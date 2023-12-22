Top-rated ice cream shop The Humble Scoop closes Katong outlet after 5 years, last day of operations on Dec 29

Easties would need no introduction to The Humble Scoop, especially if they've got a sweet tooth.

Unfortunately, the ice cream shop will be shutting its Katong outlet by the end of the year.

The Humble Scoop made the announcement via its social media channels on Tuesday (Dec 19).

Its final day of operations will be on Dec 29.

"It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing our closure of the Katong outlet," the post read.

The Humble Scoop went on to thank their supporters over the last five years for choosing them as their go-to ice cream.

The cafe is known for coming up with unique locally-inspired flavours such as Kopi C Siew Dai and Orh Bee Good, a pulut hitam-flavoured ice cream.

Netizens swarmed to the comments section with many displaying sadness and shock at the news.

Some were keen to understand why the outlet will be closed for good.

While The Humble Scoop did not disclose any reasons behind the closure, it mentioned that this decision was a "necessary" one.

It has been a rough year for the ice cream shop as their Kovan outlet also closed just two months ago.

AsiaOne has reached out to The Humble Scoop for more information.

Amidst the gloom is a silver lining, though — there's still a week left to head down for one final hurrah.

A sucker for the all-time classic cookies and cream? Or do you prefer something more locally-inspired like the kaya toast?

Regardless of your flavour preferences (or mood on the day), chances are that The Humble Scoop has got your back.

And if you're keen, the shop will be holding a garage sale of their pre-loved items on Dec 30.

Address: 865 Mountbatten Road B1-92, Katong Shopping Centre, S437844

Opening hours: 12pm to 8.30pm on Tuesdays to Thursdays, 12pm to 9.30pm on Fridays to Sundays

