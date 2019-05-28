Fun June school holiday activities that will keep your kids busy and out of your hair

As a mum to a boisterous 'three-nager' who baulks at authority and thinks 'no' means 'go', keeping the boy suitably entertained and out of trouble is a tall order.
Of course, draining all his energy spending quality time together is a bonus.
The June school holidays are usually jam-packed with activities for kids of all ages - a godsend for frazzled parents worried about what to do with their kids. Getting them out of their hair is a bonus.
These are places I'd be just as excited to explore with my kid, or at least have a peace of mind while he is off exploring (under my watchful eye, of course). And if all else fails, there's always the option of a staycation.
1. CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL 2019 @ GARDENS BY THE BAY
👒✔🕶✔
Children’s Festival 2019 at Gardens by the Bay is back! Gear up for an exciting carnival adventure with your...
It boasts a whopping 18 different play areas across 18,000 sq ft, including an indoor driving school, role-play rooms, a 'ninja warrior' course and even 'augmented reality studios'.
Look out for our review soon.
Where: Marina Square, 6 Raffles Blvd, #01-09 (main entrance opposite Esplanade).
When: Opens June 15
Admission: $28 to $48 per child depending on duration (promotional prices apply)
For more information, go to https://kiztopia.com/.
Here's a place that promises some fun for the kids and something for the 'gram as well.
Take a walk through 22 rooms in this expansive 20,000 sq ft indoor space and see your childhood stories come to life. Characters in this 'immersive theatrical experience' include Little Mermaid, Ali Baba, and Alice in Wonderland, among others. Different sets of characters will appear on odd and even weeks. (See the full character lineup here.)
However, be prepared to shell out some serious moolah ($38 per pax) for four hours of play. There'll also be slides, ball pits and food stalls to keep your tots and (adult) tummies happy.
Where: 200 Pandan gardens
Date: May 1 to June 30, 2019. Times: 5.30 pm to 9.30 pm (Fri), 10am to 2 pm (Sat to Sun), 5.30 pm - 9.30 pm (Sat to Sun)
Price: $38 (Admits one); $140 (Family of four); share on Facebook and get $1 off per pax.
Kids below the age of 8 must be accompanied by a paying adult.
The Children's Biennale, situated within air-conditioned comfort at the National Gallery, is almost always a fun family date. Best of all, admission is free.
This year, be wowed by 11 interactive and multi-dimensional exhibits by 13 Singapore and Southeast Asian artists.
Engage in a sensory adventure with The Oort Cloud and the Blue Mountain - a 3D motion-activated wall-relief artwork with LED lights, sounds, handmade objects and sensors that are inspired by landscapes and objects from the cosmos.
The Chance Operations exhibit will allow you to make music (or unexpected sounds), by throwing balls at colourful windchimes.
This school holidays, experiential play centre KidZania Singapore presents KidZ & Zoology, with a series of animal and wildlife-related activities.
A new 'woke' profession -- Urban Farmer, has also been added to the City.
Other activities that are sure to enthrall your kids will be the Inflatable Playground (extra charges apply), a Safari-themed City Parade and encounters with real-life animals.
Older kids may also enjoy the experience of staying overnight at the 2D1N Camp KidZania from June 21 to 22. There, they can learn arts and crafts like sewing their own pencil case and be coached on how to be an animal show presenter, among other educational programmes. They'll also get a behind the scenes tour of KidZania and get the chance to be an Assistant Zupervisor for the day.
Sure, Kidzania is catered to children, and likely older kids, who'd be able to run along and leave you alone for some well-deserved 'me time' at the Parents' lounge. But chances are, you'd be happily snapping Insta-worthy photos of your adorable mini-adult at their 'workplace' instead.
When: May 18 to June 30, 10am to 6pm
Where: Sentosa, 31 Beach View, #01-01/02, 098008
Admission: $58.90/child (online), $33.25/adult (online)
Camp KidZania: Young Artisans is priced at $198 for public and $178 for pass holders (registration ends June 3)
Visit www.kidzania.com.sg for more information.
6. CANOPY PARK AT JEWEL
The Canopy Park on the top-most floor of Jewel Changi Airport is slated to open on June 10.
We had a sneak preview before Jewel opened (minus the Sky Nets, Slides and Canopy Bridge) and it looked like there's fun to be had for the whole family.
Daredevils can try the glass-bottomed Canopy Bridge suspended 23 metres above ground, while kids will enjoy the bouncy nets and discovery slides. For wee tots, the misty Foggy Bowls are sure to enchant.
More details to be revealed after May 30. Watch this space.
Is your child a walking encyclopedia on prehistoric animals? DinoQuest at Science Centre Singapore may just be the highlight of your child's holiday this June.
For the first time worldwide, DinoQuest will showcase the most updated reconstruction of Timimus, a tyrannosauroid discovered at Dinosaur Cove in 1994.
Heads up for budding paleontologists. Parents and kids aged nine to 13 can embark on an exciting journey to learn the secrets behind the field of palaeontology at the DinoQuest Camp.
When: June 1 to August 31, 10am to 6pm (last entry 5pm)
Where: Science Centre Singapore, 15 Science Centre Road Singapore 609081
Admission: $18/ adult, $15/ child, $52/ family. Early bird ticket sales till May 31. More information here.
