Touring Burgundy Hill: An affordable landed enclave in Bukit Batok surrounded by greenery

The Burgundy Hill area is home to 166 three-storey semi-detached houses built in 1999, and it was done up in the Victorian style, by CapitaLand.

Although the properties here are 99-year leasehold in nature, they caught my attention for the following reasons:

The plot is bordered by greenery on two sides, so some of the houses have unblocked, lush and verdant views towards the back which, if you’ve been hunting for a landed property, you’ll know is super rare in Singapore.

The living room is double volume with a nice, high ceiling. Before you scoff at this being a waste of space, I’d like to point out that a double-height living room (and surrounding greenery) not only looks good, but also helps keep a house cool and aids ventilation, which is super important in a hot and muggy country like Singapore. (Non-detached landed houses, particularly terrace houses, are infamous for being hot and stuffy. I actually visited one once which was hotter (inside the house) than it was outside under the blazing afternoon sun (due to the lack of airflow!)) If you’re of the “maximise every inch of space” camp, some houses have had the mezzanine area filled to create another room, so there’s something for everyone here. The rooms on the top floor also have beautifully lofty ceilings, with a vaulted effect- some go up to 5m! (Attic rooms are notoriously hot.)

At least half of the houses are North-South facing (well, Northwest-Southeast facing, if we’re being super technical here, but the orientation is more North than West, as you can see from the map below.)

Note: The Burgundy area encompasses these three streets- Burgundy Rise, Burgundy Crescent, and Burgundy Drive- and is about a 10-minute drive to the Jurong CBD area.

PHOTO: URA

Leasehold landed property isn’t for everyone, as it usually suits buyers who are comfortable purchasing property as own-stay homes (and not investment assets), so let’s get the important details out of the way first.

The lease for the land starts from March 1995, i.e. the houses are almost 30 years old, which in leasehold property terms, is considered by some to be “past its prime” if you’re looking to re-sell at a profit later on.

Having said that, you still have a good 72 years left to live in the property, which should be long enough to house yourself till the end of your days and your children till they become financially independent/ retire (if you have any, that is.)

Moreover, if you need the space but don’t have the budget to match, there are semi-detached houses here going for as low as $2.25 million, which is almost impossible to find in today’s property market. (Trust me, I’ve been looking. Another leasehold landed area that I covered with landed properties under $2.5 million at the time of writing is Pasir Ris.)

I drove over to Burgundy Hill at 7am on a weekday and the first thing that came to mind is that the houses are further out than they appear: If you look at the map, the houses are actually along Toh Tuck Road, so technically not too far from the Beauty World area.

However, because of where the turning in (Burgundy Rise) is situated (off Bukit Batok East Avenue 3), it feels like a much longer drive. (On the bright side, the houses are near the PIE, so it’s convenient to get around Singapore.)

There is also only one vehicular entrance/exit into this landed community (although there are several pedestrian entry points). Given that there are only 166 houses here, it shouldn’t get too congested. But at 8 in the morning, there were already three cars waiting behind me waiting to drive out onto the main road.

The turnout is super easy though so no one will have to wait for too long, as there’s a traffic light just a few meters ahead to stop the cars and allow people to exit – very convenient for residents of this landed estate!

The great thing about landed houses is how they allow for self-expression, as you can see from the extremely varied colours of buildings here! (Personally, I prefer the classic white and black, how about you guys? PHOTO: TJ, Stackedhomes

A newly renovated home (from the looks of all the boxes), showing how gorgeous these mock-Victorian houses potentially can be with their lofty ceilings and big windows. PHOTO: TJ, Stackedhomes

One of the pedestrian exits out of the exit, although you’ll see that it’s not wheelchair accessible. From the looks of the steps, this part of the estate sits on higher ground. This is good to hear, as the next-door condo (Parkview) has reviews that mention Tower 3 floods. PHOTO: TJ, Stackedhomes

The internal roads are curving, narrow two-lane roads. Apparently, many residents must have more than one car (or don’t like parking in their own homes) as there were many vehicles parked along the road, though thankfully all on the same side, so it wasn’t too difficult to drive through.

This car has even considerately parked all the way in, so as not to block the road! PHOTO: TJ, Stackedhomes

Here’s another one! One thing I’d like to point out is how close the house behind is and compare it to the one below. Also, note that the land is slightly uphill – I’m not sure if the area floods, but if it does (as the review of Parkview Condo next door seems to indicate), you’d probably want a unit on higher ground. PHOTO: TJ, Stackedhomes

The houses at certain parts of the perimeter of this estate have refreshing views of trees, which I’d personally prefer to stare into a neighbour’s window. PHOTO: TJ, Stackedhomes

PHOTO: TJ, Stackedhomes

Your backyard if you live inside the estate and not along the forested area is decent but I find it a bit of a letdown after the green spaces above. PHOTO: TJ, Stackedhomes

Some residents here do seem to be pretty skilled drivers, as they’ve managed to park TWO cars inside their houses (and the gate isn’t wider than the average) . Your backyard if you live inside the estate and not along the forested area is decent but I find it a bit of a letdown after the green spaces above. PHOTO: TJ, Stackedhomes

The roads are dotted white lines, so your visitors can park along the street. Given that I took the above photo on a regular day, I wonder what the road is like during festive seasons such as Hari Raya, Christmas, or Chinese New Year. PHOTO: TJ, Stackedhomes

Despite the two plots of open land next to the houses, the area feels very busy once you walk out of the Burgundy area, as one side of the landed enclave faces industrial buildings, such as Wcega Plaza, and another, busy roads (Bukit Batok East Avenue 3 and Bukit Batok St 25 – i.e. the houses are next to a junction where a six-car lane road intersects a seven-car lane road!)

