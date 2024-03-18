Touring Hillview Estate: Affordable freehold landed homes from $3.6m

Hillview Estate, not to be confused with Hillview Garden Estate, a larger landed area we toured a while back (which, interestingly enough, doesn't have a single street with "Hillview" in its name) is a small freehold landed estate in Upper Bukit Timah.

The two areas are separated by just one street (Hillview Avenue) and a few condos, but with quite a different feel.

Unfortunately, when exploring the neighbourhood, you don't get that sense of open greenery, as the estate is bordered by towering apartments.

On the bright side, I didn't see any monkeys when visiting both this estate (and Hillview Garden estate.) A Google search also did not turn up any reports of monkeys in the area (the closest reports I could find were over at Hindhede Walk.)

The above photo was taken near the entrance to the estate, so let's start our photo tour there. One thing I like about this estate is the number of entrance/exit points. When driving, you can enter and exit via Hillview Crescent and Hillview Drive — very generous, considering how small this estate is. For pedestrians, there is a 3rd entry/exit point in between these two roads, that brings you directly to the bus stop.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.