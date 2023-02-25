Touring Jervois Ville: Freehold landed living in a GCB neighbourhood that's more affordable than you think

Today, we're at the Jervois neighbourhood, which is my favourite out of all I've toured so far. The first time I realised there were more 'affordable' terrace houses in the area was when I visited a work colleague. Before that, I'd always associated the area with sprawling mansions and large villa-style GCBs (Good Class Bungalows)!

Indeed, driving to Jervois Ville was a beautiful and relaxing journey, as you traverse spacious, leafy and tranquil roads. The roads do become noticeably smaller and more crowded as we reach this part, where you find the terrace units and condos, but read on to see why I still love this area nonetheless.

This is the road right in front of the houses. (They're opposite a small condo.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As you can see, even though I say that the road is more cramped than the others in the neighbourhood, it's still very easy to drive through. If you're worried about where visiting friends and family can park, the road is a dotted white line so there's space for them to park there (behind where I'm standing).

This is not a through road, so it should be a little more private as you shouldn't get too many non-residents driving down it. The terrace units also appear to be at least 2,200 square feet and above which is relatively large. The listing for sale, for example, is 2,422 square feet.

To put that in context, that's about the same size as the semi-detached houses I toured at Michaels Residences (Dairy Farm area) a while back.

However, do note that as the houses form a curved shape, the plots may not be regular rectangles in shape, which may be an issue for some people who believe in feng shui.

This is the condo across the road: Jervois Regency. There are also a couple of condos behind, 38 Jervois and Mon Jervois, which I'll show you photos of in a bit.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The corner terrace on one end has been redeveloped into a modern home. This is the side wall of the redeveloped corner unit. You can see that it's a fairly deep plot of land.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This is the rest of the road that I mentioned previously — with the dotted white line, where visitors can park.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Given the number of bicycles for rent here, I'm guessing residents are keen cyclists? The building behind is a boutique condo, 38 Jervois, which has some shoebox units.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Opposite is Mon Jervois, a larger development by which I mean 100ish units. It's a 99-year leasehold condo, unlike most of its freehold neighbours, and also has some high-ceiling loft units.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There are a couple of constructions projects next to 38 Jervois. According to the signage, they are building semi-Ds so I was quite impressed to see that there appears to be underground parking of sorts? (Very unusual for landed homes.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

You can also find a few larger detached properties here.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Right at the end of the cul-de-sac, across from the detached units are more terraced houses. If you prefer a more regular shaped plot of land, these are a good alternative to Jervois Ville. (None for sale at the time of writing.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Face-on shot for you to get a better view of the houses.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

These units, along with Jervois Ville and most of the landed properties along this cul-de-sac are zoned 1.4 so have the potential to be en-bloc-ed into a low-rise condo, in the absence of further restrictions. This is probably why, besides large houses, Jervois is also home to numerous boutique condos.

As shown above, the corner terrace here comes with quite a large plot of land!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

In between this row of terrace properties and Mon Jervois is a little secret path, so let's follow it to see where it leads.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This is what you find at the end of the secret road.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

And the reason why I loved this neighbourhood so much! The little pathway leads to Prince Charles Crescent which, although home to several condos such as The Crest and Principal Garden, is really, really quiet and tranquil.

I visited on a weekend evening so I did run into a few people walking their dogs or taking a jog but, as you can see, the road and pavement here are super broad so it didn't feel crowded at all.

Honestly, if I could afford it, I would move to this neighbourhood just to enjoy this sense of peacefulness and spaciousness.

Note 1: Principal Garden is actually a 600+ unit high-rise development (24 floors) so it's really surprising that the area still has such a spacious and serene atmosphere. It's one of those places that you'd really have to visit for yourself to understand why it's been pretty popular in the resale market despite that location being a little further off from the MRT station.

Note 2: Some units from Mon Jervois enjoy this view. I went to see the development a few years back and was so impressed by the view of the Prince Charles Crescent-facing units that I still remember it today. Unfortunately, the rest of the development wasn't as impressive (to me, at least).

At one end of the road is the Singapore School for the Deaf and, at the other (closer to Alexandra Road), is My Saviours Church.

View down the road.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As the above photo shows, each car lane is so wide it looks like it could fit two cars side by side!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

From Prince Charles Crescent, you can see the backyards of the row of terrace houses at the end of Jervois Road. In terms of privacy, I would say that pedestrians such as myself can see into the properties but residents of the opposite condos won't have a clear view.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

I believe that's Petit Jervois, one of the newest condos in the area, on the right.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Followed by Jervois Treasures, another recently completed boutique condo. (38 units only if I'm not wrong.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Following the path to the end brings us to Alexandra Canal and Alexandra Road. There's My Saviour's Church here as well as Jervois Mansion (still being built) and One Jervois (slightly behind where I'm standing to take the photo.) Across the road are Alexandra Primary School as well as Gan Eng Seng School.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Note: Next to Gan Eng Seng is quite a large reserve site.

This is the view to the right.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As you can see, the condos after Prince Charles Crescent are all much higher rise than those at Jervois. The Crest and Principal Garden have a plot ratio of 2.1, One Jervois 2.8 and two plots of land (zoned residential) across Alexandra Canal 3.5.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Doesn't this look like a nice place for an evening stroll?

