Too many e-Mart credits? How ah? Here's what to spend them on

Ask any NSman about their biggest takeaway from National Service, and chances are, most will say it's finally getting their freedom back after ORD. But if you ask me, the real takeaway is the gear — because traces of NS life are everywhere in Singapore.

Whether it's someone lounging in their well-worn admin tee or sporting those classic NS running shoes at the gym, let's be real: NS gear has seamlessly blended into our everyday lives.

And thanks to the eMart credits that magically top up every cycle, NSmen can easily stock up on what have now become everyday essentials for Singaporeans.

If you've got a few extra credits, we're breaking down some of the must-have eMart items that serve (pun intended!) dual purposes — both in-camp and in your civilian life.

1. New Balance/Asics running shoes

Credit/Cash: $44.00 to $53.96

With quality running shoes costing a bomb these days, why not rely on SAF's tried-and-tested running shoes? They provide great support and stability for your runs, and here's the best part -they're virtually free, thanks to your eMart credits!

Tested by generations of National Servicemen, these shoes have proven their worth. They've served me well for years, and you can't go wrong with something that costs next to nothing!

2. No. 3 shoes

Credit/Cash: $48.50

Okay, hear me out — SAF footwear as a fashion statement? I know it sounds a bit siao, but trust me, the No. 3 shoes don't look out of place in a full office outfit or even as part of some streetwear. These shoes are versatile and reliable, and once again — virtually cost nothing! Win already lah.

3. Admin tee

Credit/Cash: $4.81

Also known as the true Singapore uniform (nope, not the Uniqlo oversized tee!), the admin tee is easily the most recognisable item from the eMart fashion lineup — and for good reason.

This iconic piece has it all: cool, lightweight, comfortable, gender-neutral, and perfect for Singapore's weather. It's easy to wear, easy to pair, and doubles as the ultimate set of pyjamas, both at home and in camp.

I wouldn't be surprised if at least 90 per cent of Singaporean households own one of these — though don't quote me on that!

4. Socks

Credit/Cash: $1.31 to $2.77

Who needs to go sock shopping when eMart already covers most of your needs? Black socks and grey socks — eMart's got you sorted. If you're not fussed about your socks showing, and making a fashion statement, these are more than good enough. Don't say bojio!

5. Ear plugs

Credit/Cash: $1.86 to $14.09

Originally meant to protect your ears from the loud sounds of firearms, these ear plugs are just as useful in civilian life. Concerts, F1 races, jet engines, or even the occasional loud snorer-these ear plugs are your best friends for blocking out the noise and giving your ears a well-deserved break.

6. Multitool knife

Credit/Cash: $33.57

We all know the term "Swiss Army Knife" refers to something that's versatile, and the eMart Multitool Knife surely lives up to that reputation.

Whether you need to open a bottle, tighten a screw, or even cut a piece of steak when you're short on kitchen knives, this trusty tool has got you covered.

7. Green towel

Credit/Cash: $4.56

The iconic large green microfibre towel has also risen up the ranks to become one of eMart's most useful items.

It's a jack of all trades — use it as a bath towel, a floor mat, or a rag — the possibilities are endless! Its absorbent and quick-drying properties make it a trusty companion, whether you're at home or in camp.

8. Kiwi and brush

Credit/Cash: $0.59 each

There's no mystery here — it's the same Kiwi and brush you use on your army boots or No. 3 shoes. But here's the surprise: it works just as well on your other black leather shoes, so you can keep your civilian footwear looking sharp, too.

9. Torchlight

Credit/Cash: $9.81

You might be thinking, "Why bother with a torchlight when I've got my phone?" Well, trust me — once you've tried using the SAF torchlight, you'll understand.

It provides ample lighting in times of need, like during a blackout, and its powerful beam lights up your path way better than any phone torchlight ever will.

10. Insect repellent spray

Credit/Cash: $2.42

The trusty insect repellent has served generations of NSmen well. I've always relied on the classic "gel" type, but I can confirm that the new spray version is just as zai at keeping those pesky mozzies at bay — especially when you're out camping!

Whether you're in the field or enjoying the outdoors, this repellent gets the job done. No need to scratch your leg liao.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.