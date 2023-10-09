Top 35 free things to do in Singapore (October 2023): Horror Fest, A Cat-Together, longest Planters' Market

Bored as well as broke? We've got good news for you. This October, there's a slew of markets, fairs, performances, talks and workshops to keep you entertained and informed at zero cost.

Look forward to a spooktacular Horror Fest, a Cat-Together (it's exactly as it sounds!), and the longest Planters' Market in Singapore at Gardens by the Bay. Here's your guide to the top 35 free things to do in October 2023.

Festivals, fairs and markets

1. Sentosa Festive Market-Celebrating Children's Day (Oct 7-8)

In celebration of Children’s Day, the Sentosa Festive Market this October will feature special kid-friendly vendors and activities. Think face painting, crafts, and even a mini entrepreneur market for children between 7 and 14 to experience entrepreneurship.

Sentosa Festive Market by Sunday Social—Children’s Day

Date and time : Oct 7 and 8, 10am – 7pm

: Oct 7 and 8, 10am – 7pm Venue : Siloso Beach View / Palawan Beach Walk (next to Palawan Green)

: Siloso Beach View / Palawan Beach Walk (next to Palawan Green) Address: 50 Beach View, Singapore 098604

2. Joo Chiat Farmers' Market (Oct 7-8, 21-22)

Thought farmers’ markets could only be found overseas? We’re happy to correct you on that one. Singapore has its very own farmers’ markets — yes, more than one!

The Joo Chiat Farmers’ Market happens every other weekend at Crane Joo Chiat. You’ll get to shop foods and produce from local farmers, bakers, gardeners and artisans.

Joo Chiat Farmers' Market

Dates : Oct 7–8, 21–22

: Oct 7–8, 21–22 Time : 9am – 1.30pm

: 9am – 1.30pm Venue: Crane Joo Chiat, 285 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore, 427962

3. Singapore Interior Design Festival (Now – Oct 7)

What is design for? It’s not just about making things look good, or making things work at a practical level. Design is also about creating positive emotions in a space. When it comes to interior design, there’s no better place to explore this than the Singapore Interior Design Festival (SIDFest).

This year, the festival includes its annual flagship conference SID Convention 2023 on Sept 23, 2023, at the Sands Expo Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, as well as 5 SIDFest 2023 Symposiums that touch on topics like sustainability and AI in design business.

Singapore Interior Design Festival (SIDFest) 2023

Date and time: Sept 23 – Oct 7, 2023

4. Crane Living Pop-Up (Oct 9–15)

New month, new home? Deck out your living spaces in new furnishings from the Crane Living Pop-Up. This event brings together local homegrown brands selling home decor, accessories, dinnerware and more. Time to spruce up your home!

Crane Living Pop-Up

Date : Oct 9 – 15, 2023

: Oct 9 – 15, 2023 Venue : Millenia Walk, Main Atrium

: Millenia Walk, Main Atrium Address: 9 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039596

5. Hex & Grudge Horror Fest 2023 (Oct 14)

We all have that friend — or we ARE that friend — who is big on horror. If that sounds like you or your pal, October is your month! Don’t miss out on the Hex & Grudge Horror Fest 2023 this month, where there’ll be pop-up booths, photo booths, music performances, a costume contest, live horror stories, and a horror confession segment.

Hex & Grudge Horror Fest 2023

Date and time : Oct 14, 2023, 2pm to 10pm

: Oct 14, 2023, 2pm to 10pm Venue : Ultra Super New Gallery

: Ultra Super New Gallery Address: 168 Tyrwhitt Road Singapore, Singapore 207572

6. Planters Market @ Gardens by the Bay (Oct 20 – 22)

Calling all plant-lovers and gardening hobbyists! The longest planter’s market is happening in Singapore from 20 to 22 Oct 2023. Take the opportunity to check out local exhibitors like Gardens Plantsman’s Fair, as well as international exhibitors from Thailand, Taiwan, Ecuador and Malaysia. You’ll be able to browse and buy a wide range of plants, including Aroids and Orchids, plus stock up on gardening supplies, substrates and media, grow lights, handcrafted artisan ceramic ware, terrariums, and more!

Planters Market @ Gardens by the Bay

Date and time : Oct 20–22, 2023

: Oct 20–22, 2023 Venue : Gardens by the Bay

: Gardens by the Bay Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

7. Cosmos Creatives Art Market (Oct 28)

This is an art market with a cause. Cosmos Creatives Art Market will feature myriad handcrafted goods and customised art pieces from talented local artists. In commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a portion of the sales will be donated to the Oncology Academic Clinical Programme (ONCO ACP) to advance breast cancer research and education. This programme helps doctors and researchers improve breast cancer diagnosis, treatment and prevention.

