Top 44 free things to do in Singapore (November 2023): Deepavali celebrations, Purple Parade, Good Pet Fair

Bored as well as broke? We've got good news for you. This November, there's a slew of markets, fairs, performances, talks and workshops to keep you entertained and informed at zero cost.

Look forward to Deepavali celebrations, a huge three-day pet fair, and Singapore's largest movement celebrating Persons with Disabilities. Here's your guide to the top 44 free things to do in November 2023.

Festivals, fairs and markets

1. Kindness weekend at Crane (Nov 4-5)

What’s a "kindness weekend"? It’s all about celebrating kindness to the planet, to its people, to your body, and to your mind.

This weekend pop-up will feature products from local brands alongside activities and workshops. Co-hosted by Earthkind, the event will also feature a pop-up boutique from them at which you can discover more about sustainable fashion.

Kindness Weekend at Crane

Dates : Nov 4–5, 2023

: Nov 4–5, 2023 Time : 10am–6pm

: 10am–6pm Venue: Crane Joo Chiat, 285 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427535

2. Joo Chiat Farmers' market (Nov 4–5, 18–19)

Thought farmers’ markets could only be found overseas? We're happy to correct you on that one. Singapore has its very own farmers’ markets — yes, more than one!

The Joo Chiat Farmers' Market happens every other weekend at Crane Joo Chiat. You’ll get to shop foods and produce from local farmers, bakers, gardeners and artisans.

Joo Chiat Farmers' Market

Dates : Nov 4–5, 18–19, 2023

: Nov 4–5, 18–19, 2023 Time : 9am – 1.30pm

: 9am – 1.30pm Venue: Crane Joo Chiat, 285 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore, 427962

On top of their usual Farmer’s Market, Crane’s also hosting a special edition at Furama Hotel in November. This event will feature not just farm produce, but also baked goods, plants, and pet food and supplies for sale.

Farmers and Bakers' Market at Furama Riverfront

Dates : Nov 11–12, 2023

: Nov 11–12, 2023 Time : 9am–2pm

: 9am–2pm Venue: Crane Joo Chiat, 281 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427535

3. Digital for Life Festival (Nov 4-5, Nov 11-12)

Everything is going or has gone digital, making digital skills a must-have in today’s modern society. That’s why the Digital for Life Festival invites everyone to learn about new digital technologies and play their part in building a digital inclusive Singapore.

Organised by IMDA with over 120 partners the likes of Google, Meta, Microsoft, Singtel, and DBS Bank, the festival will take place in different heartlands over three weekends:

Kampung Admiralty Community Plaza on Oct 28 and 29

Heartbeat@Bedok on Nov 4 and 5

Toa Payoh Hub on Nov 11 and 12

4. Crane Living Home & Decor Fair (Nov 11-12)

New month, new home? Deck out your living spaces in new furnishings from the Crane Living Pop-Up. This event brings together local homegrown brands selling home decor, accessories, dinnerware and more. Time to spruce up your home!

Crane Living Home & Decor Fair

Date : Nov 11 – 12, 2023

: Nov 11 – 12, 2023 Time : 10am – 6pm

: 10am – 6pm Venue: Crane Joo Chiat, 281 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427535

5. Deepavali celebrations at Little India (now till Nov 11)

There’s no better place to celebrate Deepavali than in Little India. The Little India Shop Owners and Heritage Association (LISHA) has lined up a whole bunch of events, including:

Deepavali Food Bazaar: Now till Nov 11, 2–10pm

Fashion Show: Oct 21, 6.30 – 8pm

Little India Treasure Hunt: Oct 14 and 28, 10am to 12pm (Register here)

Rangoli/Kolam Workshop: Oct 7, 11am to 12pm

Deepavali Festival Village along Campbell Lane: Now till Nov 11

Visit LISHA's Deepavali celebrations page for more information.

6. Artsy Festive Market (Nov 18–19, 25–26)

From beauty and wellness to fashion and home, Crane’s flagship weekend market is guaranteed to have something for everyone.

The two-day event is about all things art, and this November is going festive! From home decor to crafty trinkets, you’ll get the best of Singapore’s handmade artists and creators.

