01/02 and #05-06 Singapore, 689812

: 21 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 Lot One Shoppers’ Mall, #04-01/02 and #05-06 Singapore, 689812 Come in comfortable attire and bring along a water bottle.

4. Muay Thai and Circuit Training classes at Anytime Fitness (Feb 14, 21, 28)

Ever walk past an Anytime Fitness outlet (obviously, there are so many it’s unavoidable) and think to yourself, "I wish I could exercise in there, but I don’t want to get a membership?"

We’ve got a suggestion for you. Join the trainers at Anytime Fitness Tampines East this November for free Muay Thai and Circuit Training classes — yes, open to the public!

Muay Thai (Thai Boxing) at Anytime Fitness Tampines East

Date and time : Feb 14, 21, 28, 2024 at 7pm

: Feb 14, 21, 28, 2024 at 7pm Venue : Anytime Fitness Tampines East

: Anytime Fitness Tampines East What to expect : This class will start with a cardio warmup, then transition you into shadow boxing and bodyweight exercises, footwork, and core work.

: This class will start with a cardio warmup, then transition you into shadow boxing and bodyweight exercises, footwork, and core work. Sign up for free Anytime Fitness Tampines East classes.

5. New Balance Run Club (Tuesdays)

If you need an extra push to hit your fitness goals, Singapore’s New Balance Run Club (NBRC) may be the community you’ve been looking for.

NBRC meets every Tuesday evening at Suntec City’s New Balance outlet to work out together.

They run (of course), do some HIIT (a classic!), and even do fartlek — that’s Swedish for speed play. As the name suggests, it involves switching between fast and slow running to boost metabolism.

New Balance Run Club

Dates and times : Tuesdays, 7pm – 10pm

: Tuesdays, 7pm – 10pm Venue: New Balance (Suntec City #01-325), 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983

6. HOKA Run Club Singapore (Fridays)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr-BDpFRDJB/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=5d43d78a-5cb2-427e-9a7e-6ebdcf9069e0[/embed]

Everyone’s an athlete — that’s what the folks at HOKA Run Club Singapore believe, and what they want you to believe about yourself. Join them every Friday evening for a run session, no matter your age, background, or fitness level.

HOKA Run Club Singapore

Dates and times : Fridays, 7pm – 9pm

: Fridays, 7pm – 9pm Venue : Marina Square Level One

: Marina Square Level One Address: 6 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039594

This article was first published in MoneySmart.