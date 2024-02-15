Total Defence as an avatar-led RPG? Game on!

Today (15 Feb) is Total Defence (TD) Day, and this year marks 40 years of Total Defence (TD40) in Singapore. In commemoration of TD40, Singapore Discovery Centre (SDC) has put together a host of exhibitions and engaging family-themed programmes for everyone to enjoy.

From now till Mar 17 2024, you're invited to discover the evolution of TD over the past 40 years, and reflect on how to prepare for future challenges to our Little Red Dot's defence.

The highlight of SDC's TD offerings is a special exhibition, "Total Defence For Thee!", where you will be transported to a futuristic cyberpunk universe to tackle evolving threats to our country's defence. Modelled after a role-playing game (RPG), you will select a unique avatar before going on to clear a series of obstacles in three different zones.

Zone 1: Character building (Past)

Delve into the history of Total Defence where everyday citizens brave challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic and resource shortages. See how the six pillars of TD (Economic, Psychological, Social, Military, Civil, and Digital Defence) come into play, then create your unique avatar at the Find Your Focus booth.

Answer a series of questions (like you would in a personality test) before the system selects one out of six avatars best suited to your strengths. Each avatar has certain standout traits, much like the characters in an RPG game.

Remember to take your chosen avatar's card before heading off to tackle the interactive maze in Zone 2, as you'll need it for every station later.

Zone 2: Roll for initiative (Present)

In this interactive maze, you'll have to pick one of two choices at every station, and your choices will shape the narrative as you navigate through daily challenges revolving around TD. Scan your avatar's card at the interactive screen located in front of each station, and follow the instructions.

Depending on the trait required for each station, certain characters will have an advantage. However, do not fret. While there may not be a straight path to victory, you can overcome all the obstacles if your play your cards right!

Zone 3: The critical role (Future)

In this section, thought-provoking questions will prompt you to think about the challenges Singapore may encounter in the future. Then, step into the spotlight to craft your unique hero, pledge to the cause, and see your light shine on a map of Singapore alongside fellow heroes who have done the same.

Remember the six pillars of TD? You'll need a total of six people to light up the "Stronger Together" neon sign; each person just needs to step on a pad. United as one, watch the sign light up bit by bit together once all six pads have been activated.

Laser Tag, 4D rides and more

Other than the special exhibition, there'll be a slew of free activities that are usually ticketed. Find out more here.

Singapore Stories film screenings

Catch three award-winning short films at the iwerks Theatre on Feb 17 and 18 2024, free of charge.

Azza: A heart-wrenching story based on a true-life account of an 11- year-old girl who is confronted with the shock of her dearest father plotting a terrorist attack

Time: 5pm to 5.30pm

Gallant: A scene from the Japanese invasion of Singapore back in 1942, where love and family bond triumphed over fear and turned cowardice into heroism, amid terror and panic

Time: 1.15pm to 1.45pm

SQ117: A thrilling docu-drama on the hijack of SQ117, featuring the SAF commando elites who successfully rescued all hostages and took down the hijackers

Time: 3pm to 3.30pm

Defence through the ages guided tour

Embark upon a journey through some of the key historical events that have shaped Singapore's defence strategy through the years, and explore how you can play a part in keeping our Lion City safe and secure.

Date/Time: Feb 3 and 24 2024, 1pm

Laser Tag Mission

Capture the enemy team's flag while moving around an obstacle course designed to hone your skills and push your limits in SDC's laser tag arena. The quick 10-minute rounds will definitely get your blood and heart pumping as you face off against your friends.

Date/Time: Feb 17 and 18 2024, 12pm to 2pm

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.