Artsy Weekend

Date : Nov 18–19, 25–26, 2023

: Nov 18–19, 25–26, 2023 Time : 10am to 6pm

: 10am to 6pm Venue : Crane Joo Chiat

: Crane Joo Chiat Address: 281 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, 427962

7. Thryft Weekend Garden (Saturdays and Sundays)

Secondhand stores are like a box of chocolates — you never know what you’re going to get. And at a fraction of regular prices too!

At the Thryft Weekend Garden in Peace Centre every weekend, you’ll find a wide range of secondhand books, clothes, music and more. Enjoy one free item from their Giveaway section of books and clothes when you RSVP, or with every $10 spent!

Thryft Weekend Garden

Dates : Every Saturday and Sunday

: Every Saturday and Sunday Time : 12.30 – 7.30pm

: 12.30 – 7.30pm Venue: Peace Centre, #02-08 (Enter by the staircase beside Aladdin’s Castle cafe)

Pet events

1. SPCA Adoption Drive (Oct 14)

SPCA’s shelter animals are usually only available for viewing by appointment only. But every once in a while, they open their doors to the public for walk-ins. This October, that day is Oct 14, Saturday, from 11am to 3pm. Head on down to SPCA between these hours to meet the friendly cattos, doggos and more up for adoption!

Alternatively, you can also get a sneak peek of the furry friends over at SPCA's Adoption Gallery.

SPCA Adoption Drive

Date and time : Oct 14, 2023, 11am – 3pm

: Oct 14, 2023, 11am – 3pm Venue : SPCA Singapore

: SPCA Singapore Address: 50 Sungei Tengah Road, S699012

2. Good Pet Fair (Nov 17 – 19)

Whether you have a cat, dog, or any other pet, the Good Pet Fair welcomes you to their 100% pet-friendly event this November.

Think of it as a one-stop market for all things pet-related, from accessories and lifestyle, to food and treats, and even cleaning products. You’ll be surprised at the pet products out there these days — from pet-friendly kimbap and macarons to therapeutic toys for cats made with dried herbs and flowers.

There’ll also be food trucks with yummies for the two-legged folks — we hear classic chicken rice and dry-aged beef smash burgers are on the menu!

Good Pet Fair

Date and time : Nov 17–19, 2023, 10am – 8pm

: Nov 17–19, 2023, 10am – 8pm Venue : Pasir Panjang Power Station

: Pasir Panjang Power Station Address: 27 Pasir Panjang Rd, Singapore 117537

Community events

1. The Purple Parade (Nov 4)

The Purple Parade is the largest movement in Singapore that celebrates the abilities of Persons with Disabilities, supporting their inclusion in all areas of our society.

As the name suggests, they do also have a sort of parade each year — a physical celebration of everything their movement stands for.

You’re encouraged to dress in purple (there’s also a social media movement, ‘Let’s All Go Purple!’) and head down to Suntec City on Nov 4, 2023 to show Persons with Disabilities that they are included, appreciated, and valued.

The Purple Parade

Date : Nov 4, 2023

: Nov 4, 2023 Time : 3pm

: 3pm Venue : Suntec City

: Suntec City Address: 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983

2. FairPrice Block Parties at Kaki Bukit and Woodlands (Nov 4)

We first saw FairPrice Block Parties during August, in celebration of National Day. This November, the parties are back to celebrate Deepavali! Highlights from the exciting line-up include:

Create a communal rangoli with Vijaya Mohan — renowned rangoli artist and Guinness World Record holder for the largest Rangoli in the World

Meet everyone’s favourite kacang puteh uncle from Peace Centre, Amirthaalangaram Moorthy. He’ll also be giving out kacang puteh freebies!

uncle from Peace Centre, Amirthaalangaram Moorthy. He’ll also be giving out freebies! Visit the FairPrice On Wheels Truck to check off that grocery list quickly and conveniently

FairPrice Block Party at Kaki Bukit

Date : Saturday, Nov 4, 2023

: Saturday, Nov 4, 2023 Time : 10am – 12pm

: 10am – 12pm Venue : Kaki Bukit Community Centre

: Kaki Bukit Community Centre Address: 670 Bedok North Street 3, Singapore 469627

FairPrice Block Party at Kaki Bukit and Woodlands

Date : Saturday, Nov 4, 2023

: Saturday, Nov 4, 2023 Time : 3pm – 5pm

: 3pm – 5pm Venue: 722A Woodlands Ave 6 , Multi-purpose Hall, Singapore 730722

3. Growth Circles (Nov 9, 14, 15, 28)

Everyone wants a safe space where you can just be you, and be supported. Not everyone has such spaces in their lives — but everyone deserves them.

