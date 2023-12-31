Touring Clementi Crescent: A small and private freehold landed estate you probably don't know about

Today, we’re going to tour Clementi Crescent, a very private estate in D21, opposite Sunset Way.

Now some of you may be scoffing at the fact that I called a landed enclave in D21 "the most exclusive landed estate". However, have look at this map and you’ll see what I mean.

As you can see, Clementi Crescent is a tiny collection of properties situated all by itself, in the midst of verdant greenery.

Though it is located opposite the Sunset Way estate, there are no other residential properties on its side of the road for quite a good distance. (The closest would be the King Albert Park GCB estate to the right, and the Pine Grove apartments after Ulu Pandan Road.)

And whilst the houses and address here may not be the most premium (one usually thinks of Nassim or Holland when one says exclusive), I would say that privacy earns it the title exclusive.

(If you want to see exactly how private the houses are, have a look at this detached unit as well as the views from a semi-D there.)

Of course, like everything else in Singapore, good things don’t last forever. All the green space around Clementi Crescent is zoned "Subject to Detailed Planning" so one day this little estate may be surrounded by hundreds of other houses.

But for now, it enjoys its exclusivity. (I couldn’t take a photo of the surrounding green area, as there’s a sign prohibiting photography.)

Anyway, now that we’ve covered why I think the area is exclusive, let’s go on to have a look at the houses!

One thing I have to mention is that the houses closer to the main road can hear some road noise. (Clementi Road is a very busy road, especially during the SIM and Ngee Ann Poly start and end sessions.

However, that may be ameliorated when Maju MRT is completed, although that won’t be for a good while.)

Let’s see where it leads.

Now that we’ve seen what was hidden at the end of the alley, let’s go back out and walk to the end of the road.

One thing I would be worried about, being so close to green space, is wildlife.

I didn’t see any during my walkabout but I know the King Albert Park estate, just a little down the road, used to regularly get monkeys and snakes — and it’s not even as close to the forest as Clementi Crescent!

As you can see, you find a little of everything here.

ALSO READ: Touring Springwood and Jalan Mat Jambol: Freehold houses in Pasir Panjang near the MRT and Greater Southern Waterfront

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.