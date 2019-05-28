Fun June school holiday activities that will keep your kids busy and out of your hair

As a mum to a boisterous 'three-nager' who baulks at authority and thinks 'no' means 'go', keeping the boy suitably entertained and out of trouble is a tall order.

Of course, draining all his energy spending quality time together is a bonus.

The June school holidays are usually jam-packed with activities for kids of all ages - a godsend for frazzled parents worried about what to do with their kids. Getting them out of their hair is a bonus.

These are places I'd be just as excited to explore with my kid, or at least have a peace of mind while he is off exploring (under my watchful eye, of course). And if all else fails, there's always the option of a staycation.

1. CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL 2019 @ GARDENS BY THE BAY

The Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay will be transformed into a carnival based on the upcoming Toy Story 4 movie this June.

Racing in self-driving cars to 'recharge' Buzz Lightyear and an obstacle course done up in the theme of Bo Peep sound fun enough to tire out even the most rambunctious of children.

And what's a carnival without game booths? The festival will also feature the first-ever Disney-Pixar Toy Story 4-themed marble run track in Singapore.

To cap off the evening, a special Toy Story-inspired edition of the Garden Rhapsody, a signature light and music show by Gardens by the Bay will be played.

When: June 15 to 30, 10am to 9pm

Where: Gardens by the Bay

Admission: Free.

More information here.

2. KIZTOPIA AT MARINA SQUARE

Parents of hard-to-handle children will be happy to know that there'll soon be another souped-up playground in town to let your kids run wild.

Kiztopia, marketed as Singapore's largest edutainment playground in a shopping mall, will be opening its doors on June 15 at Marina Square.

It boasts a whopping 18 different play areas across 18,000 sq ft, including an indoor driving school, role-play rooms, a 'ninja warrior' course and even 'augmented reality studios'.

Look out for our review soon.

Where: Marina Square, 6 Raffles Blvd, #01-09 (main entrance opposite Esplanade).

When: Opens June 15

Admission: $28 to $48 per child depending on duration (promotional prices apply)

For more information, go to https://kiztopia.com/.

3. 22 STORIES

Here's a place that promises some fun for the kids and something for the 'gram as well.

Take a walk through 22 rooms in this expansive 20,000 sq ft indoor space and see your childhood stories come to life. Characters in this 'immersive theatrical experience' include Little Mermaid, Ali Baba, and Alice in Wonderland, among others. Different sets of characters will appear on odd and even weeks. (See the full character lineup here.)

However, be prepared to shell out some serious moolah ($38 per pax) for four hours of play. There'll also be slides, ball pits and food stalls to keep your tots and (adult) tummies happy.

Where: 200 Pandan gardens

Date: May 1 to June 30, 2019. Times: 5.30 pm to 9.30 pm (Fri), 10am to 2 pm (Sat to Sun), 5.30 pm - 9.30 pm (Sat to Sun)

Price: $38 (Admits one); $140 (Family of four); share on Facebook and get $1 off per pax.

Kids below the age of 8 must be accompanied by a paying adult.



4. CHILDREN'S BIENNALE: 'EMBRACING WONDER'

The Children's Biennale, situated within air-conditioned comfort at the National Gallery, is almost always a fun family date. Best of all, admission is free.

This year, be wowed by 11 interactive and multi-dimensional exhibits by 13 Singapore and Southeast Asian artists.

Engage in a sensory adventure with The Oort Cloud and the Blue Mountain - a 3D motion-activated wall-relief artwork with LED lights, sounds, handmade objects and sensors that are inspired by landscapes and objects from the cosmos.

The Chance Operations exhibit will allow you to make music (or unexpected sounds), by throwing balls at colourful windchimes.

Crafty kids can enjoy a stamping activity at The Other Wall exhibit, and also gain exposure to other cultures (Memories of Fireflies).

For the upcoming opening weekend on June 1 and 2, visitors can look forward to special activities and performance. More information here.

Where: National Gallery, 1 St Andrew's Rd, Singapore 178957

When: May 25 to Dec 29, 12pm to 5pm

Admission: Free for Singaporeans and PRs

Website: https://www.nationalgallery.sg/festivals/childrens-biennale-2019



5. KIDZANIA: KIDZ & ZOOLOGY

This school holidays, experiential play centre KidZania Singapore presents KidZ & Zoology, with a series of animal and wildlife-related activities.

A new 'woke' profession -- Urban Farmer, has also been added to the City.

Other activities that are sure to enthrall your kids will be the Inflatable Playground (extra charges apply), a Safari-themed City Parade and encounters with real-life animals.

Older kids may also enjoy the experience of staying overnight at the 2D1N Camp KidZania from June 21 to 22. There, they can learn arts and crafts like sewing their own pencil case and be coached on how to be an animal show presenter, among other educational programmes. They'll also get a behind the scenes tour of KidZania and get the chance to be an Assistant Zupervisor for the day.

Sure, Kidzania is catered to children, and likely older kids, who'd be able to run along and leave you alone for some well-deserved 'me time' at the Parents' lounge. But chances are, you'd be happily snapping Insta-worthy photos of your adorable mini-adult at their 'workplace' instead.

When: May 18 to June 30, 10am to 6pm

Where: Sentosa, 31 Beach View, #01-01/02, 098008

Admission: $58.90/child (online), $33.25/adult (online)

Camp KidZania: Young Artisans is priced at $198 for public and $178 for pass holders (registration ends June 3)

Visit www.kidzania.com.sg for more information.

6. CANOPY PARK AT JEWEL

Photo: AsiaOne

The Canopy Park on the top-most floor of Jewel Changi Airport is slated to open on June 10.

We had a sneak preview before Jewel opened (minus the Sky Nets, Slides and Canopy Bridge) and it looked like there's fun to be had for the whole family.

Daredevils can try the glass-bottomed Canopy Bridge suspended 23 metres above ground, while kids will enjoy the bouncy nets and discovery slides. For wee tots, the misty Foggy Bowls are sure to enchant.

Photo: AsiaOne

More details to be revealed after May 30. Watch this space.

Where: Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

When: June 10

Admission: Free

7. DINOQUEST AT SCIENCE CENTRE

Is your child a walking encyclopedia on prehistoric animals? DinoQuest at Science Centre Singapore may just be the highlight of your child's holiday this June.

For the first time worldwide, DinoQuest will showcase the most updated reconstruction of Timimus, a tyrannosauroid discovered at Dinosaur Cove in 1994.

Heads up for budding paleontologists. Parents and kids aged nine to 13 can embark on an exciting journey to learn the secrets behind the field of palaeontology at the DinoQuest Camp.

When: June 1 to August 31, 10am to 6pm (last entry 5pm)

Where: Science Centre Singapore, 15 Science Centre Road Singapore 609081

Admission: $18/ adult, $15/ child, $52/ family. Early bird ticket sales till May 31. More information here.

DinoQuest Camp: $200/ parent-child pair, $100 for additional participant (Programme here. Closing date for registration: June 1)

Website: https://www.science.edu.sg/whats-on/exhibitions/dinoquest