Cosmos Creatives Art Market

Date and time : Oct 28, 11am–7pm

: Oct 28, 11am–7pm Address: Room To Imagine, 57 Ubi Avenue 1, Ubi Centre #07-04 Singapore, Singapore 408936

8. Archifest (now till Oct 28)

I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty proud of Singapore’s architecture. Call it weird (a boat balanced on 3 buildings?), call it edgy (literally — a durian?), but you can’t deny that this city’s architecture is memorable.

At Archifest, an annual architecture festival commissioned by the Singapore Institute of Architects (SIA), both professionals and the everyday Singaporean come together to celebrate Singapore’s architecture and built environment. Join the celebration and discourse from now till Oct 28, 2023. Here’s a summary of their line-up:

9. Deepavali Celebrations at Little India (now till Nov 11)

There’s no better place to celebrate Deepavali than in Little India. The Little India Shop Owners and Heritage Association (LISHA) has lined up a whole bunch of events, including:

Deepavali Food Bazaar: Now till Nov 11, 2–10pm

Fashion Show: Oct 21, 6.30 – 8pm

Little India Treasure Hunt: Oct 14 and 28, 10am to 12pm (Register here)

Rangoli/Kolam Workshop: Oct 7, 11am to 12pm

Deepavali Festival Village along Campbell Lane: Now till Nov 11

Visit LISHA’s Deepavali celebrations page for more information.

Pet events

1. A Cat-Together (Oct 7–8)

What’s better than a get-together? A cat-together!

Over Oct 7 and 8, 2023, like-minded cat owners slaves (and their feline masters in hand) are gathering at Kallang Leisure Park for A Cat-Together. Organised by The Cat People, the event brings together a whole range of cat product brands. There’ll be tons of cat stuff on sale, including treats, toys, food, diets, supplements and more.

Other highlights include a cat adoption drive, a Paw’s Got Talent ability showcase, treasure hunt, craft session for the little ones (human little ones), cat trivia, cotton candy and popcorn push-carts, and daily lucky draws. Head down early — the first 200 can get their hands on daily early bird goodie bags!

A Cat-Together

Date and time : Oct 7 and 8, 2023, 11am – 9pm

: Oct 7 and 8, 2023, 11am – 9pm Venue : Kallang Leisure Park

: Kallang Leisure Park Address: 5 Stadium Walk, Singapore 397693

2. SPCA Adoption Drive (Oct 14)

SPCA’s shelter animals are usually only available for viewing by appointment only. But every once in a while, they open their doors to the public for walk-ins. This October, that day is Oct 14, Saturday, from 11am to 3pm. Head on down to SPCA between these hours to meet the friendly cattos, doggos and more up for adoption!

Alternatively, you can also get a sneak peek of the furry friends over at SPCA’s Adoption Gallery.

SPCA Adoption Drive

Date and time : Oct 14, 2023, 11am – 3pm

: Oct 14, 2023, 11am – 3pm Venue : SPCA Singapore

: SPCA Singapore Address: 50 Sungei Tengah Road, S699012

3. Green Pet Fair (Oct 14–15)

Homegrown, human-grade pet food brand is hosting a Green Pet Fair this October, complete with sunset picnics, pack walks, and sustainable products. There’ll also be tons of talks and workshops to keep both human and pet informed and entertained.

Green Pet Fair

Date : Oct 14 and 15, 2023

: Oct 14 and 15, 2023 Venue : Next to Punggol East Container Park

: Next to Punggol East Container Park Address: 50 Punggol E, Singapore 828826

4. Pets Weekend (Oct 14–15)

Calling all furry and feathered friends! Crane at Joo Chiat is opening up their doors to you on Oct 14 and 15, 2023 for a weekend of yummy treats, fun playtime, and cute pet accessories. Like many of the other weekend fairs on this list, all vendors at Pets Weekend will be small businesses in Singapore so you can #supportlocal. Visit the link below for the full list!

Pets Weekend at Crane

Dates : Oct 14 and 15, 2023

: Oct 14 and 15, 2023 Time : 10am – 6pm

: 10am – 6pm Venue: Crane Joo Chiat, 281 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore, 427962

5. Howl-O-Ween Night (Oct 21 and 22)

Organised by animal advocacy group Hope for Animals, Howl-O-Ween Night is back this year for its second edition. Looking forward to a trick or treat event (pretty literally), games, workshops, pet merchant booths, and even a moonlit picnic with Funan’s specially curated picnic bundle. It’s going to be a howling good time!

