Everything $3.90: Japan's yakitori chain Torikizoku opens at VivoCity

An izakaya experience in Singapore at affordable prices? Yes, it's possible.

While visiting the Japanese-style gastropubs is a fairly low-cost affair in the land of the rising sun, it's usually a pricey occasion in Singapore — until now.

Torikizoku — yes, the yakitori chain with those big yellow signs seen all over Japan — has made landfall in Singapore, and it's doing so with a bang by opening its largest outlet in the world at VivoCity on Friday (May 29).

The 174-seater restaurant has both indoor and outdoor dining areas, and features a view of the HarbourFront promenade facing Sentosa.

In Japan, all items on Torikizoku's menu are 390 yen ($3.10). Similarly, its menu in Singapore has a flat pricing of $3.90. Only items on the kid's menu and alcoholic beverages cost more, at $9.90.

The highlight of Torikizoku's menu are its chicken skewers, where you'll find the usual yakitori assortments such as thigh, skin and meatball.

What will stand out is its Kizokuyaki range of jumbo skewers that are twice the size of the average skewer, available in sauce, spice and salt variations. The sauce flavour in particular features a tare (Japanese for sauce) recipe passed down for over 40 years.

The signature Kizokuyaki Chicken Thigh & Leek (Sauce) is a brand staple that will be available in Singapore too, featuring pieces of juicy chicken thigh and leek glazed with copious amounts of tare.

It's not just grilled chicken on the menu. The Grilled Fluffy Grated Yam, served topped with seaweed, mayo and quail egg, is a light and airy dish meant as a delicate accompaniment to the yakitori.

For something more filling, the Kamameshi Chicken & Rice, served in a mini claypot, does the trick.

Beverage wise, a huge range of drinks both alcoholic and non-alcoholic will be available, just like in Japan.

While Torikizoku is now open, its grand opening is set for June 15. To celebrate the occasion, those visiting from June 15 to 30 can take part in a "3.9 Seconds Challenge".

Diners who manage to stop a running digital clock at exactly 3.9 seconds will have their entire bill waived. Those who narrowly miss the timing, within 3.7 to 4.1 seconds, will receive an exclusive plushie instead.

Torikizoku was first founded in Osaka by entrepreneur Tadashi Okura in 1985. It has since grown from a single yakitori eatery into one of Japan's most recognisable restaurants, with over 700 restaurants across the globe.

In Singapore, the brand is franchised by Gohan Concepts, a joint venture between FairPrice Group and BHAG Pte Ltd.

Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk, #01-104/105, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: Mon-Sun, 11am to 10pm

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dannon.har@asiaone.com