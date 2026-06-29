All aboard the love bus: Tower Transit to launch wedding hire service, hosts first proposal

Couples looking to tie the knot in a unique way will soon be able to do so while on the move as Tower Transit launches Singapore's first wedding bus.

The special vehicle, first unveiled at the bus operator's 10-year anniversary celebration on Saturday (June 27), features a TV and karaoke system.

During its launch at Bulim Bus Depot in Jurong West, the wedding bus bore witness to a surprise wedding proposal by disability advocate Alister Ong to his girlfriend of seven years, Jasmine.

Alister told media present at the celebration that public buses played a significant role in his and Jasmine's relationship.

The 33-year-old would often accompany Jasmine on her bus home after dates and catch the last bus back after doing so.

Jasmine also recalled the conversations the couple shared during these rides, adding that much of their love story was "intertwined with public transport".

The happy couple's surprise proposal was graced by Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow, who congratulated them on their upcoming nuptials.

To mark the momentous occasion, Alister and Jasmine were the first to use Tower Transit's wedding bus — which was decked out in floral decorations and a red carpet aisle.

It also has a collapsible registry table, where couples can take their vows in front of a licensed solemniser.

The bus will soon be available for charter for a two-hour scenic ride around Singapore. More information regarding how to do so will come later this year.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com