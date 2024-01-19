'This is a tough one to write': Popular burger hawker Hammee's announces closure of Commonwealth stall after 4 years

For burger lovers, this one might just sting a little more.

Hammee's will no longer be serving up their delicious burgers any longer.

The famous hawker stall, located at Commonwealth Crescent Market and Food Centre, announced its closure via Instagram on Thursday (Jan 18).

"The past four years have been a fun learning journey," the hawker shared.

Hammee's mentioned how even writing out the post was a struggle as they were truly saddened by the stall's closure.

Over the years, Hammee's designed their original cheeseburger to make sure that all the components are done right.

It seemed that choosing to be hawkers has had an impact on them as people too.

The hawkers themselves admitted to being introverts.

But being in this line of work has allowed them opportunities to meet and form connections with people, which they truly treasure.

"Our passion for serving good food remains strong as ever," they said.

No reasons were provided for the stall's closure.

AsiaOne has reached out to Hammee's for more information.

Based on the Instagram post, there might just be a glimmer of hope for those anticipating a potential reopening.

Hammee's suggested that fans should continue following them online as they "might appear" somewhere in the near future.

"There are some options at the moment but nothing can be confirmed yet," the stall added.

At the hawker centre

Established in 2018, Fans often flocked to Hammee's specifically for a taste of their affordable yet juicy artisanal burgers.

Whether its their hand-battered fish burger, classic beef cheeseburgers or crispy fried chicken burger, all their patties come encased in fluffy buns freshly baked on the daily.

Hammee's also served up sides like potato mash and onion rings. But there's no denying their best-seller was the stall's triple-cooked fries.

ALSO READ: The Three Peacocks to leave Labrador Park after 6 years, enjoy their $39.90 buffet promotion before the move

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.