Touring Lantana Avenue: Freehold terrace and semi-detached homes close to Sixth Avenue MRT from $5.3m

A reader requested more Bukit Timah tours, without specifying exactly which landed enclave. Sixth Avenue covers a huge part of Bukit Timah, but we've only seen Namly and Ming Teck park so far. Hence, today, I thought we would visit Lantana Avenue, Lasia Avenue, Lemon Avenue, and Lily Avenue!

Sixth Avenue is a major road connecting Bukit Timah Road and Holland Road, and this cluster of Avenues that start with L are closer to the Bukit Timah Road-end (which is also where you can find more amenities. On the Holland Road side, there's really only Cold Storage Jelita within walking distance.)

There are a few rows of shophouses along Bukit Timah Road, where you can find restaurants, cafes such as Toast Box and Bread Talk, a pet shop, and a spa. At Guthrie House, there's even a small Cold Storage. Best of all, similar to Binjai Park, there's also a kopitiam where you can find hawker food such as wanton mee, roast meat, and nasi lemak.

From Lily Avenue (the road closest to Bukit Timah Road), it's only a 6 minute walk to Sixth Avenue MRT and only nine minutes from Lantana Avenue (the road furthest from the MRT.) All in all, for a landed enclave, this area is pretty convenient! (We'll see some of the shops later.)

After we turn round the bend, Lasia Avenue then bisects Lotus Avenue, again a mix of terrace and semi-D houses, with the odd detached unit. However, before we walk down this way, I'd like to show you two things:

The transacted prices for Lotus Avenue and Lasia Avenue. The Garlick Avenue end of Lasia Avenue so that you can see why I pointed it out as a desirable feature of the area.

On to Garlick Avenue now.

And now for the piece-de-resistance: Garlick Lookout Point.

I must confess, before I came to this park, I was thinking that I might have chosen the wrong area to tour for this series, as there didn't seem to be anything very interesting about it. (Unlike Jurong Park, for example, it doesn't have its own badminton court. Neither is it as quiet as Woodlands Park.) However, the view and space here made it worth it.

Best of all, part of it is also zoned as a park so you won't get more buildings replacing it! (in the near future at least.)

Note that you're also overlooking Fong Yun Thai Association and that some people find temples noisy (no noise heard when I was visiting.)

OK now that we've seen what, in my opinion, is the best part of this estate, let's go tour the remaining streets.

We've seen pretty much the entire estate now, but before we go, here are the last transacted prices for Lily Avenue and Lemon Avenue.

Now that we've seen the area, how did you find it? Do you have a particular street among the lot?

ALSO READ: Touring Binjai Park: An expensive landed estate with Good Class Bungalows and smaller landed homes from $28 million

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.