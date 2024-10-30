1.2 million National Servicemen to receive $200 LifeSG credits in November

Some 1.2 million National Servicemen will receive $200 in LifeSG credits in November.

The credits, which will be disbursed by Nov 30, aim to recognise the contributions of past and present NSmen to Singapore's defence and security, said the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Home Affairs in a joint statement on Wednesday (Oct 30).

This move was first announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in this year's Budget.

Eligible NSmen, including those enlisting by Dec 31, will receive the credits via the LifeSG app.

Once the credits have been disbursed, an SMS will be sent from gov.sg to the serviceman's registered mobile number. A notification letter will also be sent to their registered address.

NSFs who enlisted after Sept 15 will receive their credits in December.

The credits are valid for one year from the date of disbursement.

[[nid:671417]]

How to redeem LifeSG credits

The LifeSG credits can be used at any online or physical merchant which accepts payments via PayNow UEN QR or Nets QR.

To redeem the credits, users can simply scan the merchant's PayNow UEN QR or Nets QR, enter the payment amount and confirm the transaction.

A confirmation screen will indicate a successful transaction.

As a show of support for National Service, participating merchants such as HomeTeamNS and Safra will be offering discounts and promotions to all NSmen when they make payment using the NS LifeSG credits.

The full list of participating merchants can be found here.

NSmen who require help with accessing or redeeming their credits through the LifeSG app can contact the NS Call Centre at 1800 367 6767 or email contact@ns.gov.sg.

READ ALSO: Too many eMart credits? How ah? Here's what to spend them on

claudiatan@asiaone.com