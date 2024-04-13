Touring Corporation Walk: Cheaper $2m+ landed homes next to a park connector (99-year)

A while back, a reader asked for a tour of Corporation Walk, so off to the West I went on a weekday mid-morning. Although the area is quite far West, it's located in between Jurong Point and Jurong Gateway, so there are two large shopping malls for residents to choose from, both about 15 minutes drive away. (If you've not been to the Gateway area, it's quite comprehensive: you can find most of the shops you want there, from Sephora to Redman, NTUC, Ikea, and, of course, eateries).

The estate also stood out for two other reasons. I wasn't able to find a space to park in it! Luckily, it is SO close to a HDB estate — some houses literally have their back doors open into the HDB estate — that I could park there and walk over.

Difficulty finding parking space is an issue I've experienced in several 99-year landed estates, except for the lucky ones such as Eastwood and more expensive ones such as Victoria Park Villas, although this is the first one I've literally not been able to find any space at all.

The roads here actually aren't as crowded as some other 99-year estates though, and the reason I couldn't find parking is because some of them do not even allow street parking (i.e. they have continuous single white lines or double yellow lines drawn on them), not because they're filled up with cars.