Howl-O-Ween Night

Date and time : Oct 21 and 22, 5–10pm

: Oct 21 and 22, 5–10pm Venue : Funan roof garden

: Funan roof garden Address: 107 North Bridge Rd, Funan Mall Level 7, Singapore 179105

Community events

1. Ugly Food Workshop (Oct 8 and 22)

Did you know that about 817,000 tonnes of food is wasted in Singapore every year? To put things into perspective, that’s the weight of 100,000 cars!

Needless to day, food wastage is a huge problem in this garden city. One solution could be embracing ugly food — food that looks cosmetically blemished, but is perfectly edible and nutritious.

At this biweekly Ugly Food Workshop, learn more about our food waste problem and the benefits of eating ugly foods — beyond reducing food waste, it can also save you money and support sustainable agriculture!

Ugly Food Workshop

Date and time : Oct 8 and 22, 2 – 5pm

: Oct 8 and 22, 2 – 5pm Venue : Crane Arab Street

: Crane Arab Street Address: 148 Arab Street Singapore, 199831

2. Vivifriends Meet & Make For Adults: Fake Food Felt + Felting (Oct 14)

Vivifriends Meet & Make for Adults is an initiative that brings people together as a community of budding makers. Through different activities and themes each month, the sessions aim to get participants to get creative, pick up new skills, and make connections with like-minded people.

This month, the theme is fake food! You’ll be guided on how to make any fake food of your choice (come with an idea, or just follow a sample!) using needle felting or handsewing felt techniques. Plus, learn how to turn your adorable felted fake foods into wearable accessories.

Vivifriends Meet & Make For Adults: Fake Food Felt + Felting

Date and time : Oct 14, 2.30 – 5.30pm

: Oct 14, 2.30 – 5.30pm Venue : Heartbeat @ Bedok, Level 3, Classroom 1

: Heartbeat @ Bedok, Level 3, Classroom 1 Address: 11 Bedok North Street 1 Singapore, Singapore 469662

3. Growth Circles (Oct 10, 24, 28)

Everyone wants a safe space where you can just be you, and be supported. Not everyone has such spaces in their lives — but everyone deserves them.

That’s why Growth Collective SG has organised Growth Circles, two-hour sessions for individuals to connect meaningfully and feel empowered by each other. It’s about showing support, being present, and ultimately building a world where no one feels alone.

Here’s how a month’s worth of Growth Circle sessions looks like:

These are the Growth Circles sessions this month:

Date and time Venue Registration 10 Oct 2023, 7.30pm Online Register here 24 Oct 2023, 7.30pm Online Register here 28 Oct 2023, 10am Caregiver Resource Centre, Blk 839, Yishun St 81, #01-298 Singapore, 760839 Register here

4. Celebrating our Grands Picnic @ Gardens by the Bay (Oct 7)

Children’s Day isn’t just about celebrating children, but also the intergenerational bonds within a family. This Children’s Day weekend at Gardens by the Bay, enjoy quality family time together at the Families for Life (FFL) Grands Picnic.

At the event, children get to create a special craft to show appreciation for their grandparents or elderly family members. There’ll also be free caricature (limited slots), complimentary snacks while stocks last, and complimentary picnic mats for the first 200 families.

Celebrating our Grands Picnic @ Gardens by the Bay

Date and time : Oct 7, 2023, 4 – 7pm (Picnic registration starts from 3.45pm)

: Oct 7, 2023, 4 – 7pm (Picnic registration starts from 3.45pm) Venue : Gardens by the Bay, West Lawn

: Gardens by the Bay, West Lawn Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

5. Make friends with Friendzone (Oct 6, 10, 24, 27)

One of my closest friends used to use the dating app Tinder — not to date, but to make friends. She would chat with people on the app — filtering out any creeps, of course — and actually made some meaningful friendships from her efforts.

These days, there’s an easier, non-virtual way to make friends. Friendzone hosts community-building gatherings for young adults to connect with each other and develop friendships. They believe ​​that Singapore is, and I quote, “full of diversity and interesting people that just haven’t met yet”. If you don’t agree, maybe you should give one of their sessions a try.

This month, they have several free sessions you can attend. Remember to respect that these are friend-making events, not dating ones.