That’s why Growth Collective SG has organised Growth Circles, two-hour sessions for individuals to connect meaningfully and feel empowered by each other. It’s about showing support, being present, and ultimately building a world where no one feels alone.

Here’s how a month’s worth of Growth Circle sessions looks like:

These are the Growth Circles sessions this month:

Date and time Venue Registration 9 Nov 2023, 7pm Leisure Park Kallang (Growth Circle @ Mental Health Film Fest Singapore) Register here 14 Nov 2023, 7.30pm Online Register here 15 Nov 2023, 10am Caregiver Resource Centre, Blk 839, Yishun St 81, #01-298 Singapore, 760839 Register here 28 Nov 2023, 7.30pm Online Register here

4. Back To The Groove (Nov 11)

Do you ever listen to the grooviest 80s bops and think to yourself, I need a whole night of this kind of music?

I do. And that’s why Back To The Groove sounds like a great idea to me. Sign yourself up for a night of retro nostalgia, music, and dancing — for free! Soak in live performances by Amy Singer of Style and dance your heart out as DJ Bernie Soiree drops the retro beats. Don’t forget to come dressed in your favourite retro look to really get your groove on!

Back To The Groove

Date and time : Nov 11, 2023, 10pm – 3am

: Nov 11, 2023, 10pm – 3am Venue : Alegria Singapore

: Alegria Singapore Address : 18 Teck Lim Road Singapore, 088390

: 18 Teck Lim Road Singapore, 088390 Minimum age: 18 years old

5. Families for Life (FFL) Sports Fiesta Picnic (Nov 11)

On Nov 11, have yourself a sporting good time with your family at the Families for Life (FFL) Sports Fiesta Picnic in Gardens by the Bay.

Look forward to various sports-related activities, including a family fitness challenge with parent-child teams. On top of attractive prizes for the winning teams, there’ll also be complimentary picnic essentials — snacks for all, and picnic mats for the first 200 families.

Families for Life (FFL) Sports Fiesta Picnic

Date and time : Nov 11, 2023, 4pm – 7pm

: Nov 11, 2023, 4pm – 7pm Venue : Gardens by the Bay, West Lawn

: Gardens by the Bay, West Lawn Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

6. Re:ground @ Dungeon: Dreaminisce (Nov 16)

Re:ground @ Dungeon may not sound the friendliest, but it’s actually a space for youths to slow down, take a step back from the stress of daily life, and support their mental well-being.

This November, they’re hosting an event called Dreaminisce. It’s a workshop on how to sculpt air-dry clay and use this as a medium to build a physical token of your most special, cherished memories.It’ll also serve as a reminder to hold on to your dreams and aspirations for the future!

Re:ground @ Dungeon – Dreaminisce

Date and time : Nov 16, 2023, 7–9.30pm

: Nov 16, 2023, 7–9.30pm Address : 115A Somerset Road The Red Box Singapore 238165

: 115A Somerset Road The Red Box Singapore 238165 Registration closes on Nov 8, 2023

7. Make friends with Friendzone (Nov 14 and 16)

One of my closest friends used to use the dating app Tinder — not to date, but to make friends. She would chat with people on the app — filtering out any creeps, of course — and actually made some meaningful friendships from her efforts.

These days, there’s an easier, non-virtual way to make friends. Friendzone hosts community-building gatherings for young adults to connect with each other and develop friendships.

They believe ​​that Singapore is, and I quote, "full of diversity and interesting people that just haven’t met yet". If you don’t agree, maybe you should give one of their sessions a try.

This month, they have several free sessions you can attend. Remember to respect that these are friend-making events, not dating ones.

