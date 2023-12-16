Top hotpot places in Johor Bahru for your next satisfying fix in Malaysia

It’s no secret that we enjoy crossing the border to Malaysia, for various reasons: stocking up on groceries, getting our hair and nails done, and, most importantly, indulging in scrumptious food, with hotpot being the top choice. Whatever you’re in the mood for, our list of the top hotpot spots in Johor Bahru is bound to leave you craving for more!

Chi-Gui Mala Hot Pot

A short drive away from the checkpoint, treat yourself to the ultimate hotpot experience at Chi-Gui Mala Hot Pot. With a steadfast commitment to preserving culinary traditions and crafting unique delicacies, Chi-Gui Mala Hot Pot ensures every visit results in unforgettable moments. Dive into a diverse selection of eight flavourful soup bases, ranging from the refreshing Tomato (S$5.71++) to the spicy Mala Milk Soup (S$6.57++). Chi-Gui takes pride in offering a variety of fresh cuts and greens, including highlights such as Premium Beef Slices (S$11.48), Half-Shell Scallops (S$8.04), Shrimp Paste (S$7.46), and Japanese Bamboo Slices (S$3.73). Don’t forget to top up for their Sauce Bar (S$0.86), boasting over 40 types of sauces, promising to cater to every palate.

Chi Gui Mala Hot Pot is located at Twin Galaxy, 01-03 #01-05, Jalan Dato Abdullah Tahir, Taman Abad, 80300 Johor Bahru, Malaysia, p.+60 17 665 3899. Open daily 12pm-12am.

Shu Da Xia Hotpot

Just a 30-minute drive from Tuas Checkpoint, Shu Da Xia Hotpot prides itself on using the most authentic raw ingredients imported from China. From the atmospheric ambiance reminiscent of Wuxia fiction adventures to authentic attractions showcasing the allure of Sichuan cuisine, Shu DaXia promises an immersive journey. Delight your taste buds with options like the butter-based Traditional Sichuan Mala Soup (S$13.78) or the rich Beauty Collagen Bone Soup (S$12.91). You can also mix and match with their Tai Chi Flavoured Pot (S$13.78) or Triple Flavoured Pot (S$14.06). In terms of ingredients, take your pick of bold options such as Iceberg Duck Intestine (S$8.32), Tai Chi Mashed Shrimp (S$12.91), Duck Blood (S$3.44), and if you’re looking to share with friends and family, the Sliced Lamb and Beef Platter (S$18.37)is the ultimate choice. Like any hot pot place, you’ll get to craft your own sauces at the condiments station, complemented by free appetisers and ice cream for a sweet ending.

Shu Da Xia Hotpot is located at 99&101, Jalan Sutera Tanjung 8/2, Taman Sutera Utama, 81300 Skudai, Johor Bahru, Malaysia, p. +60 14-308 5930. Open daily 12pm-12am.

Arashi Shabu Shabu

Just as Singapore has Hai Di Lao, Johor Bahru boasts its own gem—Arashi Shabu Shabu. A crowd favourite with nine outlets spanning across the state, Arashi Shabu Shabu is known for its affordable price point, fresh hotpot ingredients, and quality soup bases. Start off your hotpot adventure by choosing from their 12 soup bases, including the Arashi Hot & Spicy Milk (S$2.29), reminiscent of the Mala Milk Soup Base, or the Arashi Sukiyaki (S$2.00). If you’re planning to go there by yourself, fret not, as all their soups are served in individual portions. When it comes to ingredients, Arashi presents a variety of à la carte options and Shabu Sets, inclusive of your choice of soup broth. Options like Pork Cheek Shabu Set (S$8.29) or Barramundi Shabu Set (S$9.44) provide fuss-free choices for a satisfying meal.

Arashi Shabu Shabu has various outlets in Johor Bahru including City Square Mall and KSL. For more information, click here.

Bào Jūn Hot Pot

Get ready for an exquisite steamboat experience at Bào Jūn Hot Pot, where dining isn’t just a meal; it’s a grand affair filled with shared moments, laughter, and indulgence with friends and family. Boasting an expansive steamboat buffet, delve into a tantalising array of dishes, sauces, and soup bases. If you’re unsure about broth choices, opt for the fail-safe crowd-pleasers like Mala, Tonkotsu, or the sweet and tangy Tomato. Elevate your dining experience with not just exceptional food but also forging unforgettable memories with your loved ones.

Bào Jūn Hot Pot is located at Level 3, zone 3F, unit T-055, The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey, 1, Persiaran Southkey 1, Southkey, 80150 Johor Bahru, Malaysia, p. +60 7 278 3686. Open daily 10am-10pm. Steamboat Buffet is priced at S$17.08++ for lunch, S$20.06++ for dinner, S$8.58++ for children between 91cm – 110cm.

Guoma Steamboat Buffet

Discover a the hotpot haven – Guoma Steamboat, where an extensive array of toppings awaits you along the buffet line. Dive into a two-section pot featuring Mala and Chicken soup base, offering a perfect balance of spice and richness. The impressive selection includes succulent options like Pork Belly, Prime Beef, Mutton, and Fresh Seafood. Guoma takes your experience up a notch with its unique “build-your-own” Taiwanese Minced Pork Rice, allowing you to personalise this classic dish to your liking. The buffet also includes an assortment of soft drinks, and for dessert lovers, indulge in a generous serving of Ice Jelly or Pudding, bringing a delightful end to your meal.