Session Date and time Venue and address @me_v2023 // Dawson, Tanglin & River Valley

For young adults (18-30 years old) in the areas above 6 Oct 2023, 7.30 – 9.30pm Pavilion @ 96A Dawson Road, 96A Dawson Road Singapore, 143062 @me_v2023 // Choa Chu Kang & Keat Hong

For young adults (18-30 years old) in the areas above 10 Oct 2023, 7.30 – 9.30pm Pavilion @ Choa Chu Kang Mega Playground, 411 Choa Chu Kang Ave 3 Singapore, 680411 Un(i)filtered // SUSS For SUSS students aged 19 to 30 years old 24 Oct 2023, 7.30 – 9.30pm C1. 05 Fishtank (Beside Starbucks), Singapore University of Social Sciences, 463 Clementi Road, Singapore, 599494 @me_v2023 // West Coast For Westie young adults (18-30 years old) 27 Oct 2023, 7.30 – 9.30pm Pavilion beside 731 Clementi West St 2, 731 Clementi West St 2 Singapore, 120731

6. Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft (Every Sunday)

It feels almost like it should be a secret, but this is too good not to share. Every Sunday evening, tucked away in Bali Lane, you can get a taste of live jazz jams at The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz Café at no cover charge.

Called the Sunday Jam Sessions, each session opens with pianist Rachma Lim and her trio. Then, homegrown and international jazz stars take the stage — some familiar faces already well established in the jazz world, and some up and coming jazz musicians paving the way for a new wave of jazz.

You never really know exactly who you’ll get to hear (to our knowledge, they don’t publish this anywhere), but perhaps the mystery is part of the appeal. Just like jazz improv, every iteration is unique.

Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft

Date and time : Sundays, 7.30 – 11pm (Doors open at 7pm)

: Sundays, 7.30 – 11pm (Doors open at 7pm) Venue : The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz, 11 Bali Lane, Level 3, Singapore 189848

: The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz, 11 Bali Lane, Level 3, Singapore 189848 Register here: 8 Oct, 15 Oct, 22 Oct, 29 Oct

Gastro guide

1. Food Japan 2023 (Oct 11-13)

Fact: Singaporeans love Japan and Japanese food.

If you nodded in agreement, listen up: Asean’s leading Japanese Food and Beverage (F&B) exhibition is here!

Food Japan 2023 will take place from Oct 11 to 13 at Suntec Singapore. It’s a mega fair, with over 180 exhibitors from 30 Japan prefectures. On the J-Studio Stage, learn about sake-food pairings, and premium Japanese Fish — with free sampling!

Registration for trade visitors (folks in the industry) is free until Oct 11, 2023, after which walk-ins will cost $50.

Tickets for the general public aren’t free, but are very affordable at $4 per pax. Entry is free for children under 12 years old.

Food Japan 2023

Date : Oct 11 – 13, 2023; Public day: Oct 13 , 2pm – 5.30pm

: Oct 11 – 13, 2023; Public day: Oct 13 , 2pm – 5.30pm Venue : Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre

: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre Address: 1 Raffles Boulevard Singapore, 039593

2. Friday Night Tastings at The Providore (Oct 6)

Friday nights are always fun, but one Friday each month is extra special at The Providore’s Downtown Gallery outlet.

This month, their Friday Night Tastings is going to be a triple threat. You’ll get to try seven tasting samples of wines from Sella & Mosca Estate Wine, and rums from Proof & Company and La Maison Du Whisky.

Don’t forget to reserve your spot at the link below!

Friday Night Tastings at The Providore

Date and time : Oct 6, 2023, 6 – 9pm

: Oct 6, 2023, 6 – 9pm Venue: The Providore Downtown, B1-07 OUE Downtown Gallery, 6A Shenton Way Singapore, 068815

3. Crane Bake Sale (Oct 7–8)

There’s something special about home baked goods. And this October at Crane Wisma Atria, you get a taste of home baked goodness at Crane’s Bake Sale! From cookies to cakes, treat yourself to delectable treats from local community bakers.

Crane Bake Sale

Date and time : Oct 7 – 8, 2023, 11am to 7pm

: Oct 7 – 8, 2023, 11am to 7pm Venue : Crane Wisma Atria

: Crane Wisma Atria Address: 281 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, 427962

Learning, skill upgrading, and self-improvement

1. Accelerate Your Career with Generative AI (Oct 13)

People these days are all talking about how AI is going to steal our jobs. But have you ever considered how generative AI can actually give your career a boost instead?