Session Date and time Venue and address @me_v2023 // Bedok South & Bayshore

For young adults (18-30 years old) in the areas above Nov 14, 2023, 8pm Pavilion @ Bedok South Neighborhood Park, 15 Bedok South Road Singapore, 460015 @me_v2023 // Nanyang

For young adults (18-30 years old) in the area above Nov 16, 2023, 8pm Pavilion between 859, 860 & 861 Jurong West St 81, Singapore, 640859

8. Crochet Interest Group Meetup (Nov 21)

Myth: Crochet is only for old grannys.

Fact: Crochet is for people of all ages, and has made something of a comeback in recent years. I daresay certain crochet amigurumi toys might even have been trending this year.

If you’re a crochet hobbyist, this Crochet Interest Group Meetup is your chance to meet like-minded folks. There’s no dedicated teacher, but you’ll meet fellow crocheters you can explore the craft with and learn from. It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or if you’ve been doing this for decades, all skill levels are welcome!

Crochet Interest Group Meetup

Date and time : Nov 21, 2023, 10am

: Nov 21, 2023, 10am Venue: Starbucks, 277 Orchard Road #B2-04 Gateway, 238858

9. Nordic Day at Gardens by the Bay (Nov 26)

It may only be November, but Christmas cheer is already starting to fill the air. Head down to Gardens by the Bay on Nov 26 for live Christmas-themed music performances brought to you by the Nordic Embassies. It’s free to view the performances, but do note that admission charges to Flower Dome still apply.

Nordic Day at Gardens by the Bay

Date and time : Nov 26, 2023

: Nov 26, 2023 Venue : Gardens by the Bay, Flower Dome & Flower Field Hall

: Gardens by the Bay, Flower Dome & Flower Field Hall Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

10. Deepavali Celebration for Migrant Domestic Workers (Nov 26)

In celebration of Deepavali, Brahm Centre is organising an event tailored for Indian and Burmese domestic workers. Activities include a mindfulness practice session, games and entertainment, cultural exchange, work experience sharing, and of course refreshments.

Brahm Centre is encouraging employers to help their domestic workers register and give them time off to attend the event.

Deepavali Celebration for Migrant Domestic Workers

Date and time : Nov 26, 2023, 11am – 3pm

: Nov 26, 2023, 11am – 3pm Venue : Brahm Centre @ Simei 148

: Brahm Centre @ Simei 148 Address : Block 148 Simei St 1 # 01-121, Singapore 520148

: Block 148 Simei St 1 # 01-121, Singapore 520148 Contact for enquiries (WhatsApp): Indian—9894 9505 / Burmese—8427 5196

Film screenings, music performances, and more

1. The Big Picture: Monthly Movie Screenings (Nov 4)

Every month, the librarians over at the Central Arts Library arrange a free movie screening for film-lovers in Singapore. This November, they’re screening The Duellists (1977) — a movie set in Napoleonic era France about two military officer rivals.

The Big Picture: Monthly Movie Screenings

Date and time : Nov 4, 2023, 6.30–8.30pm

: Nov 4, 2023, 6.30–8.30pm Venue: National Library – Imagination, 100 Victoria Street Singapore, 188064

2. Quintessential: Timeless (Nov 4)

Part of Republic Polytechnic’s Reflections Arts Festival 2023, Quintessential: Timeless presents songs across the decades and across all kinds of genres.

It’s an exploration of how past songs can be reimagined and matter to us now just as much as they did then. Republic Polytechnic (RP)'s own talent Jammerz Arena will perform alongside guest bands and RP Alumni — Tell Lie Vision and Faraday.

Quintessential: Timeless

Date and time : Nov 4, 2023, 8–9.30pm

: Nov 4, 2023, 8–9.30pm Venue : The Republic Cultural Centre (TRCC), Theatre (Level 1)

: The Republic Cultural Centre (TRCC), Theatre (Level 1) Address: 9 Woodlands Avenue 9 Republic Polytechnic, The Republic Cultural Centre SG, 738964

3. Love at Fifty: Free Film Screening at Kult Gallery (Nov 4 and 5)

I find that there’s a special romanticism about love stories between older people. The euphoria we feel when we see folks who carry a certain tiredness about them become re-energised upon meeting that special someone? *chef’s kiss*

Singaporean filmmaker Tan Wei Ting explores our search for love in silver years in her film, Love at Fifty. It’s a 30 minute film about Kee, a divorced mother of two in her 50s, who unexpectedly meets somebody very special at her coffee shop job.

