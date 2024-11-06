Travel discounts for NSmen and Safra members in lead-up to Trip.com's 11.11 Mega Sale

This 11.11 season, Trip.com is partnering with Safra to offer exclusive deals for national servicemen (NSmen) and Safra members, the travel platform announced in a press release on Wednesday (Nov 6).

From now until April 30, 2025, (or until the discount codes are fully utilised, whichever is sooner), NSmen and Safra members can enjoy 2 per cent off flights by applying the discount code SAFRAFLIGHT2 on their bookings made on Trip.com.

Safra members can get 8 per cent off hotel bookings by logging in to the Safra app and redeeming an e-voucher, while NSmen can get 6 per cent off by applying the code SAFRAHOTEL6 and paying via PayNow UEN.

Do note that the bookings must be made via the Safra-Trip.com page, and will be valid for travel until April 30, 2026.

Safra members and NSmen will also be able to use their NS LifeSG Credits to pay for their Trip.com bookings while also enjoying the discount codes.

Trip.com 11.11 Mega Sale

For all others, Trip.com is also having an 11.11 mega sale running from Nov 11 to 14 with exciting one-for-one flights, attractions, all-in fares, daily flash deals, and promo codes.

Book a one-for-one flight to Bangkok, or enjoy an all-in fare deal to Kuala Lumpur for $69. Both of these flights will be on AirAsia.

Other all-in fare deal destinations include: Bali ($109) on AirAsia, Sydney ($700) on Qantas, and Auckland ($1,111) on Air New Zealand.

There will also be daily hotel flash sales with discounts of up to 80 per cent on hotel stays like Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur ($55), Siam@Siam Design Hotel Bangkok ($77), Vela Dhi Glow Pratunam ($88), and more.

On top of that, the sale will include daily one-for-one attraction deals across Asia including Shanghai Disney Resort, Everland (South Korea), Christmas Wonderland (Singapore).

From now until Nov 14, travellers can also expect daily midnight promo code drops with up to $111 off on hotels and flights.

Each deal will start at specific times. The full calendar is available on their official website.

All deals and promo codes are while stocks last only.

Deal ends: April 30, 2025 (Trip.com and Safra discount codes), Nov 14 (Trip.com 11.11 mega sale)

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.

ALSO READ: 1.2 million National Servicemen to receive $200 LifeSG credits in November

carol.ong@asiaone.com