Travel guide to Ho Chi Minh City: Restaurants, accommodation and activities in District 1

Moving past its tumultuous history, Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, affectionately known as Saigon, is now a bustling metropolis with a spirited culture that embraces its troubled past while sprinting towards its glistening future. District 1, or D1, is the heart of this vibrant hub, thanks to its modern skyscraper landscape, juxtaposed against historical buildings and street food kiosks flanked by the famed Saigon River.

If this spot has finally landed on your travel bucket list, here are the highly raved restaurants, bars, hotels and activities to consider while on your stay in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1.

Hotels & Accommodation

Fusion Suites

With its tree-lined street and resort-like vibes, Fusion Suites Saigon brings an urban oasis to the busy street. Just a stone's throw away from attractions like the Ben Thanh Market and the Reunification Palace, convenience is at your doorstep.

The cosy hotel offers three types of rooms — Single Room, Suites, and Corner Suites — decked out in wood accents and earthy tones for a homely touch. If you decide to splurge a little for the Corner Suites, you'll get to soak in hammock-inspired bathtubs while taking in views of the surrounding greenery.

Fusion Suites Saigon is located at 3-5, Đ. Sương Nguyệt Anh, Street, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh 71000, Vietnam. Rates start from US$120 (S$163.84) per night.

Wink Hotel Saigon Centre

Vietnam’s first homegrown hospitality group Wink Hotels ticks each of your category when looking for a stay in the never sleeping Ho Chi Minh City. Located in the prime hotspot of District 1, the 237-room boutique hotel swoons solo travellers, couples and remote workers from all over the world.

From compact rooms, to ultra-comfy beds and a house bar — they’ve got all your needs sorted. not to mention the 24-hour WhatsApp hotel to answer all your burning question about the city.

Wink Hotel Saigon Centre is located at 75 Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam, p. +84 28 3826 9999. Rates start from US$52.60 per night.

The Myst Dong Khoi

With scents of ylang-ylang and warm smiles, The Myst Dong Khoi transports you to the intersection of Saigon's past and present. Nestled steps away from the fashion heart of Saigon, Đồng Khởi Street and the Saigon River, it offers the perfect base for city exploration.

The spacious rooms fuse contemporary design with Saigon's culture and heritage; expect dark wooden floors, teak carvings and ornate wrought-iron railings reminiscent of traditional shophouses. The rooms come with a deep stone bathtub surrounded by lush greenery and a balcony to enjoy sweeping views of the vibrant city.

The Myst Dong Khoi is located at 6-8 Ho Huan Nghiep St, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Rates start from US$160 per night.

Activities & things to see

Stroll through mini libraries & book cafes

As one of the oldest streets in Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Van Binh Book Street dates all the way back to the French colonial era and was originally known as Hong Kong Street. It underwent several name changes before being named after a renowned Vietnamese intellectual, Mr. Nguyen Van Binh.

Beyond bookstores, the street is home to many sidewalk cafes, like Phuong Nam Book Coffee and Ban Coffee. Grab a book and spend some quiet moments sipping coffee, or take a leisurely stroll through the 144m-long street.

Nguyen Van Binh Book Street is located at Đường Nguyễn Văn Bình, Bến Nghé, District 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam.

Visit the oldest market in the city

As one of the oldest surviving structures in Saigon, the Ben Thanh Market is a popular destination that holds historical significance for the city. It's one of the earliest places to trade, welcoming vendors travelling along the Saigon River.

Today, the market features an iconic clock tower and offers many things to buy. Walk through the North gate for fresh produce and head South for clothes and textiles. The West gate is where to go for food, drinks and souvenirs, while the East gate houses cosmetics and confectionary items.

Ben Thanh Market is located at Ben Thanh, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Watch spectacular sunsets

Head up to one of Ho Chi Minh's tallest buildings to catch the city glow in crimson hues at sunset. The Saigon SkyDeck, situated on the 49th floor of the Bitexco Financial Tower, is a glass-enclosed observation deck to enjoy 360° views of the city.

Otherwise, admire the golden hour with a ride along the storied Saigon River. The Saigon Water Bus offers an affordable and easy way to watch the sunset in the middle of the river. All you have to do is schedule your ride to the time of sunset, as this public transport travels across the various districts.

Walk or ride with city tours

District 1 alone comprises ten neighbourhoods. Given the city's pulsating energy and zipping motorbikes, you may find value in the guided tours for an overview of the area. Check with your hotel for half-day city tours or explore in nostalgia with a Morning Discovery Tour in a Vintage Car.

And if you want to join the locals in their two-wheeled "slow chaos', sign up for Motorbike Adventures to experience day or night or go on a feasting adventure. Walking is a great way to explore the city up close, and we found this walking map (Courtesy of Jetsetting Fools) that'll bring you to all the key attractions like the Independence Palace and the Notre Dame Cathedral of Saigon.

Restaurants & Bars

Ben Nghe Street Food Market

For a taste of everything, Ben Nghe Street Food Market is where you can go for yummy street food. The bustling market, popular with locals and tourists, boasts over 30 stalls firing up everything from local favourites to international cuisines like Greek and Mexican. You can get your munchies as early as 9 am and soak in the energetic atmosphere with live music every Tuesday and Saturday.

Ben Nghe Street Food Market is located at 134 Đ. Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam.

Anan Saigon & Nhau Nhau Bar

As a nod to the country's vibrant foodscape, Vietnam's Anan Saigon clinching the accolade as Ho Chi Minh's first Michelin-starred restaurant. Visit the restaurant in its iconic "tube house" in Saigon's oldest market, where Chef Peter Cuong Franklin fuses local flavours with French techniques. Savour his elevated take on street food in dishes like the Seafood Spring Roll (VND 225,000 (S$12.49)) and Mini Banh Mi with Wagyu short rib (VND 225,000).