There are four sessions for this film screening:

Dates : Nov 4 and 5, 2023

: Nov 4 and 5, 2023 Timings : (A) 2.30pm – 3.15pm / (B) 6.45pm – 7.30pm

: (A) 2.30pm – 3.15pm / (B) 6.45pm – 7.30pm Venue: Kult Studio & Gallery

Screenings will be followed by a short Director’s Q&A sharing session. Reserve your spot now.

4. Moonlit Winter film screening (Nov 8)

If you’re an NUS student or staff member, head down to The Projector this November for a free film screening of Moonlit Winter. This film follows a mother and daughter who travel to the small town of Otaru after receiving a letter — and end up making discoveries about themselves.

Moonlit Winter film screening

Date and time : Nov 8, 2023, 7.30–9.30pm

: Nov 8, 2023, 7.30–9.30pm Venue : The Projector, Blue Room

: The Projector, Blue Room Address: 6001 Beach Road #05-00 Singapore, 199589

5. Music Programmes at the Esplanade: Soundtracks (Nov 1-30)

This November, the theme for the Esplanade’s free programmes is Soundtracks — all your favourite songs both old and new from the most iconic shows on TV, film, and stage. Highlights include:

Flute group A Flutey Affair plays iconic songs from beloved movies like The Little Mermaid, Spirited Away and Demon Slayer.

The High Flyers play familiar tunes from the Australian TV show many of us grew up with, Hi-5!

Intimate, acoustic covers of K-drama soundtracks, including Crash Landing on You, Hotel Del Luna and Itaewon Class.

Kira & Friends perform hit songs from the recent Barbie movie, alongside beloved classics from your childhood.

6. Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft (Every Sunday)

It feels almost like it should be a secret, but this is too good not to share. Every Sunday evening, tucked away in Bali Lane, you can get a taste of live jazz jams at The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz Café at no cover charge.

Called the Sunday Jam Sessions, each session opens with pianist Rachma Lim and her trio. Then, homegrown and international jazz stars take the stage — some familiar faces already well established in the jazz world, and some up and coming jazz musicians paving the way for a new wave of jazz.

You never really know exactly who you’ll get to hear (to our knowledge, they don’t publish this anywhere), but perhaps the mystery is part of the appeal. Just like jazz improv, every iteration is unique.

Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft

Date and time : Sundays, 7.30 – 11pm (Doors open at 7pm)

: Sundays, 7.30 – 11pm (Doors open at 7pm) Venue : The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz, 11 Bali Lane, Level 3, Singapore 189848

: The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz, 11 Bali Lane, Level 3, Singapore 189848 Register here: Nov 5, Nov 19, Nov 26

Learning, skill upgrading, and self-improvement

1. Mastering Communication, Empowering Voices with Bedok Toastmasters (Nov 9)

For the Easties out there, one good option for public speaking practice is with the Bedok Toastmasters Club. Like the other clubs, this is a supportive space for you to practise speeches and impromptu dialogue, suitable for both beginners and experienced public speakers.

Mastering Communication, Empowering Voices with Bedok Toastmasters

Date and time Nov 9, 2023, 7.30pm

Nov 9, 2023, 7.30pm Venue : Bedok Community Centre

: Bedok Community Centre Address: 850 New Upper Changi Road Conference Room, #02-04 Singapore, 467352

2. Speak Up and Stand Out: Free Public Speaking Course @ Jurong Green CC (Nov 10)

Another option to help you hone your public speaking skills is Speak Up and Stand Out. This toastmasters club meets once or twice a month at Jurong Green Community Club to deliver their prepared speeches, practise some impromptu speaking, and get constructive feedback.

Speak Up and Stand Out: Free Public Speaking Course @ Jurong Green CC

Date and time Nov 10, 2023, 7.30pm

Nov 10, 2023, 7.30pm Venue : Jurong Green Community Club, Room 03-02

: Jurong Green Community Club, Room 03-02 Address: 6 Jurong West Avenue 1 Singapore, 649520

3. Creuse wood upcycling journey (Nov 18)

Damaged wooden pallets get a new lease of life at Creuse’s workshop, where they get transformed into lifestyle products that are useful, sustainable, and aesthetic. Not only will you be able to learn about the process, but you’ll also be able to get hands-on experience!

