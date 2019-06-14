Toy Story 4 theme for Children's Festival at Gardens by the Bay

The Toy Story 4-themed Children's Festival by Gardens by the Bay runs from June 15 to 30, 2019.
SINGAPORE - Buzz Lightyear, Woody and other characters from animated film Toy Story will come to life for a new adventure at Gardens by the Bay this weekend.

The Toy Story 4-themed Children's Festival by Gardens by the Bay features a host of family-friendly games and activities and runs from June 15 to 30.

This year's festival, which is in its seventh edition, is part of a three-year collaboration between Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia (Disney).

It also comes ahead of the theatrical release of Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 4 in Singapore on June 20. The highly anticipated film is the sequel to 2010's Toy Story 3, after a nine-year wait.

Opening the festival are exclusive drawing workshops on June 15 and 16 hosted by Pixar Animation Studios artist Mara MacMahon, who worked as a character designer and character modeller lead on Toy Story 4.

Another new addition to the festival is a track, spanning approximately 150m, that will be set up between two of the Supertrees. Twice every hour, visitors can watch a 1.5m-wide marble travel along the track and weave between the Supertrees.

Young festival-goers can also look forward to interactive activities such as racing self-driving cars in the Buzz Lightyear-themed Star Adventurer, and a children's obstacle course called Bo Peep's Adventure.

At night, a special edition of Garden Rhapsody, the Gardens' signature light and music show, will close each day with music from the Toy Story movies.

Last year, the Children's Festival was themed after the Faraway Tree series of books by famous children's author Enid Blyton.

Where: Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive

When: June 15 to 30

Admission: Free, but charges apply to selected programmes

Info: www.gardensbythebay.com.sg/childrensfestival