Find out at the Accelerate Your Career with Generative AI talk on 13 Oct at the Google Developer Space, where industry experts will share their insights and the latest AI trends. Speakers include Lavi Nigam, Machine Learning Advocate at Google Cloud, and Thu Ya Kyaw, Senior Developer Advocate at Google Cloud.

Accelerate Your Career with Generative AI

Date and time : Oct 13, 2023, 6pm to 9pm

: Oct 13, 2023, 6pm to 9pm Venue : Google Developer Space

: Google Developer Space Address: 80 Pasir Panjang Road, Level 3, Singapore 117372

2. Edu Fair 2023 (Oct 28)

Whether you’re a student, parent, or educator, there’s something for you at the Education Fair 2023.

Visit the fair on Oct 28, 2023 at Suntec Convention to connect with local and international universities, colleges, and training institutes. Make full use of their booths, seminars, and workshops to discover all you need to know about the various programmes, scholarships and visas available, plus ask questions to your heart’s content.

Edu Fair 2023

Date and time : Oct 28, 2023, 1pm to 5pm

: Oct 28, 2023, 1pm to 5pm Venue : Suntec Convention, Level 3, Room Number-327

: Suntec Convention, Level 3, Room Number-327 Address: 1 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore

3. Practise Public Speaking with Toastmasters (Oct 16)

Want to practise your public speaking skills, but don’t have a space you feel comfortable to do so? Join the Brilliant Advanced Toastmasters Club every third Monday of the month for their free public speaking sessions. Not only will you get to hone your own skills, but you’ll also get to hear from a different speaker each month with exceptional public speaking skill.

Practise Public Speaking with Toastmasters@CBD

Date and time : Oct 16, 7.30—10pm

: Oct 16, 7.30—10pm Venue : High Street Centre #08-08

: High Street Centre #08-08 Address: 1 North Bridge Road, High Street Centre Singapore, Singapore 079903

4. Uncle Chris Walking Tours (Oct 7–29)

Uncle Chris is a self-described “everyday Singapore uncle” who’s seen a lot of Singapore over the years, and now loves showing it to others. Join Uncle Chris on his free walking tours to be entertained and even educated on the hidden heritage, culture and history behind various areas in Singapore. Uncle Chris spills all he knows, and isn’t afraid to touch on the darker parts of history; for this reason, do look out for tours that are adult only.

This month, the lineup for Uncle Chris Walking Tours includes:

Au Kang and Japanese Cemetery Walking Tour (Oct 7, 9am)

Peranakan Culture at Joo Chiat & Katong (Oct 22, 9am)

Geylang Red-Light District Walking Tour (Oct 19 and 26, 7pm)

Crime, Vice & Murder Walking Trail (Oct 28, 9am)

Do note that while Uncle Chris Walking Tours are all free, you’re strongly encouraged to tip at the end of the tour.

5. Get Professional by NLB (Oct 5–27)

Whether you’re looking around for a new job or just want to upgrade your skills at work, these next few programmes will be useful for you.

Thanks to the National Library Board (NLB) and their “Get Professional” series, you can access professional advice on resume writing, personal branding, public speaking, and EQ at work — all for free this month. Get guidance from industry experts who’ve coached hundreds before you and know all the tips and tricks to play the game.

View NLB’s “Get Professional” page for the full line-up of programmes in July 2023. Some highlights include:

Personal branding — Oct 12, 6.30pm at Bishan Public Library

Dressing Tips for a Professional Image — Oct 26, 6.30pm at Sembawang Public Library

Minute taking — Oct 27, 12pm via Zoom

Do note that some of the events are for participants aged 50 years old and up. These are part of their “Get Professional X TOYL” series, and are labelled accordingly on their page.

6. Future of Work by NLB (Oct 5-26)

Is ChatGPT taking over the world? Not quite yet, but it’s certainly had a huge impact on the way many of us work. In the Future of Work series organised by the National Library Board, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are embraced as, well, the future of work. These workshops will equip you with the relevant skills and knowledge in our digital age to prepare you for the quickly evolving office landscape.

Here are some highlights this month:

Generative AI for Sales and Marketing — Oct 21, Punggol Regional Library

From Blockbusters to Masterclass: Unveiling the Art of Visual Effects — Oct 25, 7.30pm via Zoom

Reducing Your Workload through Robotic Process Automation (RPA) — Oct 26, 6.30pm via Zoom

Like NLB’s “Get Professional” series, some of the “Future of Work” events are only for participants aged 50 years old and up. These are again labelled as “Future of Work X TOYL” on their page.