Creuse wood upcycling journey

Date : Nov 18, 2023, 10am – 12pm

: Nov 18, 2023, 10am – 12pm Venue: Meet at Jurong East MRT Station (NS1/EW24). Transport will be provided to and from the actual site.

4. Tiger Brewery Tour: Sustainability Edition (Nov 18 and 19)

Beer can be a lot more sustainable than you think. Solar energy, treating wastewater and reusing glass bottles are just some of the ways that Tiger does their part to make their beer with the planet in mind. Get up close and personal with what they do on their sustainability tour this November.

Tiger Brewery Tour: Sustainability Edition

Date and time : Nov 18 and 19, 2023, 3 – 5pm

: Nov 18 and 19, 2023, 3 – 5pm Address: 459 Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim Singapura, 639934

5. Practise Public Speaking with Toastmasters (Nov 20)

Want to practise your public speaking skills, but don’t have a space you feel comfortable to do so? Join the Brilliant Advanced Toastmasters Club every third Monday of the month for their free public speaking sessions.

Not only will you get to hone your own skills, but you’ll also get to hear from a different speaker each month with exceptional public speaking skill.

Practise Public Speaking with Toastmasters@CBD

Date and time Nov 20, 7.30—10pm

Nov 20, 7.30—10pm Venue: Online via Zoom

6. Uncle Chris Walking Tours (Nov 6–19)

Uncle Chris is a self-described "everyday Singapore uncle" who’s seen a lot of Singapore over the years, and now loves showing it to others.

Join Uncle Chris on his free walking tours to be entertained and even educated on the hidden heritage, culture and history behind various areas in Singapore. Uncle Chris spills all he knows, and isn’t afraid to touch on the darker parts of history; for this reason, do look out for tours that are adult only.

This month, the lineup for Uncle Chris Walking Tours includes:

Balestier and Whampoa Walking Tour (Nov 5, 9am)

Punggol Village Walking Tour (Nov 11, 9am)

Ridout Road Walking Tour (Nov 12, 9am)

Orchard Road Christmas Light-Up Walk (Nov 18, 6pm)

Do note that while Uncle Chris Walking Tours are all free, you’re strongly encouraged to tip at the end of the tour.

7. My Community Heritage Tours (Nov 4–18)

If you’re keen on tours in Singapore, another great option for you is the heritage tours conducted by My Community , a non-profit organisation that showcases and celebrates the community, culture and heritage in locales like Queenstown, Bukit Merah and Tiong Bahru.

Off the mainland, they also conduct tours to St John Island, Sentosa, and Pulau Ubin. These tend to be pretty popular, so be sure to reserve your slot early!

This month, here are some highlights from the My Community Heritage Tours line-up:

My Pek Kio Heritage Tour (Nov 4 and 5, 8.30am)

Welcome to My St John’s Island (Nov 11, 8.30am)

My Sentosa Heritage Tour: Forts & Barracks (Nov 11, 8.30am)

My Sentosa Heritage Tour: Nature and Memories (Nov 12, 8.30am)

Welcome to My Pulau Ubin (Nov 12, 8.30am)

8. Get Professional by NLB (Nov 1–30)

Whether you’re looking around for a new job or just want to upgrade your skills at work, these next few programmes will be useful for you.

Thanks to the National Library Board (NLB) and their “Get Professional” series, you can access professional advice on resume writing, personal branding, public speaking, and EQ at work — all for free this month. Get guidance from industry experts who’ve coached hundreds before you and know all the tips and tricks to play the game.

View NLB’s "Get Professional" page for the full line-up of programmes in July 2023. Some highlights include:

Personal branding - Nov 6, 6.30pm at Toa Payoh Public Library; Nov 15, 12pm online on Zoom

Public speaking - Nov 9, 6.30pm at Toa Payoh Public Library

Effective Email Writing - Nov 22, 12pm online on Zoom

Project management skills - Nov 20, 6.30pm at Clementi Public Library

Do note that some of the events are for participants aged 50 years old and up. These are part of their “Get Professional X TOYL” series, and are labelled accordingly on their page.