DinoQuest Camp: $200/ parent-child pair, $100 for additional participant (Programme here. Closing date for registration: June 1)
Website: https://www.science.edu.sg/whats-on/exhibitions/dinoquest
Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/entertainment/k-pop-stars-galore-hallyupopfest2019
K-pop fans in Singapore braved the heat to meet their favourite #Kpop idols at the red carpet of #HallyuPopFest2019. Here are some of our favourite moments from the festival! #NUEST #WINNER #SUPERJUNIOR #OHMYGIRL
---
Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/
FOLLOW us on
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/
EMAIL:
For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com
Office Tea Episode 6: The Health Screening Nightmare
Company health screenings come free - so why is Le En so reluctant to take it? In this episode, actual tears were shed, and people were traumatised.
Follow and subscribe so you won't miss a single episode of our new series, Office Tea!
To catch more of her antics, follow her @goofy_feline!
---
Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/
FOLLOW us on
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/
EMAIL:
For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com
#Joeyjios: We try bubble tea mala hotpot and bubble tea toast
Full story: http://www.asiaone.com/food/we-try-bubble-tea-mala-hotpot-and-bubble-tea-toast-guess-which-ones-got-us-hooked
Mala and bubble milk tea within the same hotpot? What about bubble tea on toast? Who even comes up with these ideas?!
This week on #Joeyjios, we give these dubious food creations a taste-test to see if they're worth your time, money and calories.
#bubbletea #bbt #boba
---
Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/
FOLLOW us on
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/
EMAIL:
For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com
Thirstdays: Where we talk weird dates and wild fantasies
Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/entertainment/thirstdays-where-we-talk-weird-dates-and-wild-fantasies
Ooo, it's been a hot week and the thirst is real at AsiaOne. Join Le En and Bryan as they chat about weird dates, constant 'cravings', and Beyonce's thigh gap! And they are quenching that thirst with a cup of root beer float to celebrate the return of a certain fast food restaurant.
Thirstdays is a fortnightly AsiaOne #entertainment series where our hosts Le En and Bryan give you a peek into their personal lives while they satisfy their thirst over a drink, have a no-holds-barred chat, and do fun things.
#gossip #confessions #realness
---
Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/
FOLLOW us on
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/
EMAIL:
For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com
Don't Say Cannot Ep4: He beats people up, but for the country
Full story: http://www.asiaone.com/singapore/dont-say-cannot-delinquent-national-wrestler
He used to beat people up, simply because he had "too much energy" to expend.
Now, he still beats people up - but for the country. Meet 24-year-old #Singapore national wrestler Toh Xin Ran.
Seeing the number of medals that he has been awarded and the respectful manner in which he now interacts with his wrestling coach, it is hard to imagine that Xin Ran used to be a troubled kid in his younger days.
#wrestling #sportsman
---
Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/
FOLLOW us on
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/
EMAIL:
For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com
#Joeyjios: Taste-testing The Alley Luxe and CHICHA San Chen
Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/food/alley-luxe-and-chicha-san-chen-opens-week-heres-what-try
A Michelin-standard bubble tea for $4.70? A drink that looks like the Northern Lights?
This week, #Joeyjios her colleague Le En to check out two new bubble tea (BBT) stores that are opening along Orchard Road. Which will they prefer? Watch to find out.
#Thedeerishere #TheAlley #Chichasanchen #Boba
---
Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/
FOLLOW us on
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/
EMAIL:
For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com
Office Tea Episode 5: Bosses and Things
It’s been a few weeks - let’s find out if the higher-ups of AsiaOne have any regrets about hiring Le En. Efforts were made to make nice, charity is involved and work is never-ending still.
Follow and subscribe so you won't miss a single episode of our new series, Office Tea!
To catch more of her antics, follow her @goofy_feline!
---
Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/
FOLLOW us on
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/
EMAIL:
For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com
#Joeyjios: DIY your way into mum's heart this Mother's Day
Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/women/joeyjios-diy-your-way-mums-heart-mothers-day
Mother’s Day is this Sunday! Have you gotten mum a gift yet? This week on #Joeyjios, Joey tries her hand at DIY projects that’s thoughtful, useful and inexpensive.
#Mothersday #DIY
---
Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/
FOLLOW us on
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/
EMAIL:
For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com
Don't Say Cannot Ep3: He 'sees' the world with the help of tech
Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/singapore/dont-say-cannot-he-may-be-blind-he-can-text-faster-you
Edwin Khoo, 43, surprises friends with the speed at which he types on his phone. The reason? He's been blind since birth.
But #technology has been the game-changer for Edwin in navigating the world around him despite his #disability, allowing him to #travel and even host his own online #podcast.
---
Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/
FOLLOW us on
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/
EMAIL:
For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com
Office Tea Episode 4: The Dress Code
It’s in the employee handbook - but does ANYONE actually read and follow the dress code? Are calves too scandalous? Le En puts on Athleisure and tries to get away with it!
Follow and subscribe so you won't miss a single episode of our new series, Office Tea!
To catch more of her antics, follow her @goofy_feline!
---
Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/
FOLLOW us on
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/
EMAIL:
For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com