Pair your meals with selections from their extensive drink list, offering everything from wines to cocktails and bubbles. Or head upstairs to cocktail bar Nhau Nhau for post-dinner tipples — must try is the Caramalised Coconut Worm Shots that are which are quite delicious.

Anan Saigon & Nhau Nhau is located at 89 Tôn Thất Đạm, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam. Open Mon-Sat 5 pm-11 pm. Closed Sun.

The Running Bean Hồ Tùng Mậu

With a love of Vietnamese coffee beans, The Running Bean cafe serves up house blends and 36-hour cold brew coffee in their charming industrial-themed space — think exposed red bricks, and quirky graphics. One signature coffee to try is The Cloud (VND 85,000), which features cascara (dried skin of coffee cherries) topped with Earl Grey foam.

With the cafe open as early as 7.30am, you can indulge in all-day dinning here. Start the day with Banh Hoi Thit Nuong (VND 165), Vietnamese grilled pork with noodle sheets or wrap up your nights with TRB Bo Ne (VND 165), a Vietnamese take on steak and eggs.

The Running Bean Hồ Tùng Mậu is located at 115 Đ. Hồ Tùng Mậu, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam. Open daily 7.30am -10pm.

Propaganda Bistro

Propaganda Bistro brings authentic Vietnamese cuisine with a cosmopolitan twist amidst its colourful Soviet-style propaganda art decor. Dine indoors to immerse in this vibrant art; otherwise, enjoy a balmy al fresco experience outdoors. The bistro's striking hues come through even in their food in the Crunchy Tri-Coloured Rice (from VND 173,000).

Have it with seafood, chicken and egg, or citrus soy tofu. Spice things up with the Vietnamese Duck Curry with Noodles (VND245,000) or relish in their fully-stuffed Banh Mi (VND110,000). Their well-rounded drinks selection includes coffee, wines and cocktails, with happy hours starting just after lunchtime at 3.30pm.

Propaganda Bistro is located at 21 Hàn Thuyên, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam. Mon – Fri 7.30am- 10.30pm, Sat – Sun 7.30am- 11pm.

Hybrid Saigon

With the roaring success of Hybrid Nha Trang, Lam Duong brings his molecular bar concept to District 1 with Hybrid Saigon. Here, centrifuges and rotovaps find their place on the countertops, twirling and whirling, while bartenders busy themselves at the open-concept bar to create delicious cocktails.

Classic cocktails include the Black Tomato (VND 240,000), which sees white chocolate, miso and mint mixed with Bacardi carta blanca. Cocktails molecular mixology like the umami-rich Mushroom Maestro (VND 260,000), shiitake, honey and chicken fat combined with Dewar's 12, and the Fish Never Sleep (VND 260,000) with anchovy, coffee concentrate and rum truly set the bar apart.

Hybrid Saigon is located at 121/30 Đ. Lê Thị Riêng, Phường Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh 71009, Vietnam. Open daily 6pm -1am.

The Pi

The multi-concept neighbourhood bar celebrates diversity and mathematics, focusing on lesser-explored spirits like Sherry. Like its mathematical constant, The Pi is about the relentless exploration of spirits, liqueurs, and flavours. Besides nurturing female bartenders, The Pi frequently runs Female Bartender Guest Shifts to provide a platform for females within the male-dominated industry.

Freshen up with the thirst-quenching The Bakery, mixed with Mancino Rosso vermouth, toffee nut, and cold brew black tea. Alternatively, indulge in the daily Free-Flow Menu (VND 550+ per person) from 5pm-8pm, for a selection of nine classic cocktails like the Negroni, Daiquiri and more.

The Pi is located at 45 Huỳnh Khương Ninh, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam. Open Sun – Wed 4pm -1.30am, Thu – Sat 4pm – 3am.

U Bar

The labour of love by a team of local F&B veterans, U Bar, is about fusing the "Vietnamese culture, ingredients, and memories" in their extensive menu. Cocktails take centre stage here with signatures like the refreshing Tau Hu Da (VND 230,000), which features a seven-day fermented tofu whey combined with gin and cardamom.

Try the Dau Duong (VND 250,000), inspired by a famous strawberry tea stand on Dong Du Street, which mixes five-day strawberry mead with gin and mint. Complete your experience with Vietnamese bar snacks like prawn ceviche Tom Tac (VND 155).

U Bar is located at Second Floor, 50A Đặng Dung, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh 70000, Vietnam. Open daily 6pm -1am.

7 Bridges Brewing Co. Saigon Taproom

Ni better way to imbibe than drinking at an award-winning brewery with a zero-waste mission. 7 Bridges Saigon, originally from Da Nang, brings its gold-standard beer to Japan Town in District 1.

Drink from their core selection of craft beers (from VND 65,000) — Dragon, Imperial, Beach, and Sunset or slurp the innovative Bastard series (from VND 70,000 ), which delves into Vietnamese spices. Their food menu sees a delectable spread, which includes 7 Bridges Pizzas (from VND 50,000 per slice), with pizza dough made of spent grain, yeast and hops. The eco-minded brewery frequently runs beach and river cleanups and sponsors other cleanup events.

7 Bridges Brewing Co. Saigon Taproom is located at 15B/12 Đ. Lê Thánh Tôn, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh 700000, Vietnam. Open Sun – Wed 11am – 12am, Thu – Sat 11am – 2am.

This article was first published in City Nomads.