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

What the other side of the canal looks like.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Cross Alexandra Road/Canal and you find a few HDB estates. In fact a 17-minute walk brings you to the famous Redhill Market.

If that's not enough, you're also about the same distance from Beo Crescent Market, Bukit Merah View Market & Food Centre and Zion Riverside Food Centre.

Certainly a lot of choices, so you can see what a great location Jervois is (close to Orchard Road but not far from local necessities too.)

There are also Delta Sports Hall, Delta Swimming Complex (both temporarily closed), as well as two more schools: Ascension Academy (International School, but note this isn't its permanent home as the plot is actually a reserve site) and APSN (Tanglin Special School.)

Next to Gan Eng Seng School is Tiong Bahru Park so if the walk along Prince Charles Crescent isn't enough, Jervois Residents can head over there to relax.

Now that we've seen what this side has to offer, let's head back to Jervois Ville and have a look at what's on the other side.

Walking back.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Earlier, I forgot to mention that you can find Crescent Girls School at the other end of Prince Charles Crescent but do note that it's a Secondary not Primary School (so the one kilometre rule isn't applicable here.)

Since I mentioned how impressed I was by the view some of the Mon Jervois units enjoy, I thought I'd include a photo of the condo. That's Mon Jervois on the right and you can see that they have a lovely unblocked facing (on this end.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Heading out of Jervois Road. Jervois Ville is just beyond the right edge of the photo and that's Bishopgate in front of me.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

I take a right and this is what I see. Somewhat confusingly, when you turn right out of Jervois Road, you head onto Jervois Road again. Basically, Jervois Road is a really long road, with many small cul-de-sacs off it that are also called Jervois Road.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

From the main Jervois Road, you can see the back of the Jervois Ville houses.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This is what the road behind the houses looks like. The Jervois Ville houses are on the right.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Half of the houses have their backyards facing Jervois Road. Although I couldn't see into the garden as the back walls were solid brick, I could hear the residents (pretty clearly) when they were talking so it's not super private.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

A couple of the units have backyards that allow you to exit this way.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

And since I alluded to the impressive neighbours, I thought you'd like to take a look at some of the bigger houses yourself!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This house is on elevated land and has built a hedge which gives it almost total privacy. Nice!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

One of the neighbours, that is next to Jervois Lodge condo.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

A pair of semi-Ds opposite Jervois Lodge, which is rarer in the area. I saw mostly detached units and a few terrace houses.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Amongst your neighbours is the High Commission of Malaysia.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Walk past the High Commission and you eventually reach Delta Road which leads onto River Valley Road.

There you'll find some commercial shophouses (a vet clinic, pet shop, cake shop etc) as well as Valley Point about a eight minute walk from Jervois Ville — has a FairPrice Finest and Little Farms. It's also the location of the nearest bus stop, which serves 14, 32, 65, 139 and 970.

That's not the bus stop by the way. It's a taxi stand that I pass on the way to Delta Road! First time I've seen one during a landed estate tour and made me think "Ah, another sign that I'm in an atas neighbourhood!"

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Note: One of the downsides of the neighbourhood is that it's not the closest to a MRT station (17 minutes to Redhill MRT or 22 minutes to Great World) so the bus stop and taxi stand will come in handy if you don't have a car.

I've seen property listings advertising it as close to Orchard and Somerset but at over 30 minutes walk, that's definitely not my idea of close!

Where Jervois Road meets Delta Road and River Valley Road. The direction of this photo is looking towards River Valley. There's a SPC to the left of my photo (but the land is zoned residential) and an Esso to my right (not captured in the photo.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Across the road is Valley Point shopping mall (there's an NTUC here) but if you need more shops, you can walk along River Valley Road then turn right on Zion Road/Kim Seng Road and you'll reach Great World City.

Esso. The small Fairprice here is the closest place to pop out for groceries if you live at Jervois Ville.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

That white block next to SPC houses some commercial units, including a cafe such as PRAIRIE by Craftsmen and 9Round River Valley (a fitness centre.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Next to Esso, along Jervois Close, is one of the higher-rise condos in the Jervois area, One Jervois. (It has a plot ratio of 2.8 and 12 stories unlike the rest of the Jervois condos, which are mostly zoned 1.4 and five-stories tall.)

From Jervois Close, you can also walk to Alexandra Canal, so it's just a few steps away from One Jervois and Jervois Jade, the smaller condo next to One Jervois. This is also the way to Alexandra Primary School, which is under a 10 minutes walk from Jervoisville.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

What the pathway looks like in the other direction.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

We've now come to the end of our Jervois walkabout. How did you find the area? Personally, I was really surprised to find such 'affordable' housing in the area.

Not that $5 million to $6 million is low, but given that, at the time of writing, an Upper Thomson terrace was asking for over $6 million and a Toh Tuck terrace house was asking for over $5 million (as was a Pasir Panjang property), I was expecting the Jervois/Tanglin area to be going for more than that.

Note: The reason for the pricing could be because those three properties were built in the last decade or so compared to Jervois Ville which was built in 1989.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.

