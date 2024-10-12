Touring a prime freehold landed estate in Katong with prices from $5m

Bournemouth Road is a long road in the Mountbatten area, considered by many to be the "prime" part of D15. It's located between Mountbatten Road and Dunman Road and leads onto Tanjong Katong Road, where you'll find some commercial shophouses.

If you walk down Tanjong Katong Road, you'll reach Tanjong Katong MRT (about a 10-15 minutes walk, depending on exactly which part of Bournemouth Road you start from.) Continue past the MRT and you'll find yourself at East Coast Park (about 17 minutes away on foot.)

Alternatively, cross Tanjong Katong Road and you'll find the famous Tanjong Katong Girls' School, so you can see the area has much to recommend. Join me as we explore the area!

Now that we've explored the outside, let's head onto Bournemouth Road!

According to PropertyGuru, this complex was completed in 1997. At the time of writing, there was 1 unit for rent at $15,000, with the last sale here transacted in 2018, at $4.9 million. (There were no units for sale at Bournemouth Eight at the time of writing, but note that it may be one of the lower entry (price) points into Bournemouth Road, as the houses listed for sale along Bournemouth Road at the time of writing started from $9 million+.)

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.