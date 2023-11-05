lifestyle

What to expect at Singapore's first board sports and music festival

PHOTO: Trifecta
PUBLISHED ONNovember 05, 2023 7:00 AMByJanelle Yong

The inaugural Trifecta Music Festival, Singapore's first board sports and music festival, will be held from Nov 18-19, 2023 along Orchard Road.

Featuring 24 top music artists and DJs from Singapore as well as four stunning headline acts, this two-day affair is organised by its namesake Trifecta (Asia's first snow, surf, and skate lifestyle destination), which opens in Somerset on Oct 28.

Headline acts

Ruel (Australia)

This five-time Platinum record artist is one of the fastest-rising stars who has shared stages with Khalid and Shawn Mendes.

With over two billion global streams and three sold-out world tours, he is the youngest Breakthrough Artist at the ARIA Awards, selling out the Sydney Opera House twice.

Phum Viphurit (Thailand)

This Thai singer-songwriter is best known for his international hit singles, Lover Boy and Long Gone, as well as his sold-out headline shows and premier billings at music festivals in Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Over the last year, he gained a record-breaking 44.6 million streams on Spotify across 173 countries.

Fazerdaze (New Zealand)

Singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Fazerdaze joins the lineup with her gauzy melodies and dream pop landscapes.

Following her critically acclaimed full-length album Morningside in 2017, you can expect '90s-infused fuzzy guitars and lyrical moments of clarity from the artist, who went through a journey of self-discovery and found creative release through her music.

Lola Amour (Philippines)

With over 5.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Lola Amour is one of the largest award-winning Pop, Funk and Rock bands in the Philippines today.

Their hit single Fallen has over 80 million streams and charted #9 on the Spotify Top 200 charts, while their latest single Raining in Manila holds the Spotify all-time record for the most streamed Filipino song in a single day.

Singapore got talent

Aside from the four international headliners, the festival also boasts a line-up of 24 local music artists and DJs. Some acts to look forward to include:

  • Malay-Sikh rapper Abangsapau, who performed a rap duet with his mother at NDP 2020
  • Musician, songwriter and Twitch streamer lewloh
  • 32-year-old pop superstar RRILEY
  • Singer-producer YAØ, who released his newest single For No Reason in July
  • Dream pop quintet band Subsonic Eye

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CyR9kSZyN_3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Beyond the tunes

Music isn't the only thing you can expect from the festival. You can also look forward to a thrilling line-up of activities, including:

  • Panel sessions offering insights into the board sports industry
     
  • Delicious F&B offerings, including an all-day dining experience at Butter, a brand-new collaborative kitchen between Two Men Bagel House and TRIFECTA offering signature dishes such as a butter-tasting flight, butter-flavoured desserts, and trademark bagels
     
  • Curated merch, including the launch of Singapore’s first board-sports specialty store with an extensive range of boards and gear
     
  • Fringe activities such as art workshops, wellness activities, surfing, skateboarding and snowboarding arenas, and much more

Ticket details

  • One-day general admission (Sat Nov 18 or Sun Nov 19): $98
  • Two-day general admission: $190
  • One-day general admission with ride pass (grants access to one snowboarding or skateboarding session): $188
  • One-day VIP Pass (grants access to Festival VIP Viewing Deck): $148

Tickets are available here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.

