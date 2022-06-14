Singapore is one of the many countries that has a good quality of education. It has been the country’s national pride for many years. One of the unique programs that Singapore has is the Gifted Education Programme or GEP, which is meant to meed the needs of students with high ability and high IQ.

There are several GEP primary schools in Singapore that parents may want to want to enrol their child in. But first, what is this program and why is it receiving positive praise and feedback from all over the world?

What is Gifted Education Programme (GEP) and how does it work?

The Gifted Education Programme (GEP) aims to develop and nurture children that are intellectually gifted.

Back in the year 1983, the first batch of the Gifted Education Programme (GEP) began. Some 40,000 Primary 3 students took part in the selection test in September.

After the test, the 100 best students were selected to pilot the GEP in Primary 4. The pilot classes happened to be at Rosyth School and Raffle Girls’ Primary School. Since then, it has been a tradition. The Primary 3 students in Singapore will gather in their classrooms, auditoriums, or school halls every year to take the GEP selection test.

Screening of GEP Primary Schools in Singapore

This process is a two-stage exercise. First, there is a screening in August which has two paper tests: mathematics and English language.

The second stage is where the selection happens. It usually takes place in the month of October. Shortlisted students will have to go through three papers: mathematics, English language, and General Ability. Afterward, parents will be notified and students will receive a letter of invitation.

This program has proven its effectiveness for many years. In fact, a survey once revealed that many of the GEP students have been admitted to many prestigious institutions overseas and have been granted scholarship programs.

Top GEP primary schools in Singapore 2022

GEP Primary Schools Contact information Address Catholic High School (Primary) E-mail: chs_ps@moe.edu.sg Contact number: 6458 9869 Website: https://catholichigh.moe.edu.sg Location : 9 Bishan Street 22, Singapore 579767 Henry Park Primary School E-mail: hpps@moe.edu.sg Contact number: 6466 3600 Website: https://henryparkpri.moe.edu.sg/ Location : 1 Holland Grove Road Singapore 278790 Nanyang Primary School E-mail: nyps@moe.edu.sg Contact number: 6467 2677 Website: https://nyps.moe.edu.sg/ Location: 52 King's Road Singapore 268097 Raffles Girls’ Primary School E-mail: rgpas@moe.edu.sg Contact number: 6468 4377 Website: https://rafflesgirlspri.moe.edu.sg/ Location: 21, Hillcrest Road, Singapore 289072 Rosyth School E-mail: rosyth_sch@schools.gov.sg Contact number: 6481 2273 Website: https://rosyth.moe.edu.sg/ Location : 21 Serangoon North Ave 4, Singapore 555855 Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) E-mail: acps@moe.edu.sg Contact number: 6250 1633 Website: https://acspri.moe.edu.sg/ Location : 50 Barker Rd, Singapore 309918 Nan Hua Primary School E-mail: nhps@moe.edu.sg Contact number: 6778 8050 Website: https://nanhuapri.moe.edu.sg/ Location : 30 Jln Lempeng, Singapore 128806

PHOTO: Catholic High School (Primary)

Catholic High School (Primary) is an all-boys school. It is one of the highly-regarded Catholic schools in the country of Singapore. They don’t just offer programs like GEP, but also the Special Assistance Plan (SAP).

It is also highly recognised for its bilingualism and biculturalism. The school is also known for its sports like wushu, table tennis, and softball.

PHOTO: Henry Park Primary School

Henry Park Primary School is one of the famous schools in Singapore offering GEP. It has had a nurturing culture and holistic education since it was established in the year 1977.

The institution was also boasts multiple awards, including Character and Citizenship Education, Best Practice for Teaching and Learning, School Distinction Award, Best Practice Partnership, and Student All-Round Development.

PHOTO: Nanyang Primary School

Nanyang Primary School is an all-girls school and a good GEP school. Notable leaders have studied in this school. Their brand of education is excellence and bicultural education.

Their art groups are also in the top rankings in every competition. The goal of their GEP is to develop a high level of thinking and intellectual depth for each student. It also has the purpose to nurture productive creativity and develop qualities that a responsible leader must possess.

PHOTO: Raffles Girls’ Primary School

One of the pioneers to start the Gifted Education Program in 1984, Raffles Girls’ Primary School is well-known. Its GEP curriculum aims to allow GEP students to learn technical skills and also encourage them to explore their areas of interest.

It started with 40 GEP students and now has about 150 students in Primary 4 and Primary 6. Not only that, but it has also achieved numerous recognitions for areas of Student Development, School Excellence, Teaching and Learning, and many more.

PHOTO: Rosyth School

Rosyth School is situated in Northeast Singapore and is one of the more oversubscribed primary schools in the country. Together with Raffle Girls’ Primary School, it was also part of the GEP pilot in the year 1984.

This school has made sure that their curriculum is well-structured, the facilities are in top-notch condition, and its teams are experienced. They are also popular because of their co-curricular activities, including choir and badminton.

PHOTO: Anglo-Chinese School (Primary)

Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) is a boys school that emphasises both in excellence in academics and in moral values. It has strong Methodist roots and culture that builds strong personalities for students.

Its Gifted Education Program provides learning opportunities that enrich students' intellectually and character-wise.

PHOTO: Nan Hua Primary School

Nan Hua Primary School maintains a strong focus on inculcating Chinese culture and language.

It also offers different individualised study options: Community Problem Solving Programme (CmPS), Innovation Program (IvP), Destination Imagination (DI), and Individualised Research Study (IRS).

