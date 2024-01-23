Water, air-con and others to be disrupted in Singapore's first islandwide Total Defence exercise

SINGAPORE — The Republic's first islandwide Total Defence exercise will be held in February to increase Singaporeans' readiness for crises and disruptions. This is among several events to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Total Defence in 2024.

From Feb 15 to 29, Exercise SG Ready will simulate an attack on Singapore using a variety of hybrid security threats from an anonymous aggressor deploying cyber attacks, disinformation campaigns and drones against various targets.

These attacks would cause simulated disruptions to power, water or food supply to some schools on Feb 15 and 16. Emergency food supplies and water will be provided during this time.

Community facilities and commercial and government buildings will also take turns to run simulated disruptions as part of the exercise over two weeks.

The simulated disruptions include temporary stoppage of escalators and air-conditioners on various days, while 20 prominent public buildings such as the Treasury, Supreme Court, National Heritage Board museums, Esplanade Theatres and Suntec Convention Centre will switch off their facade lighting to simulate a blackout caused by a cyber attack on the power grid.

In all, some 500 educational, community, commercial and government buildings will be involved in the exercise.

The decision to hold the exercise came about as a result of feedback from various government agencies and partners that there is a need to educate Singaporeans on what to do in the event of a crisis, said Brigadier-General Kelvin Fan, deputy secretary (policy) at the Ministry of Defence, on Jan 22 during the launch of the Total Defence 40th anniversary (TD40) events.

"It is to enhance the readiness, resilience and the unity of Singaporeans whenever there is a crisis", amid "increased volatility, increased uncertainty and increased turbulence in the world", added BG Fan, who is also the chairman of the TD40 organising committee.

He listed climate change, cyber attacks and supply chain disruptions as some of the challenges the world faces.

Government agency Nexus, which is responsible for Total Defence and National Education, has launched an exercise scenario video to set the context for the simulated disruptions happening during the two-week exercise.

Members of the public who would like more information on the locations and dates of the simulated disruptions for Exercise SG Ready can go to the SGReadygowhere website.

Other anniversary events include a Total Defence convention, which will be held in April, and a roving Total Defence exhibition showcasing the contributions of Singaporeans to Total Defence over the past 40 years.

The exhibition will be held throughout Singapore over the year, according to BG Fan. Details of the exhibition will be announced later.

There will also be a Total Defence dynamic display at the National Day Parade 2024, which will be held at the Padang.

Singapore's concept of Total Defence was launched on Jan 22, 1984, as a national defence concept to rally Singaporeans in the event of a military threat and build up the people's determination to stand up for Singapore.

The concept's original five pillars were Military Defence, Civil Defence, Economic Defence, Social Defence, and Psychological Defence. Digital Defence was added in 2019.