6. Future of Work by NLB (Nov 2–27)

Is ChatGPT taking over the world? Not quite yet, but it’s certainly had a huge impact on the way many of us work. In the Future of Work series organised by the National Library Board, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are embraced as, well, the future of work. These workshops will equip you with the relevant skills and knowledge in our digital age to prepare you for the quickly evolving office landscape.

Here are some highlights this month:

Generative AI for Human Resource Management - Nov 11, 1pm at Sembawang Public Library

Chatbot for Non-Programmers Bootcamp (#Generative AI) Launch - Nov 11, 2pm via YouTube Live

SCS Digital Experience @ The Library | ChatGPT: The Power of Generative AI - Nov 17, 6.30pm at Tampines Regional Library

Code a game in Python! - Nov 19, 2pm at Bishan Public Library

Like NLB’s Get Professional series, some of the Future of Work events are only for participants aged 50 years old and up. These are again labelled as Future of Work X TOYL on their page.

Fitness, dance, and wellness

1. Pay What You Wish Yoga (Nov 5)

Exactly as it sounds. These yoga sessions from Pay As You Wish Yoga are all donation-based, meaning you only pay what you can and want to. All proceeds from these sessions go to Yoga Circle, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote diversity and inclusivity in yoga.

This November’s session is a Hatha Flow class suitable for any experience level, with dynamic transitions and long holds for mind-body awareness.

Pay What You Wish Yoga

Date and time : Nov 5, 2023, 10.30–11.30am (Arrive 10 minutes before class starts!)

: Nov 5, 2023, 10.30–11.30am (Arrive 10 minutes before class starts!) Venue : Mudita Yoga SG

: Mudita Yoga SG Address : 761A North Bridge Road Singapore, 198729

: 761A North Bridge Road Singapore, 198729 Mat and props are provided.

2. Female Chair Yoga (Nov 7)

"I can’t do yoga, I can’t even stand up without falling down!"

No excuses now. This Chair Yoga session will get you stretching and working all those tight muscles — all while seated. It’s a great option for those with weakness in their legs, or who have other health conditions that make other types of yoga unsuitable. Organised by All Age Entrepreneurs, this session on Nov 7 is specially for females.

Female Chair Yoga

Date and time : Nov 7, 2023, 7 – 8.30pm

: Nov 7, 2023, 7 – 8.30pm Address: 51 Cuppage Road Singapore, 229469

3. Muay Thai and Circuit Training classes at Anytime Fitness (Nov 8, 15, 22, 29)

Ever walk past an Anytime Fitness outlet (obviously, there are so many it’s unavoidable) and think to yourself, "I wish I could exercise in there, but I don’t want to get a membership?"

We’ve got a suggestion for you. Join the trainers at Anytime Fitness Tampines East this November for free Muay Thai and Circuit Training classes — yes, open to the public!

Muay Thai (Thai Boxing)

Nov 8 and 22, 7pm at Anytime Fitness Tampines East

This class will start with a cardio warmup, then transition you into shadow boxing and bodyweight exercises, footwork, and core work.

Circuit Training

Nov 15 and 29, 7pm

A 1 hour class of strength and cardio exercises to hit every muscle group in your body with the dumbbell, weights, and kettlebell. every part of your body.

Sign up for free Anytime Fitness Tampines East classes.

4. Hatha Yoga at the Park (Nov 9)

Victoria Rose Activewear organises yoga events at the Singapore Botanical Gardens Eco Lake every month or so. Listen up, office/desk workers — this session will focus on opening up those tight chest areas and hunched over shoulders. Beginners are welcome!

Hatha Yoga at the Park

Date and time : 9 Nov 2023, 9.30–10.30am

: 9 Nov 2023, 9.30–10.30am Venue : Singapore Botanical Gardens Eco Lake, near the Visitor’s Centre

: Singapore Botanical Gardens Eco Lake, near the Visitor’s Centre Address: 100 Cluny Park Road Singapore, 257494

5. Singapore’s Biggest Bootcamp (Nov 11)

Fitstop Fitness is organising what they’re declaring to be Singapore’s Biggest Bootcamp. Suitable for all fitness levels, the bootcamp will take you through a full body workout outdoors on The Lawn at Marina Bay.

