Touring Binjai Park: An expensive landed estate with Good Class Bungalows and smaller landed homes from $28 million

Previously, I'd covered a few reader-requested tours, such as that of Woodlands Park.

With all the buzz about AI and how it can potentially replace humans, I was curious as to what it would suggest for this landed tour series, so I fed ChatGPT the past articles I'd done on landed estates in Singapore and asked it to suggest the next one, that would be of interest to Singaporeans.

Lo and behold, it recommended Binjai Park, a very exclusive landed enclave in District 21, home to some of Singapore's exclusive Good Class Bungalows (also known as GCBs, which make up only around 2,800 properties in the entire country.) I guess ChatGPT must suffer from the delusion that Singaporeans are all super rich!

Luckily, I spotted some smaller houses in the vicinity, so I decided to proceed with the walkabout. The "smaller" houses (semi-Ds) will still set you back around $7 to $8 million (based on past transactions) but at least that's more attainable than a GCB!)

As shown in the photo above, the houses run perpendicular to the Binjai Park GCBs. Since not everyone is interested in GCBs — whether for vicarious living or a potential investment — let's look at the semi-Ds first.

The semi-Ds can be found along a few streets: Dunearn Road (parallel to the main road and thus the noisiest), Jalan Jambu Mawar, Jalan Jambu Batu, and Jalan Jambu Ayer. These streets are the buffer between the GCBs and Dunearn Road, as they're located closer to the main road.

The good news is that they're a shorter walk to public transport (the bus stop or King Albert Park MRT — about 15 minutes walk away, depending on where you live) as well as very close to the amenities located at the shophouses.

The bad news is, that you might be able to hear some road noise, depending on where your property is located. (Dunearn Road gets very busy thanks to all the schools located in the area.) Having said that, the noise levels here are quite OK.

Because the properties here are all on the larger side- and maybe because of the illustrious neighbours (I saw a security officer patrolling outside one of the GCBs, which was very keen on privacy (it had teeny windows) — the roads are very empty and parking is not an issue here.

(This may change closer to mealtimes, as there are a few restaurants located at Binjai Park and no MSCP or underground car park.)

Note: some are leasehold, but at 999-years from 1875, enough to last your family several generations.

And now for the shops!

There's also a butcher for humans, Ryan's Grocer, along the same row.

Ok now we've seen the "affordable" houses and the shops, let's head down Binjai Park Road to look at the GCBs!

This brings us to the end of Binjai Park, but I'll venture a little further to show you another "affordable" option for those who want to live here but can't pay for a GCB: Binjai Crest (a cluster house.)

Anyway, we've seen the cluster houses, so let's walk back to the T-junction.

This tour is focusing on Binjai Park, so we're pretty much at the end of today's tour.