Guoma Steamboat has two outlets located at Zenith Mall and Mount Austin in Johor Bahru. Steamboat Buffet is priced from S$13.46 for adults and S$6.28 for children.

Dragon’s Journey Hotpot

Dragon’s Journey Hotpot is the epitome of authentic old Sichuan hot pot with ingredients of the highest quality, and exquisite soup base, making it a feast for the tongue. Take your pick between their Signature Buffet (S$22.93++) or their Luxury Buffet (S$34.41++) if you want to indulge in more premium cuts. With eight diverse soup bases, ranging from the classic Tomato Soup to the tangy Sour Cabbage soup, the options are abundant. The ingredients section features classic hotpot items with a slightly extreme kick in their meats—daring choices like Pig’s Throat, 3 Inch Duck Intestine, and Pig or Duck Blood Cube await the adventurous. If that’s not enticing enough, Dragon’s Journey also offers free-flow drinks, condiments, and ice cream to cool down after a satisfying, sweat-inducing hotpot experience.

Dragon’s Journey Hotpot is located at 25, Jalan Dato Abdullah Tahir, Taman Abad, 80300 Johor Bahru, Malaysia, p. +60 10-888 8755. Open Mon-Thu 12pm-3pm, Fri-Sun 12pm-5am.

BaJiu Men Hotpot

Step into the flavourful world of BaJiu Men Hotpot in the bustling Austin Heights area, where every dish is a treat for your taste buds and Instagram feed. Beyond the usual soup bases, dive into the Ice and Fire Jiugong Grid Patent Mala Spicy Hotpot (S$12.05), a visual delight with its mala soup base in a grid section pot, complete with dry ice for an enchanting visual display. Choose your meat adventure, whether it’s ala carte or go big with platters like the Beef Stomach Platter (S$13.78) or Seafood Platter (S$13.78). Beyond the traditional hotpot ingredients, don’t miss their fried delights, including the Crispy Pork (S$6.31) and Deep Fried Rice Cakes (S$4.59). Additionally, cap off your meal with a complimentary potong ice cream.

BaJiu Men Hotpot is located at Block B, G10, Jalan Jaya Putra 1/1, Bandar Jaya Putra, 81100 Johor Bahru, Malaysia, p. +60 18-913 8466. Open daily 1pm-12am.

Zuimatou Hotpot

Discover the authentic flavours of Sichuan cuisine at Zuimatou Hotpot, a gem that originated in China and has made its way to Johor Bahru, Malaysia. A true haven for steamboat and hotpot enthusiasts, Zuimatou is committed to crafting the purest taste by meticulously selecting high-quality ingredients, ensuring an exceptional dining experience for its consumers offers a diverse menu of fresh and premium dishes, complemented by top-notch services, making your visit an unforgettable culinary journey.

Zuimatou Hotpot is located at 4&5, Blok B, Persiaran Senibong, 81750 Masai, Johor Bahru, Malaysia, +60 12-777 3833. Open Mon-Thu 4pm-12am, Fri-Sun 12pm-12am.

Dai Tao Lala Pot

Known for its extremely generous servings of lala, aromatic broth, and affordable prices, Dai Tao Lala Pot is a known supper spot for many locals and visitors alike. Indulge in a comforting pot of soup along with some late-night drinks. For the soup base, choose between the Dai Tao Signature Soup (S$10.90) or the Pork Stomach Soup with White Peppercorns (S$10.90). Apart from their signature dish, the Sha Bai Lala (S$4.39/kg), explore over 60 hotpot ingredients such as the Mushroom Platter (S$3.44), Thousand-Layer Tripe (S$5.22), Abalone Slice (S$3.01), and Lobster Ball (S$3.12). Quench your thirst with drink options like Sour Plum (S3.73 per jug), or if you’re in the mood for some booze, go for their Five-Bottle Carlsberg (S$14.35) and cheers with your friends.

Dai Tao Lala Pot is located at No.49, Jalan Austin Height 8/5 , Taman Mount Austin Johor Bahru, 81100 Johor Bahru, Malaysia, p. +60 12-601 1788. Open daily 5pm-3am.

Good Family Steamboat

With a 22-year legacy in Johor, Good Family Steamboat stands as a homegrown hotpot brand, winning the hearts of locals by delivering good, top-quality, and wholesome fresh food for families. Featuring 40 exclusive handmade hotpot dishes, Good Family Steamboat is committed to using healthy, pure ingredients in crafting a variety of fragrant and delicious soups. The restaurant offers five distinct soup bases and quality ingredients, including fish, prawns, tofu, dumplings, eggs, vegetables, and Kurobuta pork, creating an authentic dining experience in a casual and comfortable setting.

Good Family Steamboat has four outlets in Johor Bahru located at Taman Pelangi, Taman Molek, Bukit Indah, and Mount Austin.