All you need to bring is a towel, a water bottle, and a friend or 2 if you’d like them to join in the fun. You may even walk away with prizes at the end of the day from their brand partners!

Singapore’s Biggest Bootcamp

Date and time : Nov 11, 2023, 9 – 10.30am

: Nov 11, 2023, 9 – 10.30am Address: 51 Cuppage Road Singapore, 229469

6. Parasport360: Discover Frame Running Fun (Nov 11)

Frame Running is a sport that involves the individual being seated on a specially designed three-wheeled frame while they use their foot/feet to propel themselves forward, and their hands or arms to steer.

It’s particularly suitable for individuals with limited mobility — those who have conditions like cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, or arthritis, as well as those recovering from stroke, in physical therapy or rehab, or who have general muscle weakness. Frame running is a way they can get to experience the thrill and freedom of running.

This November, the Singapore Disability Sports Council is organising Parasport360, a free frame running event. Head on down to try out running frames, with proper safety equipment like helmets provided. They can’t guarantee they’ll have a frame that’s a perfect fit for you, but they’ll do their best to find one that works.

Parasport360: Discover Frame Running Fun

Date and time : Nov 11, 2023, 9am – 12pm

: Nov 11, 2023, 9am – 12pm Venue : Choa Chu Kang Stadium

: Choa Chu Kang Stadium Address: 1 Choa Chu Kang Street 53 Singapore, 68923

7. Ladies Chit Chat and Learn: Detox Lymph Nodes (Nov 14)

Before you go "eewwww", these ladies want you to know one thing: "Don't worry, we won't make you drink any weird green smoothies or eat anything that tastes like cardboard."

This event will teach you how to gently massage your lymph nodes to get them going, and other health and wellness tips such as how to stay hydrated. If you've been feeling sluggish or sloth-like, give this a shot to rejuvenate yourself!

Ladies Chit Chat and Learn: Detox Lymph Nodes

Date and time : Nov 14, 2023, 10.30am – 12.30pm

: Nov 14, 2023, 10.30am – 12.30pm Address: The Centrepoint, Singapore, 238844

8. Puma Run Club (Nov 9 and 16)

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just getting started, the Puma Run Club is a great community to help you meet your running goals. Remember how in 2.4km runs in school, you’d pick a fit person ahead of you to try to keep up with?

Well for this run sesh, there’ll be pacers from Singapore Runners Club who’ll run alongside you at 7min/km, 6min/km, and 5.30min/km or less. After you’re done, the pacers will also lead you in a cool down to end off the session. So really all you need to do is to show up for yourself and give it your best shot!

Puma Run Club

Date and time : Nov 9 and 16, 2023, 7 – 10pm

: Nov 9 and 16, 2023, 7 – 10pm Venue : Esplanade Park

: Esplanade Park Address: 8 Raffles Avenue, Esplanade Mall, Singapore, 039802

9. New Balance Run Club (Tuesdays)

If you need an extra push to hit your fitness goals, Singapore’s New Balance Run Club (NBRC) may be the community you’ve been looking for.

NBRC meets every Tuesday evening at Suntec City’s New Balance outlet to work out together. They run (of course), do some HIIT (a classic!), and even do Fartlek — that’s Swedish for "speed play". As the name suggests, it involves switching between fast and slow running to boost metabolism.

New Balance Run Club

Dates and times : Tuesdays, 7pm – 10pm

: Tuesdays, 7pm – 10pm Venue: New Balance (Suntec City #01-325), 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983

10. Hoka Run Club Singapore (Fridays)

Everyone’s an athlete — that’s what the folks at Hoka Run Club Singapore believe, and what they want you to believe about yourself. Join them every Friday evening for a run session, no matter your age, background, or fitness level.

Hoka Run Club Singapore

Dates and times : Fridays, 7pm – 9pm

: Fridays, 7pm – 9pm Venue : Marina Square Level 1

: Marina Square Level 1 Address: 6 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039594

