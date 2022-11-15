Toyota GR86 now in town

Toyota's GR86 has appeared on the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) website as having been homologated for Singapore, which indicates that the two-door sports coupe should be going on sale here very soon.

Pricing details have not been announced by official Toyota distributor Borneo Motors, but the GR86's twin, the Subaru BRZ, was listed at around $120,000 without COE earlier this year, so expect the Toyota to be priced around that range too.

At current COE premiums, that would translate into a retail price of around $230,000 to $240,000, although the GR86 incurs a $25,000 penalty due to its VES C2 banding, so the final price could be slightly higher.

What is clear though, based on the LTA's info, is that the GR86 will be offered here with both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options, very much like its BRZ sibling.

The former should spell good news to fans of self-shifting, given the dearth of manual transmission options in Singapore's market.

As detailed in our news story when the car was announced in 2021, the new GR86 has been redesigned to be more aerodynamic, and borrows some styling cues from its bigger GR Supra brother.

The car is also lighter yet stiffer than its GT86 predecessor, while boasting similar dimensions, with the new GR86 only some 15mm longer than before.

Power comes from a newly-developed 2.4-litre four-cylinder boxer engine developed by Subaru that develops 235hp and 250Nm of torque, a notable bump from the previous GT86's 200hp.

Despite the power increase, the new engine still lacks turbocharging, although its 0-100km/h time has dropped to 6.3 seconds, from 7.4 seconds previously.

Spec and equipment has not been revealed as well, but the new GR86 features a refreshed interior that has a new 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, as well as a semi-digital driver’s instrument panel.

The Subaru BRZ also gets the EyeSight suite of driver assistance tech, although whether the GR86 gets the Toyota equivalent, Toyota Safety Sense, remains unclear.

ALSO READ: EV uptake in Singapore: New Tesla Model Y tops sales charts here

This article was first published in CarBuyer.