Once inside the housing estate, I couldn’t really hear the traffic, but noise may be an issue for the road-facing houses. I would say, it’s very important to pick the position of your unit carefully when buying a house here!

One of the plots of green space nearby. PHOTO: TJ, Stackedhomes

The road in between (Toh Tuck Road) does get pretty busy, as you can see. PHOTO: TJ, Stackedhomes

This is probably why this house has grown some bamboo as a privacy hedge. A friend who’s moved 20x in her life shared with me that bamboo sheds like crazy so if you’re into low-maintenance plans, you may want to consider something else. PHOTO: TJ, Stackedhomes

Maybe this plant (on the left) instead? PHOTO: TJ, Stackedhomes

See what I mean about the busy roads? It’s a stark contrast to the greenery I shared above. PHOTO: TJ, Stackedhomes

You can see how close the houses on the edge are to the main road and the industrial buildings here. PHOTO: TJ, Stackedhomes

Isn’t this the cutest thing you’ve seen? PHOTO: TJ, Stackedhomes

Note: The industrial buildings near Burgundy Hill have been designated as light/clean industry areas so heavy pollution shouldn’t be a big issue.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the greenery surrounding the houses is not protected as they are actually two reserve sites (i.e. the specific use of the land has not yet been determined.)

Also, keep in mind that whilst I personally love living next to a “forest”, it’s not for everyone as these areas are usually more humid, have more insects, and may have wildlife issues.

Quite a few units appear to be undergoing renovation when I walked through the area – I’m guessing it’s because having more space at home has never been more appealing than it is now! PHOTO: TJ, Stackedhomes

One of the units for sale. PHOTO: TJ, Stackedhomes

If you’re wondering about dengue, due to how the Aedes mosquito has evolved locally, that’s actually more of an issue if you live in built-up areas in Singapore than near forested ones!

Living next to a forest has also been linked to better brain health and a person’s increased ability to manage stress, depression, and anxiety. (Unfortunately, according to the study, an urban green space such as a park or even bodies of water can’t substitute for a forest here – although do note that correlation is not causality.)

As you can see, the playground is a good size for 166 units. I’ve seen condos with 500+ units with smaller ones! PHOTO: TJ, Stackedhomes

The sign could do with some sprucing, but what I wanted to point out is how the houses behind the playground appear to be on lower ground (and have back gates leading to the playground, which may not be obvious in this picture – you can see one on the left of the photo and one on the right, in between the playground sign). PHOTO: TJ, Stackedhomes

A close-up shot for those who want to know exactly what the playground comprises. PHOTO: TJ, Stackedhomes

For parents of young children, there’s unfortunately only one Primary School within 1 km of this area (Bukit Timah Primary School) although Pei Hwa Primary is under 2km away.

There’s a large playground within the estate, and many of the houses near the playground have an additional back gate, which I’m a fan of.

There’s a notice board near the playground and it’s nice to see a sense of community (although the notices look pretty impersonal and old). PHOTO: TJ, Stackedhomes

I mentioned above that all the houses here are different. Note the houses on the left of this photo, although they’re semi-Ds, they’re not perfectly lined up, so there’s actually an opportunity to knock more windows into the traditionally closed upside of the house (that’s attached to the neighbour) and allow more light and air in. PHOTO: TJ, Stackedhomes

Unfortunately, when in terms of amenities, the Burgundy Hill estate falls a little short (it lives up to the saying that landed houses are far from everything.)

There is both a Giant and a Sheng Shiong in the area, but it’ll take about 20 minutes on foot to get to either of these supermarkets, so it’s probably too far to walk if you’re stocking up.

As for dining options, there is Boon Mookata & Lok Lok (4.1 stars on Google), Chuan Hai Seafood (4.3 stars), and Naga Thai Food (5 stars!!) in Wcega Plaza opposite the landed estate, as well as a couple of eateries in the HDB estates.

For anything fancier, you have the Baker and Cook cafe at Eng Kong Park (a 20-minute stroll away.)

Public transport is also pretty limited: For those who take the MRT, Burgundy Hill is pretty inconvenient as it’s about 30 minutes away from the closest MRT stations (Beauty World and Bukit Batok, which is also where you’ll find West Mall.) The good news is there’s a bus stop right outside the estate.

Other things to note:

When I mention landed housing to friends, one common topic that comes up is security. If you’re a person who worries about this, do note that some of the houses here that face the forested areas aren’t the most secure, as the fence surrounding the backyard is low enough that I can boost myself over without a ladder. (See photo above) If you follow the news, you may remember that six men who entered Singapore illegally were found hiding in forested areas near here last year. (And if you think such worries are paranoia, I’d like to share the (admittedly uncommon) story of my childhood doctor who came home one day to find his house surrounded by reporters. Apparently, a murderer had been hiding in his home without him realising!)

Some units appear to rent out individual rooms, which is a practice not everyone is comfortable with happening in their neighbourhood. (The listing does not specify whether the entire house is a “dormitory” that rents out rooms individually, or it’s a “one-off” spare room that’s rented out.)

The houses here vary greatly: some units are on land about 2,200 sq ft in size, whilst others are over 4,500 sq ft! (Note that these larger ones are corner units, usually with long, L-shaped driveways – great if your family has multiple cars, but not the most efficient use of space if you don’t.) Some houses have split steps between the living and dining rooms- a popular practice back in the day- whilst others don’t, etc



This article was first published in Stackedhomes.