Fitness, dance, and wellness

1. Puma Run Club (Oct 12 and 19)

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just getting started, the Puma Run Club is a great community to help you meet your running goals. Remember how in 2.4km runs in school, you’d pick a fit person ahead of you to try to keep up with?

Well for this run sesh, there’ll be pacers from Singapore Runners Club who’ll run alongside you at 7min/km, 6min/km, and 5.30min/km or less. After you’re done, the pacers will also lead you in a cool down to end off the session. So really all you need to do is to show up for yourself and give it your best shot!

Date and time Venue Registration Oct 12, 2023, 7 – 10pm OCBC Square, 4 Stadium Walk, Singapore Singapore, 397697 Register here. Oct 19, 2023, 7 – 10pm Esplanade Park, 8 Raffles Avenue, Esplanade Mall, Singapore, 039802 Register here.

2. Pay What You Wish Yoga (Oct 8 and 15)

Exactly as it sounds. These yoga sessions from Pay As You Wish Yoga are all donation-based, meaning you only pay what you can and want to. All proceeds from these sessions go to Yoga Circle, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote diversity and inclusivity in yoga.

This October, there are 2 sessions, both of which are suitable for any experience level:

Hatha Flow : Dynamic transitions and long holds for mind-body awareness.

: Dynamic transitions and long holds for mind-body awareness. Yoga Foundations: Perfect for those just starting out doing yoga, or who need a refresher on basic fundamentals.

Pay What You Wish Yoga

Date and time : Oct 8 and 15, 2023, 10.30–11.30am (Arrive 10 minutes before class starts!)

: Oct 8 and 15, 2023, 10.30–11.30am (Arrive 10 minutes before class starts!) Venue : Mudita Yoga SG

: Mudita Yoga SG Address : 761A North Bridge Road Singapore, 198729

: 761A North Bridge Road Singapore, 198729 Mat and props are provided.

3. Outdoor Family Yoga in Bishan Park (Oct 8)

Yoga studio Yoga Seeds is bringing you a free family yoga sesh every second Sunday of every month in 2023. The sessions are family friendly and held in the great outdoors, amidst the lush greenery of Bishan-AMK Park.

Sessions are held on Sunday mornings, starting at 8am. Come 15 minutes early for registration!

Outdoor Family Yoga in Bishan Park

Date and time : Oct 8, 2023, 8–9am

: Oct 8, 2023, 8–9am Venue : Ficus Green, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park (River Plains). Go to the lawn directly opposite Yoga Seeds Shala.

: Ficus Green, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park (River Plains). Go to the lawn directly opposite Yoga Seeds Shala. Address : 1384 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 Singapore, 569932

: 1384 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 Singapore, 569932 Bring your own mat!

4. Hatha Yoga at the Park (Oct 19)

Victoria Rose Activewear organises yoga events at the Singapore Botanical Gardens Eco Lake every month or so. Listen up, office/desk workers — this session will focus on opening up those tight chest areas and hunched over shoulders. Beginners are welcome!

Hatha Yoga at the Park

Date and time : Oct 19, 2023, 9.30–10.30am

: Oct 19, 2023, 9.30–10.30am Venue : Singapore Botanical Gardens Eco Lake, near the Visitor’s Centre

: Singapore Botanical Gardens Eco Lake, near the Visitor’s Centre Address: 100 Cluny Park Road Singapore, 257494

5. New Balance Run Club (Tuesdays)

If you need an extra push to hit your fitness goals, Singapore’s New Balance Run Club (NBRC) may be the community you’ve been looking for.

NBRC meets every Tuesday evening at Suntec City’s New Balance outlet to work out together. They run (of course), do some HIIT (a classic!), and even do Fartlek — that’s Swedish for “speed play”. As the name suggests, it involves switching between fast and slow running to boost metabolism.

New Balance Run Club

Dates and times : Tuesdays, 7pm – 10pm

: Tuesdays, 7pm – 10pm Venue: New Balance (Suntec City #01-325), 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983

6. HOKA Run Club Singapore (Fridays)

Everyone’s an athlete — that’s what the folks at HOKA Run Club Singapore believe, and what they want you to believe about yourself. Join them every Friday evening for a run session, no matter your age, background, or fitness level.

HOKA Run Club Singapore

Dates and times : Fridays, 7pm – 9pm

: Fridays, 7pm – 9pm Venue : Marina Square Level 1

: Marina Square Level 1 Address: 6 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039594

This article was first published in MoneySmart.