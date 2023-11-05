What to expect at Singapore's first board sports and music festival

The inaugural Trifecta Music Festival, Singapore's first board sports and music festival, will be held from Nov 18-19, 2023 along Orchard Road.

Featuring 24 top music artists and DJs from Singapore as well as four stunning headline acts, this two-day affair is organised by its namesake Trifecta (Asia's first snow, surf, and skate lifestyle destination), which opens in Somerset on Oct 28.

Headline acts

Ruel (Australia)

This five-time Platinum record artist is one of the fastest-rising stars who has shared stages with Khalid and Shawn Mendes.

With over two billion global streams and three sold-out world tours, he is the youngest Breakthrough Artist at the ARIA Awards, selling out the Sydney Opera House twice.

Phum Viphurit (Thailand)

This Thai singer-songwriter is best known for his international hit singles, Lover Boy and Long Gone, as well as his sold-out headline shows and premier billings at music festivals in Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Over the last year, he gained a record-breaking 44.6 million streams on Spotify across 173 countries.

Fazerdaze (New Zealand)

Singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Fazerdaze joins the lineup with her gauzy melodies and dream pop landscapes.

Following her critically acclaimed full-length album Morningside in 2017, you can expect '90s-infused fuzzy guitars and lyrical moments of clarity from the artist, who went through a journey of self-discovery and found creative release through her music.

Lola Amour (Philippines)

With over 5.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Lola Amour is one of the largest award-winning Pop, Funk and Rock bands in the Philippines today.

Their hit single Fallen has over 80 million streams and charted #9 on the Spotify Top 200 charts, while their latest single Raining in Manila holds the Spotify all-time record for the most streamed Filipino song in a single day.

Singapore got talent

Aside from the four international headliners, the festival also boasts a line-up of 24 local music artists and DJs. Some acts to look forward to include:

Malay-Sikh rapper Abangsapau, who performed a rap duet with his mother at NDP 2020

Musician, songwriter and Twitch streamer lewloh

32-year-old pop superstar RRILEY

Singer-producer YAØ, who released his newest single For No Reason in July

Dream pop quintet band Subsonic Eye

Beyond the tunes

Music isn't the only thing you can expect from the festival. You can also look forward to a thrilling line-up of activities, including:

Panel sessions offering insights into the board sports industry



Delicious F&B offerings, including an all-day dining experience at Butter, a brand-new collaborative kitchen between Two Men Bagel House and TRIFECTA offering signature dishes such as a butter-tasting flight, butter-flavoured desserts, and trademark bagels



Curated merch, including the launch of Singapore’s first board-sports specialty store with an extensive range of boards and gear



Fringe activities such as art workshops, wellness activities, surfing, skateboarding and snowboarding arenas, and much more

Ticket details

One-day general admission (Sat Nov 18 or Sun Nov 19): $98

Two-day general admission: $190

One-day general admission with ride pass (grants access to one snowboarding or skateboarding session): $188

One-day VIP Pass (grants access to Festival VIP Viewing Deck): $148

Tickets are available here

