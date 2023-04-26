Toyota is giving you a price promise

Buying a product or service should be a matter of looking at the price, and if it fits your budget you buy it. Yet for customers shopping for cars in Singapore, you know that this isn't always the case, with hidden 'discounts' and bargains that you must ask for, and the uncertainty of whether you are actually getting the 'best price' on your new car.

Singapore's Toyota dealership, Borneo Motors Singapore, is actively campaigning for an upfront pricing strategy with its new Toyota Price Promise system, which it states is a commitment from Toyota to present a single drive away price to customers, whether they purchase online or in-store at the showroom, at a single point in time.

The goal is to provide customers a transparent pricing model for Toyota car purchases in Singapore, and the system rolled out on April 21, 2023.

Borneo Motors states that customers will have, "full transparency of the value they're getting with the car of their choice; they can buy their desired Toyota car and have the confidence and reassurance that the price advertised, regardless of purchase channel, is what they will get."

The Toyota Harrier Hybrid remains one of the most luxurious ‘non-luxury’ SUV you can buy in Singapore.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

In other words, whether online or on the showroom floor, you'll be getting the exact same deal, also known colloquially as the 'best price', with no possibility of wrangling any additional bargains. The idea is to take the guesswork and uncertainty out of car shopping, which, given the sky-high COE prices now, is already a difficult process.

The only real variable is that the final transacted price is subject to different trade-in, loan and insurance costs, which varies according to the different drivers and trade-in cars.

Digital retail is here in a big way and Borneo Motors has a new Build and Price function on Toyota's website for customers to configure their cars and calculate their monthly payments with a financial calculator.

Borneo Motors claims that you can complete the full transaction purchase without leaving the house, which is similar to how Tesla sells its cars worldwide, including in Singapore.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.