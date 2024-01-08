Touring Woodlands Park: Cheaper freehold landed living from $900 psf with unblocked greenery views

A while back, I wrote about a windy landed estate and a reader suggested that I should check out Jalan Bumbong, as he felt that it was quite similar. It took me a while to get there, as Jalan Bumbong is very far out, I felt like I was almost driving to Malaysia!

First things first: the location. As I mentioned, Woodlands Park estate isn’t for the person who likes to be in the centre of things. It’s similar to Clementi Crescent, which we toured last week, in that it’s extremely private: there are no other houses around it, so the houses located on the periphery of the estate will have unblocked greenery views.

The flip side of that is, of course, the lack of amenities. I think this must be the most "off-the-grid" estate that I’ve visited!

Note: Kranji War Memorial (and cemetery) is located on the neighbouring land.

Public transport is also limited. To enjoy living here, you would really need a car. Whilst Kanji Mart is an 11-minute bus ride or three-minute car ride away, it will take you one hour and 52 minutes to walk there, according to Google Maps. (Three buses can take you there: 178, 960, and 961.)

There is a bus stop right by the entrance of the estate — depending on where you stay in Woodlands Park, the walk could be about 12 minutes (partially downhill.)

Let's do a quick Google search to see if there's any news about crime in the area. I googled every street in the estate but, at the time of writing, there were no search results for crime in the area.

We could spend all day looking at the properties, but I think you've gotten the general idea by now, so let's look at the public spaces.

One thing to note is that the Singapore Turf Club is very close by. The land is going to be redeveloped into housing and other developments, which could provide a boost to the area and add some much-needed amenities. It will, apparently, "support the ongoing development of the Woodlands Regional Centre, which is earmarked as the largest economic hub in Singapore's north region." Hence, for those with a longer time horizon, the Woodlands Park estate may be an interesting option to consider.

