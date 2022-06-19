The top-rated manicure, pedicure, leg and feet treatments in Singapore

Besides adding that final flourish to your look, manicures and pedicures often come with soaks, scrubs, moisturisers and massages that help you attain baby soft and smooth skin. As there are many nerve endings in your feet, foot massages are wonderful to improve circulation and stimulate muscles, as well as reduce tension and aches.

Feet treatments such as pedicures and foot massages also provide the opportunity for you to tackle feet issues such as blisters, bunions, corns and toenail problems that you may not have known about. Of course, what's not to love about such treatments? They give us much-needed downtime to disconnect and zone out.

So, which salons and spas in Singapore should you book your appointments at? Check out the winners of The Weekly's Spa Awards 2022.

Best mani-pedi experience

PHOTO: The Nail Artistry

The Nail Artistry Classic Gel Pedicure + Organic White Radiance Spa

The four-step White Radiance is designed to brighten and soften the skin on your feet (or hands), and uses only organic ingredients. This foot spa starts with a soak in mineral-rich dead sea salt to clean and soften the skin, followed by a sugar scrub to gently exfoliate and moisturise skin, plus a moisturising mask and massage cream to hydrate and nourish skin.

The final touch is a classic gel pedicure. Fans rave about the attention to details here and the reasonable prices.

$40 for Classic Gel Pedicure and $90 for Organic White Radiance Spa

The Nail Artistry has two locations:

East Coast: 27 East Coast Road, Tel: +65 6386 2722 or Whatsapp: +65 8800 9119

Serangoon Gardens: 1 Maju Avenue, #01-23, Tel: +65: 6966 1919 or Whatsapp: +65 8800 9119

Best manicure spa experience

PHOTO: Auum

Auum Sentosa Ecogel Signature Manicure

Auum carries vegan-friendly polishes that are free from the most toxic chemicals usually found in nail polishes. For example, there are no parabens and no fragrances, and all polishes are hypoallergenic. You'll find top brands such as NCLA, Deborah Lippmann, Butter LONDON, and Auum's own EcoGel!

The Signature ManiPedi is a pampering nail treatment with Auum's signature products that soften and smoothen nail cuticles. Nails are shaped and finished with your choice of non-toxic and vegan polish, and a glossy top coat.

For an extra fee, you can also book spa parties at Auum, or a concierge service for at-home treatments.

$153.01 at the Sentosa outlet, $223.63 at the Raffles outlet, or $168 for concierge service.

Auum has two locations:

So SPA by Sofitel Sigapore, 3 Bukit Manis Road, Tel: +65 6463 9713

Raffles Hotel Arcade, 328 North Bridge Road, #01-31, Tel: +65 6463 9713

Best no-frills manicure

Namaste Beauty

Fast, efficient and comfortable - when you want a manicure in a flash, Namaste is a great option. The decor is soothing in tones of grey silver and black, with big squashy chairs so you can relax. Fans also appreciate that staff focus on hygiene and aim to be flexible if you need to reschedule appointments.

$55 for Classic Gel Manicure; $30 for Express Manicure

Namaste Beauty, 21 Mount Elizabeth, #01-03 York Hotel, Tel/Whatsapp: +65 9108 9320

Best nail art

Flora by Face Bistro

This spa is inspired by Japanese treatments, with an attached cafe that serves healthy Japanese food and a wide range of herbal teas. With its spanking-new beauty kitchen concept, Flora by Face Bistro embraces the synonymy of beauty and wellness.

When it comes to manicures and nail art, the aesthetic is distinctively Japanese, with delicate colours and details. The nail menu is huge, with a choice of soak-offs and nourishing treatments to rejuvenate your hands and strengthen nails before and after your manicure.

From $100 for 60 minutes for a simple nail art manicure, to $150 for 90 minutes for luxury nail art manicure

Flora by Face Bistro, Capitol Singapore, 13 Stamford Road, B2-49/50, Tel: +65 8894 1878

Best pedicure with treatment (Ingrown nail)

Namaste Beauty

Namaste Beauty does some nice nail art. But fans really come here for the classic treatments and hygienic services. For example, your Classic Pedicure can include treatments to gently prevent and treat ingrown nails. From soaking your feet, to trimming nails, the nail technicians are extra attentive.

$55 for Classic Pedicure

Namaste Beauty, 21 Mount Elizabeth, #01-03 York Hotel, Tel/Whatsapp: +65 9108 9320

Best painless hair removal for legs and intimate areas

Strip AFT hair removal

The patented Advanced Fluorescence Technology (known as AFT) is exclusive to Strip. This semi-permanent hair reduction method uses beams of specially filtered light to weaken hair follicles, delaying hair growth or stopping regrowth entirely. The extra-wide applicator tip makes the treatment more comfortable - it feels like a warm roller, not like you are being zapped. Our tester gleefully said: "I honestly felt no pain - and I have a very low pain threshold!"

$68 for first trial

Strip has 15 outlets in Singapore. For locations and bookings, call +65 6337 8747 or WhatsApp +65 8940 4882

Best all-in-one foot massage

PHOTO: Feet Haven Reflexology

Feet Haven Reflexology Extra Shiok Combi Therapy Massage

Reflexology reduces stress by generating deep relaxation, helping the body balance itself and allowing healing energy to flow. The foot reflexology here is the classic style, in that it can be a tiny bit painful at first, but the therapists here will adjust the pressure to your preferred level. You wouldn't find fault with the ambience: dim lighting, soft music and quiet voices. The prices make it an affordable indulgence.

$72 for 90 minutes (60 minute shoulder massage + 30 minute foot massage)

Feet Haven Reflexology has two locations:

Katong: 136 East Coast Road, #01-01, Tel +65 6344 7311

Ubi: 304 Ubi Avenue 1, #01-125, Tel: +65 6904 2022

This article was published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.